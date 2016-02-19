Genetics and Biotechnology of Bacilli, Volume 3 covers the proceedings of the Fifth International Conference on Genetics and Biotechnology of Bacilli, held on July 9-12, 1989 at the Asilomar Conference Center, Pacific Grove, California. It summarizes the remarkable progress made in the genetics and biotechnology fields of Bacilli. It is organized into four parts, encompassing 43 chapters, which focus on gene regulation and structure, enzyme structure, Bacillus thuringiensis toxins, and stationary phase gene regulation. Part I covers topics related to gene regulation and structure of Bacilli, such as control of gene expression, mutation, genetic organization, DNA sequence analysis, and identification of transcript units. It also discusses gene replication in Bacillus subtilis plasmids, levanase operon of B. subtilis, and characterization of global regulon in B. subtilis. The next part of this book focuses on the structure of various enzymes found in B. subtilis, including alpha amylases, subtilisin, alkaline phosphatase, and levansucrase. Part III discusses the generation of functional B. thuringiensis toxin hybrid genes, regulation of crystal protein gene promoters, toxicity of B. thuringiensis delta-endotoxin, and insecticidal activity of chimeric protoxins. The concluding part covers the aspects of signal transduction, regulation of differential gene expression during B. subtilis sporulation, and gene cloning and deletion for extracellular proteases of B. subtilis. It also discusses genetic and biochemical aspects of protein phosphorylation; properties of B. subtilis spores; control of stationary phase gene expression; and the novel regulatory gene, senS, of B. subtilis. This book is a valuable source of information for microbiologists, research biologists, and Bacilli enthusiasts.

Table of Contents



Preface

Gene Regulation and Structure

Controlled Gene Expression in Bacillus subtilis Based on the Temperature-Sensitive λ cl Repressor

Mutations in Bacillus subtilis Which Influence the Activity of a Promoter Recognized by a Minor Form of RNA Polymerase (Ε-σ8)

A Mercury-Regulated Transcriptional Activator from Bacillus sp. RC607

Lethal Phenotype Conferred by Xylose-Induced Overproduction of an apr-lacZ Fusion Protein

Identification of Transcription Units in the Region Encompassing Teichoic Acids Genes of Bacillus subtilis

Genetic Organization of the Bacillus subtilis Aspartokinase II Operon

DNA Sequence Analysis of the Bacillus subtilis ιηβ Region: Extended Homology to the Escherichia coli metY-iηfB Operon

The Levanase Operon of Bacillus subtilis Includes Regulatory Genes Involved in a Fructose-Specific PTS

cis-Acting Sequences Regulating £//2&4 Expression in Bacillus subtilis

Bacillus subtilis Gene Sequences

The rtp Gene and Termination of Chromosome Replication in Bacillus subtilis

Initial Interaction of Bacillus subtilis RNA Polymerase with Promoter Sites

Interaction between the pen! Repressor and Its Operators

A Method for Detecting Unidirectional Theta Replication in Bacillus subtilis Plasmids

The SOS-Like or SOB System of Bacillus subtilis: Further Characterization of This Global Regulon

GltC, the Positive Regulator of Glutamate Synthase Gene Expression

Enzyme Structure

Signal Peptide Cleavage and Processing of Artificial Extracellular Hybrid α-Amylases in Bacillus subtilis

An Engineered Subtilisin with Improved Stability: Applications in Human Diagnostics

Structural Similarities and Regulation of Bacillus subtilis Alkaline Phosphatases

Structure-Function Studies on the Bacillus amyloliquefaciens Levansucrase Signal Peptide

Bacillus Thuringiensis Toxins

IS240 Associated with the crylVA Gene from Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis Belongs to a Family of Gram(+) and Gram(-) IS Elements

Generation of Functional Bacillus thuringiensis Toxin Hybrid Genes by In Vivo Recombination

Regulation of Bacillus thuringiensis Crystal Protein Gene Promoters in Sporulating Bacillus subtilis

Localized Mutagenesis Defines Regions Important for Toxicity of a Bacillus thuringiensis δ-Endotoxin

Insecticidal Activity of Bacillus thuringiensis Chimeric Protoxins

Stationary Phase Gene Regulation

Negative Control of Amylase Synthesis: Mutations Which Eliminate Catabolite Repression or Temporal Turn-Off

The Deg Signal Transduction Pathway: Mutations and Regulation of Expression of degS, degU, and degQ

Regulation of Differential Gene Expression during Sporulation in Bacillus subtilis

AbrB, a Regulator of Stationary Phase-Induced Genes in Bacillus, Negatively Affects Transcription of the tyc-Operon by Direct Interaction with the Promoter DNA

aH-Directed Transcription from a citG Promoter Is Metabolically Regulated

Expression of σΑ and σΗ Régulons during Stationary Phase and Endospore Formation

Cloning and Deletion of the Genes for Three Minor Extracellular Proteases of Bacillus subtilis

The Bacillus subtilis sac-deg Constellation: How and Why?

Genetic and Biochemical Evidence That the Phosphorylation State of SpoOA Controls the Initiation of Sporulation

Regulation of Late Expression of the Bacillus subtilis spoIIA Locus: Evidence That It Is Cotranscribed with the Gene for a Putative Penicillin-Binding Protein

Properties of Bacillus subtilis Spores with Alterations in Spore Coat Structure

Studies of DNA Topology during Bacillus subtilis Sporulation

Bacillus subtilis Genes Coding for Sporulation-Specific Membrane Proteins

Phosphorylation of the SpoOA Protein: A Cumulative Environsensory Activation Mechanism

Control of Stationary Phase Gene Expression by the Ambiactive AbrB Transcription Regulator

Two Genes Dependent on Bacillus subtilis σΒ Are Expressed in Stationary Phase Under Non-Sporulating Conditions

senS a Novel Regulatory Gene with Complex Structure and Partial Homology to Sigma Factors of Bacillus subtilis

Appendix: Possible Regulation of senS by a nuSA-Related Mechanism

Identification of Genes Required for the Biosynthesis of the Lipopeptide Antibiotic Surfactin in Bacillus subtilis

Index



