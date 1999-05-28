Genetic Methods for Diverse Prokaryotes, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface.
Essential Techniques for Genetic Analysis in Bacteria:
J. Saunders and V.A. Saunders, Introduction of DNA into Bacteria.
L. Radnedge and H. Richards, The Development of Plasmid Vectors.
M.C.M. Smith and C.E.D. Ress, Exploitation of Bacteriophages and their Components.
Paul Dyson, Isolation and Development of Transposons.
Case Studies:
T. Schwan, T. Rudel, T.F. Meyer, Genetic Methods in Neisseria.
Genetic Methods in Clostridia:
D.I. Young, V.J. Evans, J.R. Jeffries, K.C.B. Jennert, Z.E.V. Phillips, A. Ravagnani, and M. Young, Genetic Methods in Clostridia.
P. Rosa, B. Stevenson, and K. Tilly, Genetic Methods in Borrelia and Other Spirochaetes.
A. Salyers, N. Shoemaker, A. Cooper, J. D'Elia, and J. Shipman, Genetic Methods for Bacteroides Species.
G.F. Hatfull, Genetic Methods in Mycobacteria.
W.W. Metcalf, Genetic Analysis in the Domain Archaea.
Genetic Approaches to Analyze Specific Complex Phenomena:
E. Allan, S. Foynes, N. Dorrell, and B. Wren, Genetic Characterization of the Gastric Pathogen Helicobacter Pylori.
N.R. Thomson, J.D. Thomas, and G.P. Salmond, Virulence Determinants in the Bacterial Phytopathogen Erwinia.
M.D. Page and R.E. Sockett, Molecular Genetic Methods in Paracoccus and Rhodobacter with Reference to the Analysis of Photosynthesis and Respiration.
D.H. Green and S. Cutting, Sporulation in Bacillus Subtilis. Subject Index.
Description
This new volume presents overviews of the very latest genetic approaches in a diverse range of prokaryotes. Divided into three sections, the topics include essential techniques for genetic analysis, case studies in which genetic methods in carefully chosen genera are described and approaches are used in the elucidation of specific phenomena.
Key Features
- Up-to-date chapters on essential techniques for genetic analysis in diverse bacteria
- The use of plasmids, phages and transposons and their applications to new organisms
- Genetic methods in medically and industrially important bacteria such as Mycobacteria, Neisseria, Bacteroides, Clostridia, and spirochaetes
- Analysis of virulence in Helicobacter and Erwina
- Genetic methods in Archae
- Photosynthesis and respiration in Paracoccus and Rhodobacter
- Bacillus subtilis sporulation
Readership
Molecular biologists, molecular geneticists, biochemists, cell biologists, and microbiologists, especially those working on prokaryotes other than E. coli, who find it more difficult to obtain good methods, related works and trouble shooting guides for those organisms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 28th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860589
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"An invaluable resource for the detailed analysis of cellular gene function and genome architecture." --NATURE
About the Serial Volume Editors
Margaret Smith Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Genetics, Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham, U.K.
Elizabeth Sockett Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Genetics, Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham, U.K.