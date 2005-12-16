Geodynamics and Ore Deposit Evolution in Europe
1st Edition
Description
This book presents a new synthesis of the major metallogenic provinces of Europe and the geodynamic processes involved that can lead to the formation of world-class ore deposits. It represents the culmination of a 5-year research programme, GEODE, set up by the European Science Foundation, that brought together researchers across Europe from a wide range of disciplines into collaborative research projects. They focused on five metallogenic provinces across Europe; the Precambrian Fennoscandian Shield, the Upper Palaeozoic Urals, the Variscides of France and SW Iberia, the Alpine–Balkan–Carpathian–Dinaride belt and sediment-hosted deposits of Europe. Because of the long and well-known tectonic history of Europe and the diversity of ore deposits, linkages between geodynamics and ore deposit evolution have been established and new insights into mineralizing fluids and ore formation processes have been gained. Presented as a set of individual review papers and a final synthesis, this book offers a coherent and structured appraisal of geodynamics and metallogeny in Europe, with valuable lessons for mineral exploration and research throughout the world.
Readership
The global economic geology community,researchers in global tectonics and the role of fluids in the crust and upper mantle, minerals industry and economic geology researchers and advanced course students
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. 1. Subduction, slab detachment and mineralization: the Neogene in the Apuseni Mountains and Carpathians (F. Neubauer, A. Lips et al.). 2. Hydrothermal ore deposits related to post-orogenic extensional magmatism and core complex formation: the Rhodope Massif of Bulgaria and Greece (P. Marchev, M. Kaiser-Rohrmeier, et al.). 3. Geochronology and geodynamics of Late Cretaceous magmatism and Cu-Au mineralization in the Panagyurishte region of the Apuseni-Banat-Timok-Srednogorie belt, Bulgaria (A. van Quadt, R. Moritz, I. Peytcheva, C. Heinrich). 4. Transpressional tectonics, lower crust decoupling and intrusion of deep mafic sills: a model for the unusual metallogenesis of SW Iberia (F. Tornos, C. Casquet, J. Relvas). 5. Late-Variscan mineralizing systems related to orogenic processes: the French Massif Central (V. Bouchot, P. Ledru, et al.). 6. Classification of VMS deposits: Lessons from the Uralides (R. Herrington, V. Maslennikov, et al.). 7. Extensional tectonics and the timing and formation of basin-hosted deposits in Europe (P. Muchez, W. Heijlen, et al.). 8. Precambrian geodynamics and ore formation: the Fennoscandian shield (P. Weihed, N. Arndt, et al.) 9. Processes of tectonism, magmatism and mineralization: lessons from Europe (D. Blundell, N. Arndt, et al.).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 16th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931340
About the Editor
D. Blundell
Affiliations and Expertise
University of London, Surrey, UK
N. Arndt
Affiliations and Expertise
University Joseph Fourier, St. Martin d'Heres, France
P.R. Cobbold
Affiliations and Expertise
Geosciences-Rennes, Rennes, France
C. Heinrich
Affiliations and Expertise
ETH Zentrum, Zurich, Switzerland