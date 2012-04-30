Genitourinary Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455744640, 9781455744633

Genitourinary Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-2

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Nikolaidis Nancy Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781455744633
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455744640
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th April 2012
Description

This issue covers a wide range of topics related to genitourinary imaging, across a variety of imaging modalities.  An update is given on dual-energy CT in urologic imaging.  Imaging of the retroperitoneum is also discussed. Imaging of infectious and inflammatory diseases of kidneys is reviewed, as is imaging of the features of common and uncommon neoplasms of the bladder.  Multimodality imaging of the ureter, unusual renal masses, and adrenal imaging are all addressed in detail.  Finally, advances in pediatric urologic imaging are reviewed.

Paul Nikolaidis Author

Associate Professor in Radiology, Northwestern University

Nancy Hammond Author

Assistant Professor, Body Imaging, Clinical Faculty, Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation, Department of Radiology

