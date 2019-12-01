Genetically Modified and Irradiated Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128172407

Genetically Modified and Irradiated Food

1st Edition

Controversial Issues: Facts versus Perceptions

Editors: Veslemøy Andersen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128172407
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 250
Description

Genetically Modified and Irradiated Food: Controversial Issues: Facts versus Perceptions explains the technologies used in these processes so they can be understood by those in general public health, scientific organizations, politicians and opinion makers/policymakers. The facts presented include a massive amount of scientific evidence that these technologies are safe and can be beneficial. Because the world is facing a future with an increasing number of people, new technologies are needed to ensure enough safe and healthy food, thus technologies that have the potential to dramatically increase the availability of safe and healthy food should be welcomed by everybody.

Key Features

  • Includes references to science based research on GMOs
  • Explains the technologies in a clear way that can be understood by the general public
  • Includes a massive amount of scientific evidence that these technologies are safe and can be beneficial

Readership

Food scientists who want to have more background information about the topics in the book; scientists in non-food science disciplines; science editors and journalists of newspapers and popular science magazines; professors and teachers at all levels (basic schools - universities); regulators; politicians; well-educated general public

Table of Contents

PART 1 Genetic modification of food
1. Why is genetic modification of interest or why can it be useful?
2. How is GM different from natural genetic modification?
3. How are genes modified?
4. Can modification go wrong and what if it does?
5. Results of studies of the risk of GM food on safety and health
6. Case studies

PART 2 Preservation of food by irradiation
7. What is the benefit of irradiation compared to other methods of food preservation?
8. Irradiation kills microbes, can it do anything harmful to the food?
9. What is the influence of irradiation on the composition of the food?
10. Can irradiated food have an influence on people’s health?
11. Results of studies of health risks of eating irradiated food
12. Case studies. Where is irradiation of food applied on a commercial scale?

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128172407

About the Editor

Veslemøy Andersen

Veslemøy Andersen graduated from the Department of Microbiology at the University of Oslo, Norway. She has been working as a microbiologist at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, at the University of Groningen, The Netherlands, and at the University of Applied Sciences in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

Affiliations and Expertise

Global Harmonization Initiative’s Ambassador to Norway

