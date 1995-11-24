Genetic Manipulation of the Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124371651, 9780080532400

Genetic Manipulation of the Nervous System

1st Edition

Series Editors: David Latchman
eBook ISBN: 9780080532400
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124371651
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 1995
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
157.27
133.68
146.00
124.10
88.00
74.80
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
136.00
115.60
136.00
115.60
103.00
87.55
83.00
70.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Genetic Manipulation of the Nervous System: An Overview. Non-Neurotropic Adenovirus: A Vector for the Gene Transfer to the Brain and Possible Gene Therapy of Neurological Disorders. Adenovirus: A New Tool to Transfer Genes Into the Central Nervous System for Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders. Adenovirus-Mediated Gene Therapy of Tumours in the Central Nervous System. Gene Delivery Using Adeno-Associated Virus. Herpes Simplex Virus-Based Vectors. Gene Delivery Using HSV-1 Plasmid Vectors. Problems in the Use of Herpes Simplex Virus as a Vectors. Gene Delivery to the Nervous System By Direct Injection of Retroviral Vector. Gene Delivery to the Nervous System Using Retroviral Vectors. Transplantation of Genetically Modified Non-Neuronal Cells in the Central Nervous System. Genetic Animal Models for Alzheimer's Disease. Neuronal Precursors in the Brain of Adult Mammals: Biology and Applications. Direct Injection of Plasmid DNA Into the Brain. Antisense Oligodeoxynucleotides as Novel Neuropharmacological Tools for Selective Expression Blockade in the Brain.

Description

Neuroscience Perspectives provides multidisciplinary reviews of topics in one of the most diverse and rapidly advancing fields in the life sciences. Whether you are a new recruit to neuroscience, or an established expert, look to this series for 'one-stop' sources of the historical, physiological, pharmacological, biochemical, molecular biological and therapeutic aspects of chosen research areas. The recent development of Gene Therapy procedures which allow specific genes to be delivered to human patients who lack functional copies of them is of major therapeutic importance. In addition such gene delivery methods can be used in other organisms to define the function of particular genes. These studies are of particular interest in the nervous system where there are many incurable diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases which may benefit from therapies of this kind. Unfortunately gene delivery methods for use in the nervous system have lagged behind those in other systems due to the fact that the methods developed in other systems are often not applicable to cells like neurons which do not divide. This book discusses a wide range of methods which have now been developed to overcome these problems and allow safe and efficient delivery of particular genes to the brain. Methods discussed include virological methods, physical methods (such as liposomes) and the transplantation of genetically modified cells. In a single volume therefore this book provides a complete view of these methods and indicates how they can be applied to the development of therapies for treating previously incurable neurological disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080532400
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124371651

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

David Latchman Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Master of Birkbeck, University of London, Professor of Genetics, Birkbeck and University College London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.