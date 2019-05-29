Genome Chaos - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128136355, 9780128136362

Genome Chaos

1st Edition

Rethinking Genetics, Evolution, and Molecular Medicine

Authors: Henry Heng
eBook ISBN: 9780128136362
Paperback ISBN: 9780128136355
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th May 2019
Page Count: 556
Description

Genome Chaos: Rethinking Genetics, Evolution, and Molecular Medicine transports readers from Mendelian Genetics to 4D-genomics, building a case for genes and genomes as distinct biological entities, and positing that the genome, rather than individual genes, defines system inheritance and represents a clear unit of selection for macro-evolution. In authoring this thought-provoking text, Dr. Heng invigorates fresh discussions in genome theory and helps readers reevaluate their current understanding of human genetics, evolution, and new pathways for advancing molecular and precision medicine.

Key Features

  • Bridges basic research and clinical application and provides a foundation for re-examining the results of large-scale omics studies and advancing molecular medicine
  • Gathers the most pressing questions in genomic and cytogenomic research
  • Offers alternative explanations to timely puzzles in the field
  • Contains eight evidence-based chapters that discuss 4d-genomics, genes and genomes as distinct biological entities, genome chaos and macro-cellular evolution, evolutionary cytogenetics and cancer, chromosomal coding and fuzzy inheritance, and more

Readership

Active researchers, basic and translational scientists, clinicians, and students in the areas of human genetics, genomics, molecular biology, evolutionary biology, and cancer research

Table of Contents

  1. From Mendelian Genetics to 4D-Genomics
    2. Genes and Genomes Represent Different Biological Entities
    3. Genome Chaos and Macro-cellular Evolution: How Evolutionary Cytogenetics Unravels the Mystery of Cancer
    4. Chromosomal Coding and Fuzzy Inheritance
    5. Why sex? Genome Re-interpretation Dethrones the Queen
    6. Breaking the Genome Constraint: The Mechanism of Macro-evolution
    7. The Genome Theory: A New Framework
    8. The Rationale and Challenges for Precision Medicine

Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128136362
Paperback ISBN:
9780128136355

About the Author

Henry Heng

Dr. Henry H. Heng, the author of Debating Cancer: The Paradox in Cancer Research, has coauthored over 200 publications and serves on the editorial boards of six international, peer-reviewed journals. Using single cell analysis of in vitro and in vivo models, Dr. Heng’s group has illustrated the evolutionary dynamics of cancer progression by directly observing evolution in action. These experiments demonstrate that stochastic punctuated genome alterations rather than stepwise gene mutations are the driving force of cancer evolution. By applying this concept to organismal evolution, he discovered that the main function of sex is to reduce genetic diversity at the genome level in order to preserve the genome defined species identity. He has introduced the genome theory, a new genome-based conceptual framework of genomics and evolution.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Center for Molecular Medicine and Genetics, Pathology Department, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

Ratings and Reviews

