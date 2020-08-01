Genetics, Neurology, Behavior, and Diet in Parkinson's Disease
1st Edition
The Neuroscience of Parkinson’s, Volume 2
Description
The Neuroscience of Parkinson’s Disease: Diagnosis and Management provides a single source of material covering different scientific domains of neuropathology underlying this condition. It covers a wide range of subjects and unravels the complex relationships between genetics, molecular biology, pharmaceutical chemistry, neurobiology, imaging, assessments and treatment regimens. It fills a much-needed gap as a "one-stop" synopsis of everything to do with the neurology and neuroscience related to Parkinson’s disease: from chemicals and cells to individuals. It is an invaluable resource for neuroscientists, neurologists, and anyone in the field.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive coverage of the broad range of topics related to Parkinson's disease
- Serves as a foundational collection for neuroscientists and neurologists on the biology of disease and brain dysfunction
- Contains in each chapter an abstract, key facts, mini dictionary of terms, and summary points to aid in understanding
- Preclinical and clinical studies will help researchers map out key areas for research and further clinical recommendations
- A "one-stop" source for everything you need to know about Parkinson’s disease
Readership
Neuroscientists/neurologists, psychologists, health scientists, public health workers, research scientists, pharmacologists, and physicians. Graduate/postgraduate students, lecturers, and professors
Table of Contents
Section 1: Parkinson’s Disease: Introductory Chapters
1. A Short History of Parkinson’s Disease – from early 19th century and afterwards – an overview
M. Masellis
2. Living with Parkinson’s disease – from financial to emotional
J.J. Watts
3. The epidemiology of Parkinson’s disease – an overview
W.G. Meissner
4. Clinical Features of Parkinson’s disease – an overview
D. Gezen-Ak
5. The natural history of Parkinson’s disease – an overview
O. Rascol
6. The prognosis of Parkinson’s disease – an overview
L. Parnetti
7. The neurobiology of Parkinson’s disease – an overview
J. Bargas
8. The pathophysiology Parkinson’s disease – an overview
H. Reichmann
9. Molecular and cellular mechanisms associated with Parkinson’s disease – synuclein, amyloid protein, oligomers and beyond
Y. Miller
10. Quality of life in Parkinson’s disease
K.A. Chalmers
11. Gait in untreated Parkinson’s disease
M. Filippi
12. Levodopa-induced dyskinesias
N.S. Narayanan
13. Tremor in Parkinson’s disease
R. Yilmaz
14. The impact of Parkinson’s disease on the family and careers
P. Hagell
Section 2 Biomarkers and Diagnosis
15. Tissue biopsies as biomarkers in Parkinson’s disease
|S.A. Schneider
16. Spinal fluid for biomarker discovery in Parkinson’s disease
J. Lange
17. Clinical biomarkers in prodromal Parkinson’s disease
A.E. Lang
18. The diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease
B. Degos
19. Proteomics in Parkinson’s disease
G. Hoffner
20. MicroRNAs as biomarkers in Parkinson’s diseases
M.S. Batistela
21. Phenotyping in Parkinson’s disease
A.J. Espay
22. Diagnosis of speech disorders in Parkinson’s disease
I. Rektorova
23. Identifying dementia in Parkinson’s disease dementia
H. Garn
24. Diagnosis of sleep disturbances in Parkinson’s disease
M.L. Fantini
25. Diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease using magnetic resonance imaging
F. Krismer
26. Use of ultrasound as a diagnostic tool in Parkinson’s disease
A. Sakalauskas
27. Use of single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) as a diagnostic tool in Parkinson’s disease
T. Mutoh
28. Use of positron emission tomography (PET) as a diagnostic tool in Parkinson’s disease
M. Trost
Section 3 Pharmacological Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease
29. Dopamine Agonists and Parkinson’s disease – an overview
A.K. Dutta
30. Management with Levodopa in Parkinson’s disease
G. Cossu
31. Management with ripinirole in Parkinson’s disease
P.J. Cocker
32. Management with pramipexole in Parkinson’s disease
B. Jeon
33. Management with rotigotine in Parkinson’s disease
A. Antonini
34. Management with apomorphine in Parkinson’s disease
M. Auffret
35. Management with MAO-B Inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease
R.A. Hauser
36. Management with COMT inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease
G. Alves
37. Management with anticholinergics in Parkinson’s disease
J.-L. Montastruc
38. Management with amantadine in Parkinson’s disease
E. Del-Be
Section 4 Novel and Non-Pharmacological Therapies For Parkinson’s Disease
39. Treatment with chelator in Parkinson’s disease
M.T. Nunez
40. Treatment with deep brain stimulation in Parkinson’s disease
D. Maltete
41. Olive leaf extract usage as an antioxidant and applications to Parkinson’s disease
A.H. Moghaddam
42. Treatment with Vitamin D for Parkinson’s disease
M.A. Panaro
43. Chemogenetics and applications for Parkinson’s disease
M.A. Cenci
44. Flavonoids and naringin usage in Parkinson’s disease
U.J. Jung
45. Stem cells and applications to Parkinson’s disease
O. Lindvall
46. Treatment with cannabis for Parkinson’s disease
D. Bega
47. Treating sleep problems in Parkinson’s disease
A.W. Amara
48. Perioperative treatments of Parkinsons disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 865
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128159507
About the Editor
Colin Martin
Dr. Martin is a Professor of Mental Health at Buckinghamshire New University. He is a Registered Nurse, Chartered Health Psychologist, and a Chartered Scientist. He has published or has in press well over 250 research papers and book chapters. He is a keen book author and editor having written and/or edited several books all of which reflect his diverse academic and clinical interests that examine in-depth, the interface between mental health and physical health. These outputs include the Handbook of Behavior; Food and Nutrition (2011), Perinatal Mental Health: A Clinical Guide (2012); Nanomedicine and the Nervous System (2012), and the major reference works Comprehensive Guide to Autism (2014), Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline (2015), Comprehensive Guide to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (2016) and Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes, and Adverse Effects (2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Perinatal Mental Health, Institute of Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR), University of Hull, UK
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK