Genome Stability, Volume 26

1. Genome stability – an evolutionary perspective

I. Genome Instability of Viruses

2. Genetic Instability of RNA Viruses

3. Genome instability in DNA viruses

II. Genome instability in Bacteria and Archaea

4. Genome instability in bacteria and archaea: Strategies for maintaining genome stability

5. Genome instability in bacteria: causes and consequences

6. CRISPR - bacteria immune system

III. Genome Stability of Unicellular Eukaryotes

7. Programmed DNA rearrangement in ciliates

8. Homologous Recombination and Non-homologous End-joining repair in yeast

IV. Genome stability in multicellular eukaryotes

9. Meiotic and Mitotic Recombination: First in Flies

10. Genome stability in Drosophila – mismatch repair and genome stability

11. Genome stability in Caenorhabditis elegans

12. Genetic Engineering of Plants using Zn-fingers, TALENs and CRISPRs

13. Plant Genome Stability – General Mechanisms

V. Genome stability in mammals

14. Cell cycle control and DNA damage signalling in mammals

15. The role of p53/p21/p16 in DNA damage signalling and DNA repair

16. Roles of RAD18 in DNA Replication and Post-Replication Repair (PRR)

17. Base Excision Repair and Nucleotide Excision Repair

18. DNA Mismatch Repair in Mammals

19. Repair of double strand breaks by non-homologous end joining; its components and their function

20. Double-Strand Break Repair: Homologous Recombination in Mammalian Cells

21. Telomere maintenance and genome stability

22. The relationship between checkpoint adaptation and mitotic catastrophe in genomic changes in cancer cells

23. Chromatin, nuclear organization and genome stability in mammals

24. Role of DNA methylation in genome stability

25. Non-coding RNAs in genome integrity

VI. Human diseases associated with genome instability

26. Human diseases associated with genome instability

27. Cancer and genomic instability

28. Chromatin Modifications in DNA Repair and Cancer

29. Genomic Instability and Aging - Causes and Consequences

30. Nucleolar contributions to DNA damage response and genomic (in)stability in the nervous system

VII. Effect of environment on genome stability

31. Diet and nutrition

32. Chemical mutagenesis

33. Environmental sources of ionizing radiation and their health consequences

Section VIII. Bystander and transgenerational effects – epigenetic perspective

34. Epigenetics of transgenerational genome instability in mammals

35. Genomic Instability and the Spectrum of Response to Low Radiation Doses

36. Transgenerational genome instability in plants

37. Methods for the detection of DNA damage

38. Conserved and divergent features of DNA repair. Future perspectives in genome instability research