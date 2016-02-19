Genetic Counselling

Genetic Counseling: Psychological Dimensions deals with the psychosocial aspects of genetic counseling, specifically the various issues and processes involved. This book is based on two premises: first, genetic counseling deals with human behavior and psychological functioning; and second, a strong kinship exists between genetic counseling and other areas of personal counseling. The book is organized into two major sections. The initial chapters focus on principles of genetic counseling, with an attempt to integrate these with specific counseling practices. The second section consists of eight chapters dealing with representative genetic disorders. This book, therefore, is of importance to all who deal with genetic problems and engage in genetic counseling, regardless of their background or specialty.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Foreword

1 Introduction

2 The Psychological Foundations of Genetic Counseling

3 The Processes of Communication,Decision Making and Coping in Genetic Counseling

Human Communication

Effective Communication and Effective Counseling

Decision Making

Coping Processes

Discussion

Conclusions

References

4 The Counselor-Counselee Relationship

Models of Counselor-Counselee Relationships

Genetic Counseling and Behavior Control

References

5 The Genetic Counseling Session

The Structure of the Genetic Counseling Session

The Intake Phase

The Initial Contact Phase

The Middle or Encounter Phase

Summary Phase

Epilogue

References

6 Amniocentesis Counseling

7 Genetic Counseling for Parents of a Baby with Down's Syndrome

Structure for Providing Genetic Counseling

First Clinic Visit

Second Clinic Visit

The Counseling Process

Understanding the Counselee's Pain

Genetic Information

Options for Dealing with the Recurrence Risk

Developmental Issues

Evaluating the Outcome

Good Case Management

Role of the Counselor

Counselor Characteristics

Appendix

References

8 Psychological Issues in Genetic Counseling of Phenylketonuria

The Genetics of PKU

Dietary Treatment

Newborn Screening Programs

Maternal PKU

Psychological Aspects

The Phenylketonuric Family

Summary—Issues in Genetic Counseling

Case Illustrations

References

9 Psychological Issues in the Genetic Counseling of Cystic Fibrosis

Clinical Aspects

Emotional Issues

Social Considerations

Therapeutic Issues

References

10 Applied Behavioral Genetics: Counseling and Psychotherapy in Sex-Chromsomal Disorders

Turner's Syndrome

Klinefelter's Syndrome

47,XYY Syndrome

Summary

References

11 Psychological Issues in Sickle Cell Counseling

Self-Image and Sickle Cell

Misconceptions about Sickle Cell

Apprehensions about Restrictions on Social Opportunity

Iatrogenic Complications of Testing and Counseling

Psychological Effects of Sickle Cell Related to Stage of Life

Content of Counseling

Determinants of Decision Making by Clients

References

12 Genetic "Russian Roulette": The Experience of Being "At Risk" for Huntington's Disease

Reactions to HD Symptomatology

Genetic Disease and Family Dynamics

"Waiting for Godot"

Subjective Prediction: Second Guessing the Unknown through Magic

Predictive Tests

Family Planning and Prediction

Learning to Live in Limbo

Psychotherapeutic Suggestions

13 Genetic Counseling and Cancer

Cancer as a Unique Genetic Counseling Problem

A Colon-Cancer-Prone Family

Family Management and Education

The Physician and Genetic Counseling

Dissemination of Genetic Risk Information

Divergent Responses to Risk Information

Heritable Cancer Syndromes Amenable to Genetic Counseling

Physical Stigmata in Hereditary Precancerous Disorders

Gardner's Syndrome

Multiple Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome

Testicular Feminization Syndrome

National Familial Cancer Registry System

Summary and Conclusions

References

Subject Index

