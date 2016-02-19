Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Infection and Malignancy
1st Edition
Description
Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Infection and Malignancy is a collection of papers presented at the 1980 Proceedings of an International Symposium of the Canadian Society for Immunology held in Montreal, Quebec. It provides information about the different models of genetic resistance to various diseases. The book offers an overview of the genetic determination of the susceptibility or resistance to infection and malignancy. It also discusses the importance of genetic resistance not only in the first-line observation of infections and tumors, but also in chemotherapy and immunotherapy. It then explains the genetic control of resistance to parasitic, bacterial, and virus infections, as well as to tumor growth. It further discusses the genetic control of macrophage differentiation and function.
Table of Contents
Section I. Genetic Control of Resistance to Parasitic Infections
Recombinant Inbred Strains of Mice: Use in Genetic Analysis of Disease Resistance
Genetic Control of Resistance to Protozoal Infections
Studies on the Genetic Control of Visceral Leishmaniasis in Balb/c Mice by L. Tropica
Infection with Leishmania Tropica Major: Genetic Control in Inbred Mouse Strains
The Response to Therapeutical Treatment of Resistant and Susceptible Mice Infected with Leishmania Mexicana
Genetic Control of Immunologically Mediated Resistance to Helminthic Infections
Variation in Anti-Trichinella Responsiveness in Inbred Mouse Strains
MHC-Linked Genetic Control of the Immune Response to Parasites: Trichinella spiralis in the Mouse
Immunomodulation and Altered Resistance to Infection in Different Mouse Strains Infected with Nippostrongylus brasiliensis
Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Trypanosoma rhodesiense in Mice
Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Resistance to Parasitic Infections
Section II. Genetic Control of Resistance to Bacterial Infections
Differential Sensitivity of Inbred Mice to Salmonella typhimurium: A Model for Genetic Regulation of Innate Resistance to Bacterial Infection
The C3HeB/FeJ Mouse, a Strain in the C3H Lineage which Separates Salmonella Susceptibility and Immunizability from Mitogenic Responsiveness to Lipopolysaccharide
Natural Resistance to Mouse Typhoid: Possible Role of the Macrophage
Control of Resistance to Salmonella typhimurium in Hybrid Generations of Inbred Mice and Biozzi Mice
A Single Gene (Lr) Controlling Natural Resistance to Murine Listeriosis
Cellular Mechanisms of Genetically Determined Resistance to Listeria monocytogenes
Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Rickettsia tsutsugamushi Infection in Mice
Susceptibility of (CBA/N DBA/2)F1 Male Mice to Infection with Type 3 Streptococcus pneumoniae
Genetically Controlled Natural Resistance of Mice to Plague Infection and Its Relationship to Genetically Controlled Cell-Mediated Immune Resistance
Genetic Control of Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity to Mycobacterium bovis BCG Infection in Mice
Genetic Control of BCG-Induced Chronic Granulomatous Inflammation and Anergy
Murine Leprosy as a Model for the Analysis of Genetic Factors Controlling Resistance to Mycobacterial Infection
Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Resistance to Bacterial Infections
Section III. Genetic Control of Resistance to Virus Infection
Is Genetic Resistance to Mouse Hepatitis Based on Immunological Reactions?
Host Defense Mechanisms in Genetic Resistance to Viral Infections
Genetic Study of MHV3 Infection in Mice: In Vitro Replication of Virus in Macrophages
Genetic Control of Resistance to JHM, a Neurotropic Strain of Mouse Hepatitis
Genetic Resistance to Herpesvirus Infections: Role of Natural Killer Cells
Studies of Resistance of Mice against Herpes Simplex Virus
Association of Host Genotype with the Augmentation of Natural Killer Cells and Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus
Genetic Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus Infection
Genetics of Macrophage-Controlled Natural Resistance to Hepatitis Induced by Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2 in Mice
Genetically Controlled Resistance to Togaviruses
Genetic Resistance to Lethal Flavivirus Infection: Detection of Interfering Virus Produced in Vivo
The Role of H-2 in Resistance and Susceptibility to Measles Virus Infection
Ir Gene Regulation of Sensitivity to Leukemogenesis by RadLV Variants and Its Relationship to Preleukemic Cells
Recovery from Friend Virus Leukemia Is Determined by the H-2 Genotype of Nonleukemic Cells of the Spleen and Bone Marrow
Use of an Infectious Center Assay to Study FV-2-Mediated Resistance of Mouse Bone Marrow Cells to Friend Spleen Focus-Forming Virus
Genetically Acquired Resistance to Fatal Pichinde Virus Infection in the Syrian Hamster
Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis in Inbred Hamsters
Marek's Disease in Chickens: Genetic Resistance to a Viral Neoplastic Disease. A Review
Relationship between Tumorigenicity and Immunosuppression in Resistant and Susceptible Strains of Mice Infected with Friend Leukemia Virus
Viral Inhibition of Lymphocyte Mitogenesis: Immunological Characterization of an Inhibitory Factor Derived from Adherent Cells
Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Viral Infections
Section IV. Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Tumor Growth
Genetic Control of in Vitro NK Reactivity and Its Relationship to in Vivo Tumor Resistance
Different Genes Regulate Tumor Cell Recognition and Cytolysis by NK Cells in the Mouse
Heterogeneity of Natural Killer Cells: A Serological Study with Specific Anti-NK Alloantisera
The Chediak-Higashi Gene in Humans Controls NK Function
Analysis of the Genetic Control of Natural Killer Cell Activity May Require Studies of Genetics with Segregating Alleles among Littermates
Genetic Resistance to Tumors: Roles of Marrow-Dependent and -Independent Cells
H-2 Dependent and Independent Natural Resistance to Leukaemia Transplantation in Irradiated and Nonirradiated Mice
Natural Surveillance of NK-Resistant Tumors. The Role of Natural Anti-Tumor Antibody (NAb) and Macrophages (mph)
Differential Tumor Susceptibility and Immune Responsiveness in HRS/J Mice
Hybrid Resistance to Parental Tumors: Influence of Host and Tumor Genotype and Tumor Derivation
Preliminary Analysis of Hybrid Resistance to Histocompatible P815 Utilizing Bone Marrow and Thymus Epithelium Radiation Chimeras
Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Graft versus Host-Associated Suppression of T Cell-Mediated Lympholysis
Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Natural Resistance to Tumor Growth
Section V. Genetic Control of Macrophage Differentiation and Function
The Genetic Basis of Macrophage Colony Formation
An LPS Responsive Cell in C3H/HeJ Mice: The Peritoneal Exudate-Derived Macrophage Colony-Forming Cell (M-CFC)
Activity of Macrophage Cell Lines in Spontaneous and LPS, Lymphokine or Antibody-Dependent Killing of Tumor Targets
Macrophage Cell Line Mutants Deficient in Phagocytosis Have Reduced Pinocytic Activity
Macrophage Activation for Tumor Cytotoxicity: Genetic Influences on Development of Macrophages with Nonspecific Tumoricidal Activity
Activated Macrophages in Natural Resistance to Rickettsia akari
Macrophage Inflammatory Responses in Listeria-Resistant and Listeria-Sensitive Mice
The Beige (Chediak-Higashi Syndrome) Mouse as a Model for Macrophage Function Studies
Defective Fc-Mediated Phagocytosis by LPS-Hyporesponsive (Lpsd) C3H/HeJ Macrophages: Correction by Agents that Elevate Intracellular Cyclic AMP
Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Macrophage Differentiation and Function
Index
