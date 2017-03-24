Geographic Knowledge Infrastructure
1st Edition
Applications to Territorial Intelligence and Smart Cities
Description
Geographic Knowledge Engineering: Applications to Territorial Intelligence and Smart Cities studies the specific nature of geographic knowledge and the structure of geographic knowledge bases. Geographic relations, ontologies, gazetteers and rules are detailed as the basic components of such bases, and these rules are defined to develop our understanding of the mechanisms of geographic reasoning. The book examines various problems linked to geovisualization, chorems, visual querying and interoperability to shape knowledge infrastructure for smart governance.
Key Features
- Provides geographic business rules
- Presents information on multi-actor, multicriteria decision support systems
- Examines various problems linked to geovisualization, chorems, visual querying and interoperability
Readership
GIS researchers, GIS students, GIS specialists, specialists and students in information technology and artificial intelligence
Table of Contents
1: From Geodata to Geographic Knowledge
- Abstract
- 1.1 A rapid history of urban planning and information technology
- 1.2 Territorial intelligence, smart cities and smart planning
- 1.3 Data acquisition sensors
- 1.4 About reasoning
- 1.5 Promises of geographic knowledge
- 1.6 Conclusion: advocacy for geographic knowledge infrastructures
2: Knowledge Representation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Automated reasoning
- 2.2 Logical formalisms
- 2.3 RDF (Resource Description Framework)
- 2.4 Rule modeling
- 2.5 About mathematical models
- 2.6 Case-based reasoning
- 2.7 Conclusion: what is special for geographic knowledge?
3: Towards Geographic Knowledge Systems
- Abstract
- 3.1 Lessons learnt from GIS
- 3.3 Towards the integration of external knowledge
- 3.4 Prolegomena and principles
- 3.5 About quality of geographic knowledge bases
- 3.6 About multimedia knowledge
- 3.7 First conclusion on GKS
4: Geographic Objects
- Abstract
- 4.1 About the semantics of geographic objects
- 4.2 From lines to ribbons
- 4.3 Mutation of object geometric types
- 4.4 Fuzzy geographic objects
- 4.5 About altitude
- 4.6 Continuous fields
- 4.7 Quality and geometric homology relations
- 4.8 Geographic objects and projects
- 4.9 Final remarks concerning geographic objects
5: Geographic Relations
- Abstract
- 5.1 Spatial operations
- 5.1.3 Buffer zones
- 5.2 Spatial relations
- 5.3 Characteristics of spherical spatial relations
- 5.4 Spatial relations in urban space
- 5.5 Ribbon operations and relations
- 5.6 Mutation of topological relations according to the granularity of interest
- 5.7 Other geographic relations
- 5.8 Conclusion regarding geographic relations
6: Geographic Ontologies
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Generalities about ontologies
- 6.3 Towntology: ontologies for urban planning
- 6.4 Characteristics of geographic ontologies
- 6.5 Examples of geographic ontologies
- 6.6 Fusioning ontologies
- 6.7 Conclusion and challenges regarding geographic ontologies
7: Complex Geographic Objects and Structures
- Abstract
- 7.1 Simple collections
- 7.2 Ribbon graphs and networks
- 7.3 Tessellations
- 7.4 Shape grammars and applications to geographic objects
- 7.5 Complex geographic objects and their relations
- 7.6 Conclusion
8: Gazetteers and Multilingualism
- Abstract
- 8.1 Generalities
- 8.2 Examples
- 8.3 Existing systems
- 8.4 Inference rules for matching geographic ontologies and gazetteers in different languages
- 8.5 Enriching geographic knowledge bases by rules
- 8.6 Conclusion
9: Geographic Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction to data mining
- 9.2 Elements of spatial data mining
- 9.3 Conclusion
10: Geographic Applicative Rules
- Abstract
- 10.1 About rules in information technology
- 10.2 Introductory example regarding street naming
- 10.3 Geographic knowledge and reasoning
- 10.4 Study of the semantics of the geographic rules
- 10.5 Toward applicative geographic rules modeling
- 10.6 Conclusion about applicative geographic rules
11: Geovisualization and Chorems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Graphics semiology
- 11.2 From vision analytics to geovisualization
- 11.3 Chorems
- 11.4 Dashboards for smart cities
- 11.5 Conclusions
12: GKS: Querying and Interoperability
- Abstract
- 12.1 Geographic queries
- 12.2 Geographic knowledge bases interoperability
- 12.3 Conclusion
13: Conclusion: Knowledge as Infrastructure for Smart Governance
- Abstract
- 13.1 Business Intelligence
- 13.2 GeoSpatial Business Intelligence or geo-intelligence
- 13.3 Territorial intelligence
- 13.4 Knowledge as infrastructure for smart governance
- 13.5 Conclusion, from knowledge to wisdom
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th March 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023525
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482434
About the Author
Robert Laurini
Robert Laurini is a world-renowned specialist in geographic information systems on which he has written several books and more than 200 papers. His research focuses on geographic knowledge and rule engineering for smart cities and territorial intelligence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant