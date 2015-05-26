Genetic Enhancement of Rabi Sorghum
1st Edition
Adapting the Indian Durras
Description
Genetic Enhancement of Rabi Sorghum – Adapting the Indian Durras presents both the historical background and the recent research done in breeding this important world crop for more global production. Its chapters cover topics in origin and taxonomy, morphology and breeding behavior, genetics, and cytogenetics, also looking at production, nutrition, and alternate uses.
The durra race is Ethiopian in origin and its introgression with wild forms permitted adaptation to drier conditions. These have migrated and adapted to the currently known crop that is cultivated in the winter season and commonly called rabi sorghums.
Grown under receding soil moisture conditions, rabi sorghums have tolerance to abiotic stresses apart from biotic stresses, unlike the rainy sorghums that are grown widely in the world. However, they must be more resilient to rapid changes in climate, for example. The variability from winter sorghums is being introgressed into rainy sorghums.
With the yield plateaus reached and sorghum gaining importance as a food crop, this book will be of importance to those studying durras and their breeding.
Key Features
- Presents both the historical background and most recent research done in breeding rabi sorghum for more global production
- Provides information on the adaptation of the crop and the ways it has migrated to the currently known crop, which is cultivated in winter season and commonly called as rabi sorghum
- Explores strategies for resilience as the crop must be prepared to withstand rapid and varying changes in climate
Readership
Researchers working on post-rainy or winter sorghum to formulate suitable research strategies. M.Sc. and Ph.D. students who wish to understand the concepts of breeding in self- or often cross-pollinated crops.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Production Statistics
- 1.2 Environmental Factors Limiting Rabi Sorghum Productivity
- 1.3 Uses
- 1.4 Nutritional Status
- 1.5 Challenges for Genetic Enhancement
- 1.6 Characteristics and Cultivars
- References
- Chapter 2. Taxonomy and Origin
- 2.1 Taxonomy
- 2.2 Origin
- References
- Chapter 3. Morphology and Breeding Behavior
- 3.1 Morphology
- 3.2 Breeding Behavior and Pollination Control
- References
- Chapter 4. Genetic Variability for Qualitative and Quantitative Traits
- 4.1 Morphological/Phenotypic Level
- 4.2 Biochemical Level
- 4.3 DNA Level
- References
- Chapter 5. Genetics and Cytogenetics
- 5.1 Genetics
- 5.2 Cytogenetics
- References
- Chapter 6. History of Winter Sorghum Improvement in India
- 6.1 The Origin of M 35-1
- References
- Chapter 7. Breeding Methods for Winter Sorghum Improvement
- 7.1 Yield and Adaptation Breeding for Grain and Fodder Yield
- 7.2 Breeding for Resistance to Abiotic Stresses
- 7.3 Breeding For Resistance To Diseases
- 7.4 Breeding For Resistance To Insect Pests
- 7.5 Breeding for Grain, Fodder, and Nutritional Quality
- 7.6 Participatory Varietal Selection
- References
- Chapter 8. Industrial or Alternate Uses
- 8.1 Industrial Products
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019399
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019269
About the Author
Sanjana Reddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Directorate of Sorghum Research, Hyderabad, India
J.V. Patil
Dr. Patil joined as the Director, Directorate of Sorghum Research, Hyderabad in 2010. He is also instrumental in creating Centre of Excellence (DAC, Ministry of Agriculture, GOI) which is a state of the art facility for providing advanced training in the field of value added food products. Apart from functioning as Director, he is actively engaged in research with field evaluation of thousands of sorghum germplasm accessions for useful traits.
Dr.J.V. Patil has developed 19 varieties of safflower, chickpea, green gram, rajma bean, pigeon pea and sorghum. He has executed several research projects including international collaborative ones such as DFID, ICRISAT-IFAD, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - Hope Project and Mc Knight Foundation, USA funded projects. Apart from varietal development he also developed and popularized several crop production technologies such as sowing methods, seed treatment, foliar nutrient application and IPM in chickpea and in situ moisture conservation, soil type-based cultivars, protective irrigation, nutrient supply and intercultural time schedule in sorghum. He is receipient of many reputed awards and recognitions such as ICRISAT’s Doreen Mashler Award 2002, CGIAR’s King Baudouin Chickpea team Award 2002, Baliraja Late Annasaheb Shinde Smruti Krishi Sanshodhan Gaurav Purskar 2004, Vasantrao Naik krishi Puraskar 2005 and Maharashtra State Government’s Agricultural literature Award 2010He has to his credit 107 peer reviewed foreign and national journal papers, 16 books and 53 other technical publications. He delivered 27 Radio Talks and 11 TV shows for the benefit of farmers cultivating sorghum and pulses.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR-IIMR), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad (Telangana), India