Genome Chaos
1st Edition
Rethinking Genetics, Evolution, and Molecular Medicine
Description
Genome Chaos: Rethinking Genetics, Evolution, and Molecular Medicine transports readers from Mendelian Genetics to 4D-genomics, building a case for genes and genomes as distinct biological entities, and positing that the genome, rather than individual genes, defines system inheritance and represents a clear unit of selection for macro-evolution. In authoring this thought-provoking text, Dr. Heng invigorates fresh discussions in genome theory and helps readers reevaluate their current understanding of human genetics, evolution, and new pathways for advancing molecular and precision medicine.
Key Features
- Bridges basic research and clinical application and provides a foundation for re-examining the results of large-scale omics studies and advancing molecular medicine
- Gathers the most pressing questions in genomic and cytogenomic research
- Offers alternative explanations to timely puzzles in the field
- Contains eight evidence-based chapters that discuss 4d-genomics, genes and genomes as distinct biological entities, genome chaos and macro-cellular evolution, evolutionary cytogenetics and cancer, chromosomal coding and fuzzy inheritance, and more
Readership
Active researchers, basic and translational scientists, clinicians, and students in the areas of human genetics, genomics, molecular biology, evolutionary biology, and cancer research
Table of Contents
- From Mendelian Genetics to 4D-Genomics
2. Genes and Genomes Represent Different Biological Entities
3. Genome Chaos and Macro-cellular Evolution: How Evolutionary Cytogenetics Unravels the Mystery of Cancer
4. Chromosomal Coding and Fuzzy Inheritance
5. Why sex? Genome Re-interpretation Dethrones the Queen
6. Breaking the Genome Constraint: The Mechanism of Macro-evolution
7. The Genome Theory: A New Framework
8. The Rationale and Challenges for Precision Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136362
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136355
About the Author
Henry Heng
Dr. Henry H. Heng, the author of Debating Cancer: The Paradox in Cancer Research, has coauthored over 200 publications and serves on the editorial boards of six international, peer-reviewed journals. Using single cell analysis of in vitro and in vivo models, Dr. Heng’s group has illustrated the evolutionary dynamics of cancer progression by directly observing evolution in action. These experiments demonstrate that stochastic punctuated genome alterations rather than stepwise gene mutations are the driving force of cancer evolution. By applying this concept to organismal evolution, he discovered that the main function of sex is to reduce genetic diversity at the genome level in order to preserve the genome defined species identity. He has introduced the genome theory, a new genome-based conceptual framework of genomics and evolution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Center for Molecular Medicine and Genetics, Pathology Department, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA