Genetic Methods for Diverse Prokaryotes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215299, 9780080860589

Genetic Methods for Diverse Prokaryotes, Volume 29

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Margaret Smith Elizabeth Sockett
eBook ISBN: 9780080860589
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1999
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
182.00
154.70
155.00
131.75
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface.

Essential Techniques for Genetic Analysis in Bacteria:

J. Saunders and V.A. Saunders, Introduction of DNA into Bacteria.

L. Radnedge and H. Richards, The Development of Plasmid Vectors.

M.C.M. Smith and C.E.D. Ress, Exploitation of Bacteriophages and their Components.

Paul Dyson, Isolation and Development of Transposons.

Case Studies:

T. Schwan, T. Rudel, T.F. Meyer, Genetic Methods in Neisseria.

Genetic Methods in Clostridia:

D.I. Young, V.J. Evans, J.R. Jeffries, K.C.B. Jennert, Z.E.V. Phillips, A. Ravagnani, and M. Young, Genetic Methods in Clostridia.

P. Rosa, B. Stevenson, and K. Tilly, Genetic Methods in Borrelia and Other Spirochaetes.

A. Salyers, N. Shoemaker, A. Cooper, J. D'Elia, and J. Shipman, Genetic Methods for Bacteroides Species.

G.F. Hatfull, Genetic Methods in Mycobacteria.

W.W. Metcalf, Genetic Analysis in the Domain Archaea.

Genetic Approaches to Analyze Specific Complex Phenomena:

E. Allan, S. Foynes, N. Dorrell, and B. Wren, Genetic Characterization of the Gastric Pathogen Helicobacter Pylori.

N.R. Thomson, J.D. Thomas, and G.P. Salmond, Virulence Determinants in the Bacterial Phytopathogen Erwinia.

M.D. Page and R.E. Sockett, Molecular Genetic Methods in Paracoccus and Rhodobacter with Reference to the Analysis of Photosynthesis and Respiration.

D.H. Green and S. Cutting, Sporulation in Bacillus Subtilis. Subject Index.

Description

This new volume presents overviews of the very latest genetic approaches in a diverse range of prokaryotes. Divided into three sections, the topics include essential techniques for genetic analysis, case studies in which genetic methods in carefully chosen genera are described and approaches are used in the elucidation of specific phenomena.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date chapters on essential techniques for genetic analysis in diverse bacteria
  • The use of plasmids, phages and transposons and their applications to new organisms
  • Genetic methods in medically and industrially important bacteria such as Mycobacteria, Neisseria, Bacteroides, Clostridia, and spirochaetes
  • Analysis of virulence in Helicobacter and Erwina
  • Genetic methods in Archae
  • Photosynthesis and respiration in Paracoccus and Rhodobacter
  • Bacillus subtilis sporulation

Readership

Molecular biologists, molecular geneticists, biochemists, cell biologists, and microbiologists, especially those working on prokaryotes other than E. coli, who find it more difficult to obtain good methods, related works and trouble shooting guides for those organisms

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860589

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"An invaluable resource for the detailed analysis of cellular gene function and genome architecture." --NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Margaret Smith Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Genetics, Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham, U.K.

Elizabeth Sockett Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Genetics, Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.