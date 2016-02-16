Geographic Information Systems, Volume 1
1st Edition
The Microcomputer and Modern Cartography
Table of Contents
Papers: Geographic information systems: the microcomputer and modern cartography, D R F Taylor. Cartographic data capture and storage, Y C Lee. Development in equipment and techniques: microcomputer graphics environment, D C Coll. The cartographic workstation, B Rystedt. Methods for structuring digital cartographic data in a personal computer environment, D J Peuquet. Mapping software for microcomputers, C P Keller & N M Waters. Expert systems in cartographic design, B P Buttenfield & D M Mark. Digital geographic interchange standards, T V Evangelatos. Cartographic data display, T A Slocum & S L Egbert. Micro-atlases and the diffusion of geographic information: an experiment with hypercard, J-L Raveneau et al. Vehicle navigation systems, H Claussen. Cartographers and microcomputers, J-P Grelot. Index.
250 lit. refs. approx., numerous line illus.
Description
Technological changes are revolutionising cartography and there is a growing convergence between geographic information systems and computer assisted cartography. This book describes in detail the relationship between geographic information systems and modern cartography and considers all aspects from data collection to presentation and applications. Written by some of the world's leading cartographers, the book examines the emergence of electronic mapping systems and stresses both analysis and visualisation.
Readership
For senior undergraduates, graduates and practitioners in geography, cartography, surveying and regional and urban planning.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 16th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292861
Reviews
@from:Dr Neil Stuart, University of Edinburgh @qu:This text provides a valuable source of information brought together from the traditional skills of cartography and the new technical aspects of GIS. @source: @qu:...a welcome addition to the currently burgeoning literature in computer assisted spatial data handling and presentation. @source:The Photogrammetric Record @from:Daniel E. Wagner @qu:...is well-adapted to classes in advanced or computer cartography. @source: @from:R.B. Parry @qu:...offers some useful teachnical reviews relating to microcomputer cartography. @source:SUC Bulletin
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
D.R. Fraser Taylor Editor
Dr D. R. Fraser Taylor is Chancellor's Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Geomatics and Cartographic Research Centre at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has been recognized as one of the world’s leading cartographers and a pioneer in the introduction of the use of the computer in cartography. He has served as the president of the International Cartographic Association from 1987 to 1995. Also, in 2008, he was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition of his achievements. He was awarded the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal in August 2013. This highest award of the International Cartographic Association honours cartographers of outstanding merit who have made significant contributions of an original nature to the field of cartography.
He produced two of the world’s first computer atlases in 1970. His many publications continue to have a major impact on the field. In 1997, he introduced the innovative new paradigm of cybercartography. He and his team are creating a whole new genre of online multimedia and multisensory atlases including several in cooperation with indigenous communities. He has also published several influential contributions to development studies and many of his publications deal with the relationship between cartography and development in both a national and an international context.
Affiliations and Expertise
Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada