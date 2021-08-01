Genome Stability, Volume 26
2nd Edition
From Virus to Human Application
Table of Contents
1. Genome stability – an evolutionary perspective
I. Genome Instability of Viruses
2. Genetic Instability of RNA Viruses
3. Genome instability in DNA viruses
II. Genome instability in Bacteria and Archaea
4. Genome instability in bacteria and archaea: Strategies for maintaining genome stability
5. Genome instability in bacteria: causes and consequences
6. CRISPR - bacteria immune system
III. Genome Stability of Unicellular Eukaryotes
7. Programmed DNA rearrangement in ciliates
8. Homologous Recombination and Non-homologous End-joining repair in yeast
IV. Genome stability in multicellular eukaryotes
9. Meiotic and Mitotic Recombination: First in Flies
10. Genome stability in Drosophila – mismatch repair and genome stability
11. Genome stability in Caenorhabditis elegans
12. Genetic Engineering of Plants using Zn-fingers, TALENs and CRISPRs
13. Plant Genome Stability – General Mechanisms
V. Genome stability in mammals
14. Cell cycle control and DNA damage signalling in mammals
15. The role of p53/p21/p16 in DNA damage signalling and DNA repair
16. Roles of RAD18 in DNA Replication and Post-Replication Repair (PRR)
17. Base Excision Repair and Nucleotide Excision Repair
18. DNA Mismatch Repair in Mammals
19. Repair of double strand breaks by non-homologous end joining; its components and their function
20. Double-Strand Break Repair: Homologous Recombination in Mammalian Cells
21. Telomere maintenance and genome stability
22. The relationship between checkpoint adaptation and mitotic catastrophe in genomic changes in cancer cells
23. Chromatin, nuclear organization and genome stability in mammals
24. Role of DNA methylation in genome stability
25. Non-coding RNAs in genome integrity
VI. Human diseases associated with genome instability
26. Human diseases associated with genome instability
27. Cancer and genomic instability
28. Chromatin Modifications in DNA Repair and Cancer
29. Genomic Instability and Aging - Causes and Consequences
30. Nucleolar contributions to DNA damage response and genomic (in)stability in the nervous system
VII. Effect of environment on genome stability
31. Diet and nutrition
32. Chemical mutagenesis
33. Environmental sources of ionizing radiation and their health consequences
Section VIII. Bystander and transgenerational effects – epigenetic perspective
34. Epigenetics of transgenerational genome instability in mammals
35. Genomic Instability and the Spectrum of Response to Low Radiation Doses
36. Transgenerational genome instability in plants
37. Methods for the detection of DNA damage
38. Conserved and divergent features of DNA repair. Future perspectives in genome instability research
Description
Genome Stability: From Virus to Human Application, Second Edition, a volume in the Translational Epigenetics series, explores how various species maintain genome stability and genome diversification in response to environmental factors. Here, across thirty-eight chapters, leading researchers provide a deep analysis of genome stability in DNA/RNA viruses, prokaryotes, single cell eukaryotes, lower multicellular eukaryotes, and mammals, examining how epigenetic factors contribute to genome stability and how these species pass memories of encounters to progeny. Topics also include major DNA repair mechanisms, the role of chromatin in genome stability, human diseases associated with genome instability, and genome stability in response to aging.
This second edition has been fully revised to address evolving research trends, including CRISPRs/Cas9 genome editing; conventional versus transgenic genome instability; breeding and genetic diseases associated with abnormal DNA repair; RNA and extrachromosomal DNA; cloning, stem cells, and embryo development; programmed genome instability; and conserved and divergent features of repair. This volume is an essential resource for geneticists, epigeneticists, and molecular biologists who are looking to gain a deeper understanding of this rapidly expanding field, and can also be of great use to advanced students who are looking to gain additional expertise in genome stability.
Key Features
- A deep analysis of genome stability research from various kingdoms, including epigenetics and transgenerational effects
- Provides comprehensive coverage of mechanisms utilized by different organisms to maintain genomic stability
- Contains applications of genome instability research and outcomes for human disease
- Features all-new chapters on evolving areas of genome stability research, including CRISPRs/Cas9 genome editing, RNA and extrachromosomal DNA, programmed genome instability, and conserved and divergent features of repair
Readership
Human geneticists; human genomicists; translational researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics. Clinicians and graduate students in the biosciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323856799
About the Editors
Igor Kovalchuk
Dr. Igor Kovalchuk is the Principle Investigator in the Plant Biotechnology laboratory at the University of Lethbridge. His lab studies genetic and epigenetic regulation of plant response to stress as well as develops various methods for improvement of plant transformation. He is particularly interested in the transgenerational effects of stress and microevolution of plant stress tolerance/resistance.
He has substantial expertise in plant stress tolerance and plant transgenesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principle Investigator, Planet Biotechnology Laboratory, University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Olga Kovalchuk
Dr. Olga Kovalchuk is the Principle Investigator of the Human Epigenetics laboratory at the University of Lethbridge. Her lab studies the role of epigenetic dysregulation in carcinogenesis, epigenetic regulation of the cancer treatment responses, radiation epigenetics and the role of epigenetic changes in genome stability and carcinogenesis, radiation-induced oncogenic signaling, and radiation-induced DNA damage, repair, and recombination.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principle Investigator, Human Epigenetics Laboratory, University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada
