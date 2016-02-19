Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Infection and Malignancy

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Section I. Genetic Control of Resistance to Parasitic Infections

Recombinant Inbred Strains of Mice: Use in Genetic Analysis of Disease Resistance

Genetic Control of Resistance to Protozoal Infections

Studies on the Genetic Control of Visceral Leishmaniasis in Balb/c Mice by L. Tropica

Infection with Leishmania Tropica Major: Genetic Control in Inbred Mouse Strains

The Response to Therapeutical Treatment of Resistant and Susceptible Mice Infected with Leishmania Mexicana

Genetic Control of Immunologically Mediated Resistance to Helminthic Infections

Variation in Anti-Trichinella Responsiveness in Inbred Mouse Strains

MHC-Linked Genetic Control of the Immune Response to Parasites: Trichinella spiralis in the Mouse

Immunomodulation and Altered Resistance to Infection in Different Mouse Strains Infected with Nippostrongylus brasiliensis

Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Trypanosoma rhodesiense in Mice

Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Resistance to Parasitic Infections

Section II. Genetic Control of Resistance to Bacterial Infections

Differential Sensitivity of Inbred Mice to Salmonella typhimurium: A Model for Genetic Regulation of Innate Resistance to Bacterial Infection

The C3HeB/FeJ Mouse, a Strain in the C3H Lineage which Separates Salmonella Susceptibility and Immunizability from Mitogenic Responsiveness to Lipopolysaccharide

Natural Resistance to Mouse Typhoid: Possible Role of the Macrophage

Control of Resistance to Salmonella typhimurium in Hybrid Generations of Inbred Mice and Biozzi Mice

A Single Gene (Lr) Controlling Natural Resistance to Murine Listeriosis

Cellular Mechanisms of Genetically Determined Resistance to Listeria monocytogenes

Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Rickettsia tsutsugamushi Infection in Mice

Susceptibility of (CBA/N DBA/2)F1 Male Mice to Infection with Type 3 Streptococcus pneumoniae

Genetically Controlled Natural Resistance of Mice to Plague Infection and Its Relationship to Genetically Controlled Cell-Mediated Immune Resistance

Genetic Control of Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity to Mycobacterium bovis BCG Infection in Mice

Genetic Control of BCG-Induced Chronic Granulomatous Inflammation and Anergy

Murine Leprosy as a Model for the Analysis of Genetic Factors Controlling Resistance to Mycobacterial Infection

Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Resistance to Bacterial Infections

Section III. Genetic Control of Resistance to Virus Infection

Is Genetic Resistance to Mouse Hepatitis Based on Immunological Reactions?

Host Defense Mechanisms in Genetic Resistance to Viral Infections

Genetic Study of MHV3 Infection in Mice: In Vitro Replication of Virus in Macrophages

Genetic Control of Resistance to JHM, a Neurotropic Strain of Mouse Hepatitis

Genetic Resistance to Herpesvirus Infections: Role of Natural Killer Cells

Studies of Resistance of Mice against Herpes Simplex Virus

Association of Host Genotype with the Augmentation of Natural Killer Cells and Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus

Genetic Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus Infection

Genetics of Macrophage-Controlled Natural Resistance to Hepatitis Induced by Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2 in Mice

Genetically Controlled Resistance to Togaviruses

Genetic Resistance to Lethal Flavivirus Infection: Detection of Interfering Virus Produced in Vivo

The Role of H-2 in Resistance and Susceptibility to Measles Virus Infection

Ir Gene Regulation of Sensitivity to Leukemogenesis by RadLV Variants and Its Relationship to Preleukemic Cells

Recovery from Friend Virus Leukemia Is Determined by the H-2 Genotype of Nonleukemic Cells of the Spleen and Bone Marrow

Use of an Infectious Center Assay to Study FV-2-Mediated Resistance of Mouse Bone Marrow Cells to Friend Spleen Focus-Forming Virus

Genetically Acquired Resistance to Fatal Pichinde Virus Infection in the Syrian Hamster

Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis in Inbred Hamsters

Marek's Disease in Chickens: Genetic Resistance to a Viral Neoplastic Disease. A Review

Relationship between Tumorigenicity and Immunosuppression in Resistant and Susceptible Strains of Mice Infected with Friend Leukemia Virus

Viral Inhibition of Lymphocyte Mitogenesis: Immunological Characterization of an Inhibitory Factor Derived from Adherent Cells

Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Viral Infections

Section IV. Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Tumor Growth

Genetic Control of in Vitro NK Reactivity and Its Relationship to in Vivo Tumor Resistance

Different Genes Regulate Tumor Cell Recognition and Cytolysis by NK Cells in the Mouse

Heterogeneity of Natural Killer Cells: A Serological Study with Specific Anti-NK Alloantisera

The Chediak-Higashi Gene in Humans Controls NK Function

Analysis of the Genetic Control of Natural Killer Cell Activity May Require Studies of Genetics with Segregating Alleles among Littermates

Genetic Resistance to Tumors: Roles of Marrow-Dependent and -Independent Cells

H-2 Dependent and Independent Natural Resistance to Leukaemia Transplantation in Irradiated and Nonirradiated Mice

Natural Surveillance of NK-Resistant Tumors. The Role of Natural Anti-Tumor Antibody (NAb) and Macrophages (mph)

Differential Tumor Susceptibility and Immune Responsiveness in HRS/J Mice

Hybrid Resistance to Parental Tumors: Influence of Host and Tumor Genotype and Tumor Derivation

Preliminary Analysis of Hybrid Resistance to Histocompatible P815 Utilizing Bone Marrow and Thymus Epithelium Radiation Chimeras

Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Graft versus Host-Associated Suppression of T Cell-Mediated Lympholysis

Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Tumor Growth

Section V. Genetic Control of Macrophage Differentiation and Function

The Genetic Basis of Macrophage Colony Formation

An LPS Responsive Cell in C3H/HeJ Mice: The Peritoneal Exudate-Derived Macrophage Colony-Forming Cell (M-CFC)

Activity of Macrophage Cell Lines in Spontaneous and LPS, Lymphokine or Antibody-Dependent Killing of Tumor Targets

Macrophage Cell Line Mutants Deficient in Phagocytosis Have Reduced Pinocytic Activity

Macrophage Activation for Tumor Cytotoxicity: Genetic Influences on Development of Macrophages with Nonspecific Tumoricidal Activity

Activated Macrophages in Natural Resistance to Rickettsia akari

Macrophage Inflammatory Responses in Listeria-Resistant and Listeria-Sensitive Mice

The Beige (Chediak-Higashi Syndrome) Mouse as a Model for Macrophage Function Studies

Defective Fc-Mediated Phagocytosis by LPS-Hyporesponsive (Lpsd) C3H/HeJ Macrophages: Correction by Agents that Elevate Intracellular Cyclic AMP

Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Macrophage Differentiation and Function

Index





