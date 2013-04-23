Genomes of Herbaceous Land Plants, Volume 69
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One. A Backdrop: Principles of Plant Genome Organization
Abstract
1 Background for this Volume
2 Recurring Features of Plant Genomes
References
Chapter Two. Evolution of Plant Genome Analysis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Evolution of the Term Genome
3 Cytology and Cytogenetics
4 Genome Size Determination
5 Renaturation Kinetics
6 Genetic Mapping
7 Physical Mapping
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Three. The Evolution of Plant Gene and Genome Sequencing
Abstract
1 The Early Period of Plant Gene Sequencing
2 Random Sequencing of Expressed Genes for Discovery
3 Evolution of DNA Sequencing Beyond Sanger Methodology
4 The First Whole Plant Genome Sequences
5 The Second Round of Whole Plant Genome Sequences
6 Examples of the Many Recently Published Plant Genome Projects
7 A Summary of the Trends
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter Four. The First Plant Genome Sequence—Arabidopsis thaliana
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Sequencing Strategy and Outcome
3 Evolutionary History
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. The First Monocot Genome Sequence: Oryza sativa (Rice)
Abstract
1 Sequencing Strategies and Outcome
2 The Rice Gene Set and its Comparison to Dicots (Arabidopsis)
3 Evolutionary History (Especially Genome Duplication)
References
Chapter Six. Insights into the Common Ancestor of Eudicots
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Phylogeny and Evolution of Eudicot Plants
3 Sequencing of Eudicot Genomes
4 The Gamma Paleohexaploidy in Ancestral Eudicot Lineages
5 Structural Comparison of Eudicot Genomes and Widespread Ancient Genome Duplications
6 Progress in Reconstructing the Eudicot Ancestral Genome
7 Further Inferences on Genome Structure Evolution
8 Perspective
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Seven. Insights into the Common Ancestor of Cereals
Abstract
1 The Economic and Agricultural Importance of Cereals
2 Genome Sequencing Opens a New Era of Grass Research
3 Gene Colinearity Contributes to Decipher Genome Structure
4 An Ancestral Polyploidization Presides the Divergence of Major Cereals
5 Large-Scale Genomic Repatterning Followed Whole-Genome Duplication
6 Recombination Between Homoeologous Chromosomes
7 Alignment of Multiple Genomes
8 Inference of the Gene Composition of Ancestral Genomes
9 Summary
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Eight. Early History of the Angiosperms
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Plant Genome Comparisons and Paleopolyploidy Events
3 Analytic Tools and Workflow for Genome Comparisons
4 Dating and Naming of Paleopolyploidy Events
5 Circumscribing the Paneudicot Paleohexaploidy
6 Circumscribing Ancient Polyploidy Events in Monocots
7 Effective Comparisons Between Eudicot and Monocot Genomes Through PARs
8 Panangiosperm Comparisons Through Ancestral Genome Reconstruction
9 Deeply Conserved Noncoding Sequences in Flowering Plants
10 Future Prospects
References
Chapter Nine. Prehistory of the Angiosperms: Characterization of the Ancient Genomes
Abstract
1 Brief Evolutionary History from Algae to Flowering Plants
2 Chloroplast Genome Evolution in Land Plants
3 An Ancient Green Algae Model Organism: C. reinhardtii
4 The First Model Moss Genome Sequence: P. patens
5 The First Lycophyte Genome Sequence: Selaginella moellendorffii
6 Current Knowledge of Ferns Based on Limited Genomic Resources
7 Overview of Genomic Analyses in Gymnosperms
8 Ancestral Polyploidy Events Before the Origin of Angiosperms
9 Conclusion and Future Studies
References
Chapter Ten. Decoding the Epigenomes of Herbaceous Plants
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 DNA Methylation
3 Nucleosome Positioning and Occupancy
4 Histone Variants
5 Histone Modifications
6 Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
Chapter Eleven. The Plant Microbiome
Abstract
1 Background
2 Currency of the Microbiome: Exudates
3 Ecology of the Microbiome
4 Importance of the Microbiome to Plant Genomics
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twelve. Population Genomics of Plant Species
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Genetic Diversity in Plant Populations
3 Mutation Rate Variation
4 Mating-System Effects on Genetic Diversity
5 Adaptation in Plant Populations
6 Deleterious Variation in Plant Populations
7 The Effects of Linked Selection
8 Mapping of Quantitative Trait Loci
9 Advances Through Whole Genome Resequencing
10 Conclusion
References
Chapter Thirteen. A Short Course on the Impact of Gene Duplications on the Evolution of Novelty
Abstract
1 First Day of Class
2 Lesson 1: Duplication of Genes and the Relaxation of Selection
3 Lesson 2: Measuring Genetic Divergence and Its Meaning
4 Lesson 3: Visualizing DNA Sequence Divergence Using GEvo in CoGe Running on IPlant Servers (Use Firefox)
5 Lesson 4: Visualizing Whole-Genome Duplications and Whole-Genome Divergence: SynMap (Use Firefox)
6 Lesson 5: Polyploids
7 Lesson 6: Fractionation
8 Lesson 7: Subfunctionalization, Nonfunctionalization (and Neofunctionalization)
9 Lesson 8: The Gene Balance Hypothesis
10 Lesson 9: Different Sorts of Gene Duplication Change the Gene Content of the Genome in Different Ways, and How the Subfunctionalization Idea Became Downgraded
11 Lesson 10: Drive
12 Lesson 11: Balanced Gene Drive
13 Lesson 12: Genome Dominance
14 Lesson 13: Chimps, Man and a Goodbye Present
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter Fourteen. Synthetic Haplotypes, Species, Karyotypes, and Protoorganisms?
Abstract
1 Synthetic Haplotypes
2 Novel Polyploids: Synthetic Plant Species
3 Synthetic Karyotypes: Introducing Artificial Chromosomes into a Genome
4 Protoorganisms: Mitigating the Constraints of a Sporophytic Stage of Development
5 Synthesis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 69th volume, the series features several reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume features reviews on genomes of herbaceous land plants
Key Features
- Publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences
- Features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology
- Volume features reviews on genomes of herbaceous land plants
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 23rd April 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124171633
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Andrew Paterson Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Plant Genome Mapping Laboratory, University of Georgia, Athens, USA