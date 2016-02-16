Geographic Information Systems, Volume 1

Dr D. R. Fraser Taylor is Chancellor's Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Geomatics and Cartographic Research Centre at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has been recognized as one of the world’s leading cartographers and a pioneer in the introduction of the use of the computer in cartography. He has served as the president of the International Cartographic Association from 1987 to 1995. Also, in 2008, he was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition of his achievements. He was awarded the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal in August 2013. This highest award of the International Cartographic Association honours cartographers of outstanding merit who have made significant contributions of an original nature to the field of cartography.

He produced two of the world’s first computer atlases in 1970. His many publications continue to have a major impact on the field. In 1997, he introduced the innovative new paradigm of cybercartography. He and his team are creating a whole new genre of online multimedia and multisensory atlases including several in cooperation with indigenous communities. He has also published several influential contributions to development studies and many of his publications deal with the relationship between cartography and development in both a national and an international context.