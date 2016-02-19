Genetic Mechanisms of Development
1st Edition
Description
Genetic Mechanisms of Development is a compilation of articles that surveys the application of genetic systems of analysis to the resolution of fundamental problems in developmental biology.
The book is composed of sections that deal with various aspects of genetic mechanisms. The first section tackles the genetic analysis of gene regulation in microorganisms. The second section discusses the application of Mendelian genetics to the study of the development of Drosophila, amphibians, and the laboratory mouse. The last section introduces somatic cell genetics, a tool for developmental biologists.
Biologists, geneticists, zoologists, and researchers will find the book a good source of information.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors and Presiding Chairmen
I. Prokaryotic Systems of Analysis
Regulation of Bacteriophage λ Development
I. Introductory Comments
II. Stages of Phage λ Development
III. The Lytic Pathway
IV. The Lysogenic Pathway
V. Summary of Phage λ Development
References
The Question of Gene Regulation in Sporulating Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. RNA Polymerase Loses Vegetative Template Specificity during Sporulation
III. Genetic Evidence that the Loss of Vegetative Specificity is Critical for Sporulation
IV. In Vitro Transcription of Phage Φe DNA Requires a Sigma Factor
V. Loss of Sigma Activity during Sporulation
VI. In Vitro Transcription of the B. subtilis Ribosomal RNA Genes
VII. The Switch From Vegetative to Sporulation Transcription
VIII. Isolation of a New RNA Polymerase Subunit during Sporulation
IX. RNA Polymerase and Differentiation
References
Genetic Control of Bacteriophage T4 Morphogenesis
I. T4 as a Model System
II. Outlining the Process of T4 Morphogenesis
III. Self-Assembly and Non-Self-Assembly in the Morphogenetic
Pathway
IV. Conclusion
References
II. Eukaryotic Systems of Analysis
Genetics of Sperm Development in Drosophila
I. Introduction
II. The Sequential Events of Spermiogenesis
III. Y-Chromosome Function in Spermiogenesis
IV. Autosomal and X-Linked Gene Function in Spermiogenesis
V. Cellular Specificity of Gene Activity in Spermiogenesis
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Genetic Control of Determination in the Drosophila Embryo
I. Introduction
II. Early Embryogenesis of Drosophila
III. Developmental Potential of Cleavage Nuclei
IV. Determination of Blastoderm Cells
V. Genetic Control of Determination
VI. Conclusion
References
Mapping of Behavior in Drosophila Mosaics
I. Introduction
II. Mutants with Simple Foci
III. Complex Foci
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusion
References
Developmental Genetics of the Axolotl
I. Introduction
II. Genes Affecting the Oocyte Cytoplasm
III. Genes Affecting the Induction of the Heart and the Eye
IV. Comments on Other Genes in the Axolotl
V. Amphibians Other than the Axolotl
VI. Summary
References
Necessary Conditions for Gene Expression during Early Mammalian Development
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Changes during Early Mammalian Development
III. Is New Genetic Information Required for Development?
IV. Dependence of Differentiation and Development on Cell Interactions within the Embryo
V. Dependence of Development on the Maternal Environment—Preimplantation
VI. Dependence of Development on the. Maternal Environment—Postimplantation
VII. Conclusions
References
Estrogen Regulation of Ovalbumin mRNA Content and Utilization
I. Hormonal Regulation of Ovalbumin Synthesis
II. Assay and Isolation of Ovalbumin mRNA
III. The Mechanism of "Superinduction" of Ovalbumin by Actinomycin D
IV. Discussion
References
Sequence Organization in the Genome of Xenopus laevis
I. Introduction
II. The Repetitive DNA of the Xenopus Genome
III. Binding to Hydroxyapatite of DNA of Various Fragment Lengths
IV. Evidence for Sequence Interspersion from Melting Experiments
V. The Length of Repetitive and Nonrepetitive Sequence Elements
VI. Discussion
References
III. Somatic Cell Genetics Systems of Analysis
Regulation of Differentiated Phenotype in Heterokaryons
I. Introduction
II. Reactivation of the Chick Erythocyte Nucleus
III. Dedifferentiation of the Mouse Macrophage
IV. Evidence for Negative Control in Rat Liver Heterokaryons
V. General Discussion
References
Control of the Differentiated State in Somatic Cell Hybrids
I. Introduction
II. The Approach
III. Suppression of Differentiated Functions in Hybrid Cells
IV. Reappearance of a Differentiated Function in Hybrids following Chromosome Segregation
V. Independent Control of Multiple Differentiated Functions in Hybrid Cells
VI. Effect of Gene Dosage on the Expression of Differentiated Functions in Hybrids
VII. Discussion
References
Somatic Cell Genetics of Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Mutant Selection
III. Toward a Parasexual Cycle
IV. Parasexual Organelle Genetics
V. Existing Genetic Variation
VI. Conclusions
References
Social Implications of Genetic Engineering
Statement by Frank H. Ruddle
Statement by Elof A. Carlson
Statement by Margery W. Shaw
Statement by Max Tishler
Appendix Statement by James M. Gustafson
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261997