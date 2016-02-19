Genie
1st Edition
A Psycholinguistic Study of a Modern-Day Wild Child
Genie: A Psycholinguistic Study of a Modern-Day “Wild Child” reports on the linguistic research carried out through studying and working with Genie, a deprived and isolated, to an unprecedented degree, girl who was not discovered until she was an adolescent. An inhuman childhood had prevented Genie from learning language, and she knew little about the world in any respect save abuse, neglect, isolation, and deprivation.
This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters. Part I provides a case history and background material on Genie's personality and language behavior. This part describes the interaction between the authors and this remarkable girl. Part II details Genie's linguistic development and overall language abilities, specifically her phonological development, as well as receptive knowledge and productive grammatical abilities of syntax, morphology, and semantics. This part also provides a comparison between her linguistic development and the language acquisition of other children. Part III presents a full description of the neurolinguistic work carried out on Genie and discusses the implications of this aspect of the case.
This book will prove useful to neurolinguistics and pyscholinguistics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Case History
1 Family Background and Early Childhood
2 November 1970-January 1971
3 January 1971-June 1971
4 June 1971-August 1971
5 September 1971-June 1975
5.1. Delayed Responses
5.2. Lazy Behavior
5.3. Hapologies
5.4. Ritualistic Speech
5.5. "Tuning in" to Language
5.6. New Uses for Language
5.7. Sound Production
5.8. Gestures
5.9. Working with Genie
5.10. Affect and Social Development
Part II Linguistic Development
6 The Data
6.1. Interviews with Genie's Mother
6.2. Reports from the Division of Psychiatry, Children's Hospital
6.3. Videotapes
6.4. Tape Recordings
6.5. Observations of Genie's Speech
6.6. Psychological Testing
6.7. Language Tests
6.8. Neurolinguistic Tests
6.9. Work with Written Language
6.10. Sign Language
7 Phonology: Comprehension and Production
7.1. Receptive Phonology
7.2. Phonological Production
7.3. Suprasegmentals
7.4. Summary
8 Syntax, Morphology, Semantics: Comprehension
8.1. Videotapes
8.2. Comprehension Tests
8.3. Real-Life Comprehension
8.4. Conclusion
9 Syntax, Morphology, Semantics: Production
9.1. Syntax
9.2. Morphological Production
9.3. Semantics
10 Genie in Relation to Other Children
10.1. Phonology
10.2. Syntax
10.3. Morphology
10.4. Semantics
10.5. Comprehension/Production
10.6. Competence/Performance
10.7. Conclusion
Part III Neurolinguistic Aspects
11 Neurolinguistic Aspects
11.1. The Critical Period
11.2. Genie as a Right-Hemisphere Language Learner
11.3. Lateralization
11.4. Genie as a Right-Hemisphere Thinker
11.5. Right-Hemisphere Speech
11.6. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix I Comprehension Tests
1. Simple Negation
2. Simple Modification
3. Complex Modification
4. Prepositions In, On, Under
5. Prepositions Behind, In Front of, Beside, and Next to
6. Prepositions In, On, Next to, Under, Over, In Back of, In Front of, Behind, Beside
7. Singular versus Plural in Nouns
8. Conjunction/Disjunction
9. Possessive Pronouns
10. Comparative
11. Superlative I
12. Superlative II
13. Comparative and Superlative
14. Tense/Aspect
15. Before ana After
16. Some, One, All
17. Pronouns
18. Word Order
19. WH-Questioning of Subject Versus Object
20. Complex Sentence Processing
21. Complex Negation
22. Relative Terms
23. More Versus Less
24. Most, Many, Few, Fewest
25. Semantic Classification Tests
26. Receptive Phonology
Appendix II Dichotic Listening and Tachistoscopic Tests
I. Dichotic Listening Tests
II. Tachistoscopic Tests
Appendix III Excerpt from Kent (1972)
Excerpt from "Eight Months in the Hospital" by Dr. James Kent (1972)
Appendix IV Sketches by Genie
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th October 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217611