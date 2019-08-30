Genetics and Breeding for Disease Resistance of Livestock
1st Edition
Description
Genetics and Breeding for Disease Resistance of Livestock is a solid resource that combines important information on the underlying genetic causes and governing factors for disease resistance in food animals and applications for breeding purposes. It describes genomics at each species level to help researchers and students understand disease resistance and immunology using genomics and its application in breeding for disease resistance. This useful reference makes it easy for readers to understand and undergo further research in immunology and disease resistance for livestock. It includes novel applications and research material that is ideal for students, teachers, academicians and researchers.
Key Features
- Presents basic principles and protocols to describe research methodologies through diagrammatic illustrations with figures, flow charts, examples, and references
- Covers various disease occurrences in livestock and the methodologies available to identify the various pathogens responsible for these diseases
- Includes advanced breeding techniques and practical applications
Readership
Officials and experts in organised farm sectors, both private and Govt. Organization
Table of Contents
1. Overview of disease resistance
2. Concept of Disease resistance
3. Major diseases of livestock and Poultry and the problems encountered for its control diseases
4. Disease resistant traits-analytic tools – Indicator traits
Section 2: Genetics and Genomics for Disease resistance
5. Basic concepts of immunogenetics
6. Genetics for innate immunity
7. Genetics for Humoral immunity
8. Immune response genes
9. Techniques to study immune response genes
10. Genes conferring immunity against bacterial infections
11. Genes conferring immunity against viral infections
12. Genes conferring immunity against protozoal infections
13. Genes conferring immunity against parasitic infections
14. Identified immune response genes pertaining to livestock species
15. Advanced Genomic techniques for studying immune response genes
16. Strategies for exploiting Immune response genes
17. Breeding for disease resistance
18. Phenotypic traits for disease resistance
19. Selection of Livestock and Poultry for disease resistance
20. Heritability, repeatability, genetic correlation for disease resistance traits
21. Disease resistance for Cattle and Buffalo
22. Disease resistance for goat and sheep
23. Disease resistance for pig
24. Disease resistance for poultry
25. Breeding methodologies for development of disease resistant stock of livestock
26. Advanced Breeding Techniques
27. Future application for studies on disease resistance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 30th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164068
About the Editor
Aruna Pal
Dr Aruna Pal is working as an Assistant Professor in W.B. University of Animal & Fishery Sciences, India. Earlier she has served as "Scientist C" in Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India. She has also the work experience as Veterinary Officer in Govt. of West Bengal and In Charge, Quality Control Laboratory, Frozen Semen Bull Station, PBGSBS (under Central Project for Cattle & Buffalo Breeding Programme, Ministry of agriculture, Govt. of India
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, W.B. University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, India
A.K. Chakravarty
Dr. A.K. Chakravarty serves as head of the Dairy Cattle Breeding Division at the National Dairy Reseach Institute in Haryana, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Dairy Cattle Breeding Division ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (Deemed University), HARYANA, INDIA