Genetic Counselling
1st Edition
Psychological Dimensions
Genetic Counseling: Psychological Dimensions deals with the psychosocial aspects of genetic counseling, specifically the various issues and processes involved. This book is based on two premises: first, genetic counseling deals with human behavior and psychological functioning; and second, a strong kinship exists between genetic counseling and other areas of personal counseling. The book is organized into two major sections. The initial chapters focus on principles of genetic counseling, with an attempt to integrate these with specific counseling practices. The second section consists of eight chapters dealing with representative genetic disorders. This book, therefore, is of importance to all who deal with genetic problems and engage in genetic counseling, regardless of their background or specialty.
1 Introduction
2 The Psychological Foundations of Genetic Counseling
3 The Processes of Communication,Decision Making and Coping in Genetic Counseling
Human Communication
Effective Communication and Effective Counseling
Decision Making
Coping Processes
Discussion
Conclusions
References
4 The Counselor-Counselee Relationship
Models of Counselor-Counselee Relationships
Genetic Counseling and Behavior Control
References
5 The Genetic Counseling Session
The Structure of the Genetic Counseling Session
The Intake Phase
The Initial Contact Phase
The Middle or Encounter Phase
Summary Phase
Epilogue
References
6 Amniocentesis Counseling
7 Genetic Counseling for Parents of a Baby with Down's Syndrome
Structure for Providing Genetic Counseling
First Clinic Visit
Second Clinic Visit
The Counseling Process
Understanding the Counselee's Pain
Genetic Information
Options for Dealing with the Recurrence Risk
Developmental Issues
Evaluating the Outcome
Good Case Management
Role of the Counselor
Counselor Characteristics
Appendix
References
8 Psychological Issues in Genetic Counseling of Phenylketonuria
The Genetics of PKU
Dietary Treatment
Newborn Screening Programs
Maternal PKU
Psychological Aspects
The Phenylketonuric Family
Summary—Issues in Genetic Counseling
Case Illustrations
References
9 Psychological Issues in the Genetic Counseling of Cystic Fibrosis
Clinical Aspects
Emotional Issues
Social Considerations
Therapeutic Issues
References
10 Applied Behavioral Genetics: Counseling and Psychotherapy in Sex-Chromsomal Disorders
Turner's Syndrome
Klinefelter's Syndrome
47,XYY Syndrome
Summary
References
11 Psychological Issues in Sickle Cell Counseling
Self-Image and Sickle Cell
Misconceptions about Sickle Cell
Apprehensions about Restrictions on Social Opportunity
Iatrogenic Complications of Testing and Counseling
Psychological Effects of Sickle Cell Related to Stage of Life
Content of Counseling
Determinants of Decision Making by Clients
References
12 Genetic "Russian Roulette": The Experience of Being "At Risk" for Huntington's Disease
Reactions to HD Symptomatology
Genetic Disease and Family Dynamics
"Waiting for Godot"
Subjective Prediction: Second Guessing the Unknown through Magic
Predictive Tests
Family Planning and Prediction
Learning to Live in Limbo
Psychotherapeutic Suggestions
13 Genetic Counseling and Cancer
Cancer as a Unique Genetic Counseling Problem
A Colon-Cancer-Prone Family
Family Management and Education
The Physician and Genetic Counseling
Dissemination of Genetic Risk Information
Divergent Responses to Risk Information
Heritable Cancer Syndromes Amenable to Genetic Counseling
Physical Stigmata in Hereditary Precancerous Disorders
Gardner's Syndrome
Multiple Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome
Testicular Feminization Syndrome
National Familial Cancer Registry System
Summary and Conclusions
References
Subject Index
- 272
- English
- © Academic Press 1979
- 28th May 1979
- Academic Press
- 9781483288741