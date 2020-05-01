Genomics in The Clinic

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Purpose of book

1.2. Target audience

Chapter 2. Genetics evaluation/consultation

2.1. Benefits of diagnosis

2.1.1. Management and Services available with diagnosis

2.1.2. Reproductive implications

2.1.3. Psychosocial issues

2.1.4. Limitations of genetics

2.1.4.1. Symptomology important in genetic test choice and interpretation

2.1.4.2. Limited phenotype-genotype correlations

2.1.4.3. DNA variation and results of unknown clinical significance

2.1.4.4. Cases with better clinical test (i.e., nasal biopsy for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, sweat chloride test for Cystic Fibrosis)

2.2. Evaluation and/or counseling

2.2.1. Reproductive genetics

2.2.2. Clinical genetics

2.2.3. Cancer genetics

2.3. Referral to genetics

2.3.1. Prenatal referrals with medical history, family history, or high risk pregnancy

2.3.2. Clinical referrals

2.3.2.1. Known syndrome in family/Symptom inherited in family

2.3.2.2. Congenital anomalies

2.3.2.3. Cardiovascular disease

2.3.2.4. Developmental and intellectual disabilities

2.3.2.5. Growth concerns

2.3.2.6. Cancer

2.3.2.7. Specific concern (i.e., psychiatric concerns)

2.3.2.8. Risks to family members

2.3.3 American College of Medical Genetics guidelines

2.4. Preparing patient and timing of genetic consultation

2.4.1. Evaluation and counseling

2.4.2. Medical records are needed, can ask family history prior to referral

2.4.3. Testing

Chapter 3. Clinical Genetic Testing

3.1. Types of mutations

3.1.1. Copy Number Variation (CNV), Single Nucleotide Variation (SNV), Rearrangements

3.2. Cytogenetics and cytogenomics (karyotype vs array)

3.3. Sequencing for single gene or panel of genes (Sanger/ one gene at a time) vs next generation sequencing (NGS) and exon arrays/ Multiple Ligation-dependent Probe amplification (MLPA)

3.4. Whole exome sequencing (WES)/ Whole genome sequencing (WGS)

3.5. Other

3.5.1. Triplet repeat expansions

3.5.2. Mitochondrial disease

3.5.3. Epigenetic

3.5.4. Tumor testing

3.5.5. Pharmacogenomics

3.6. Source of sample (blood, saliva, tissue)

3.7. Direct to consumer testing

Chapter 4. Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications (ELSI)

4.1.1. Consent

4.1.2. Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA)

4.1.3. Incidental findings (identity, paternity, consanguinity, other diagnoses)

4.1.4. Importance of appropriate genetic counseling

4.1.5. Issues regarding cost and insurance coverage

Chapter 5. Cases

5.1.1. Prenatal Diagnosis. Examples of advanced maternal age and fetal anomalies

5.1.1.1 Cell-free fetal DNA and Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPS)

5.1.1.2 Chorionic villous sampling and amniocentesis – chromosomes, microarray and panel

5.1.2. Dysmorphology/ Syndrome

5.1.2.1. Medical history and evaluation

5.1.2.2. Family history

5.1.2.3. Screening – chromosomes and microarray testing

5.1.2.4. Panel testing or suspicion based on a specific finding vs whole exome sequencing

5.1.3. Hearing Loss. Example of phenotypic variation and genetic heterogeneity

5.1.3.1. Medical history and evaluation

5.1.3.2. Family history

5.1.3.3. Targeted gene testing

5.1.3.4. Panel testing or suspicion based on a specific finding vs whole exome sequencing

5.1.4. Developmental delay. Examples of a treatable metabolic disease and autism

5.1.4.1. Medical history and evaluation

5.1.4.1.1. Regression

5.1.4.1.2. Family history (X-linked pattern)

5.1.4.2. Screening - chromosomes, microarray, Fragile X testing

5.1.4.3. Panel testing or suspicion based on a specific finding vs whole exome sequencing

5.1.5. Adult onset neurological condition (early onset Alzheimer disease and dystonias). Examples of 100% penetrance and reduced penetrance

5.1.5.1. Medical history and evaluation

5.1.5.2. Family history

5.1.5.3. Targeted gene testing

5.1.5.4. Panel testing or suspicion based on a specific finding vs whole exome sequencing

5.1.5.5. Non-directive counseling

5.1.5.6. Preparedness of patient for information

5.1.6. Breast Cancer

5.1.6.1. Risks based on models

5.1.6.2. BRCA gene testing

5.1.6.3. Panel testing - adjust risk assessment accordingly

5.1.6.4. Changes in management for individual

5.1.6.5. Changes in management for family

Chapter 6. Conclusions

6.1 Importance of prior medical workup and referral because of complexity of test choices and interpretation

6.2. Importance of genetic testing in clinical management

6.3 Benefits versus risks

6.4. Psychosocial issues