Genomic Biomarkers for Pharmaceutical Development: Advancing Personalized Health Care provides an in-depth review of the state of translational science across all stages of pharmaceutical development with a special focus on personalized health care. This book provides a complete picture of biomarker development and validation in a pharmaceutical setting while addressing the inherent challenges of targeting the appropriate indications, biomarker robustness, regulatory hurdles, commercialization and much more. It features case studies devoted to the applications of pharmacogenomics, toxicogenomics, and other genetic technologies as they support drug discovery and development.

With chapters written by international authorities in industry and academia, this work is a truly unique presentation of the thoughts and approaches that lead to the development of personalized medicine. Intended for all those involved in clinical translational research, this book is the ideal resource for scientists searching for the applications, strategies and successful approaches of translational science in pharmaceutical development.