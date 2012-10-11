Genomic Insights into the Biology of Algae, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volumes 35–63
Chapter One Diversity and Ecology of Eukaryotic Marine Phytoplankton
1 Phytoplankton Features
2 The Green Phytoplankton: The Chlorophytes
3 The Phytoplankton with Calcareous Representatives: The Haptophytes
4 The Multifaceted Phytoplankton: The Dinoflagellates
5 The Siliceous Phytoplankton: The Diatoms
6 Last, But Not Least Relevant: Other Phytoplankton Taxa
7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Two Diversity and Evolution of Algae
2 Red Algae
3 Green Plants (Viridiplantae)
4 Glaucophytes
5 Archaeplastida Genome Studies
Chapter Three The Evolution of Algae by Secondary and Tertiary Endosymbiosis
1 Introduction
2 Secondary, Serial Secondary and Tertiary Endosymbiosis
3 Testing Evolutionary Hypotheses
4 Conclusions and Prospectus
Chapter Four The Role of Microalgal Symbionts (Symbiodinium) in Holobiont Physiology
1 Introduction
2 Holobiont Physiology
3 Physiological Genomics
Chapter Five The Ectocarpus Genome and Brown Algal Genomics
1 Introduction
2 Structure of the Ectocarpus Genome
3 Evolutionary History of the Ectocarpus Genome
4 Insights into Brown Algal Metabolism
5 Cellular Processes
6 Future Directions
Chapter Six Genomics of Volvocine Algae
1 Introduction
2 The Biology of the Volvocales
3 Chlamydomonas and Volvox Genome Structure and Content
4 Molecular Genetics and Genomics Tools for Volvocine Algae
5 The Chlamydomonas Genome as A Window Into Plant and Animal Evolution
6 The Volvox Genome as A Window Into Multicellular Evolution
7 Future Perspectives
Chapter Seven Genomics and Genetics of Diatoms
1 Introduction
2 Diversity of Diatoms: Integrating Morphological and Molecular Data
3 Endosymbiosis and the Evolution of Diatom Plastids
4 The Silica Frustule: Diatom’s Hallmark
5 Sex and the Diatom Life Cycle
6 Evolution into the Plankton
7 Conclusions
Chapter Eight Microalgae, Functional Genomics and Biotechnology
1 Introduction
2 Biotechnology and Microalgae
3 Future Outlook
4 Conclusions
Chapter Nine Genomics of Algal Host–Virus Interactions
1 Introduction
2 What Is Known about Aquatic Algal Virus Genomics?
3 How Do Algae Survive in the Presence of Viruses?
4 Do Viruses and Hosts Share Their Genetic Information by Lateral Gene Transfer?
5 Are Viruses Specific to One or More Host Species, and How Are These Partners Evolving Together?
6 Red Queens and White Pawns – Which Partner Is Evolving the Fastest?
7 What Is Next?
Chapter Ten Environmental and Evolutionary Genomics of Microbial Algae: Power and Challenges of Metagenomics
1 Introduction
2 How Does One Sort the Metagenome Sequences into Taxonomic or Functional Groups?
3 Recent Advances in Algal Metagenomics
4 Environmental Genomics : Linking Taxonomic/Functional Diversity to the Environment
5 Intraspecific Diversity: Towards Population Metagenomics?
6 Evolutionary (Meta)Genomics: Metagenomic Insights into Genome Architecture
7 Concluding Remark
Author Index
Subject Index
Color Plates
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. The series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume features reviews on Genomic Insights into the Biology of Algae.
Key Features
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
