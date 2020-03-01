Genetic and Metabolic Engineering for Improved Biofuel Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass
1st Edition
Description
Genetic and Metabolic Engineering for Improved Biofuel Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass contains fifteen that discribe chapters different aspects of biofuel production from lignocellulosic biomass. Each chapter will describe different technological approaches for cost effective liquid biofuel production from agroresidues/biomass. 2 chapters cover future direction and possibilities of biomass based biofuel production at industrial level. The book covers genetic and metabolic engineering approach for improved cellulase production and development of potential strains which can ferment both pentose and hexose sugars to biofuels and are tolerable to high ethanol and toxic phenolic compounds. The book also gives direction to overcome the above challenges for further advancement of lignocellulosic biomass-based biofuel production.
Key Features
- Covers genetic engineering approaches for higher cellulase production from fungi
- Includes genetic and metabolic engineering approaches for development of potential pentose and hexose fermenting strain which can tolerate high ethanol and toxic phenolic compounds
- Describe different bioreactors used in different steps of biomass based biofuel production
- Outlines future prospects and potential of biofuel production from lignocellulosic biomass
Readership
Students, researchers in the area of bioprocess engineering, renewable energy, chemical engineering, biotechnology, fermentation technology
Table of Contents
1. Development of cellulolytic strain by genetic engineering approach for enhanced celllulase production
2. Development of cellulolytic thermo tolerant fungal strain
3. Development of efficient strain for both pentose and hexose sugar fermentation by genetic engineering approach
4. Development of ethanol fermenting yeast for high tolerance to inhibitory compounds
5. Development of efficient of fungal strain for high enzyme production by metabolic engineering approach
6. Genetic engineering of cellulolytic fungal strain for ethanol production
7. Present status and future prospect of genetic and metoblic engineering for biofuel production from lignocellulosic biomass
8. Current status of cellulase production by fungal strains
9. Bioreactor design for efficient biofuel production from lignocelluloisc biomass
10. Downstream processing of biofuel
11. Future scope and potential of gentic and metabolic engineering approach for cost effective biomass based biofuel production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179536
About the Editor
Arindam Kuila
Dr. Arindam Kuila is currently working as Assistant Professor at the Department of Bioscience & Biotechnology, Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan, India. Previously, he worked as a research associate at Hindustan Petroleum Green R&D Centre, Bangalore, India. He did his PhD from Agricultural & Food Engineering Department, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India in 2013. His PhD research was focused on biofuel production from lignocellulosic biomass. He obtained his bachelor’s in microbiology in 2005 (Panskura Banamali College) and master’s in microbiology in 2007 (Vidyasagar University). He has co-authored 15 peer-reviewed papers, 4 review papers, 4 book chapters, filled 5 patents and edited two books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology, Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan, India
Vinay Sharma
Prof. Vinay Sharma is Dean, Faculty of Science & Technology and Chair, Department of Bioscience & Biotechnology at Banasthali Vidyapith, India. He is also Coordinator, DBT M.Sc. Programme in Biotechnology and, DBT Centre for Bioinformatics, Banasthali University. Earlier he served as Lecturer and then Reader during Feb 1986 to April 96 at IIT Roorkee, India. He has over 30 years of teaching and research experience and has published over 250 research papers (including 31 as conference proceedings/ book chapters). Besides he has written 3 Text Books, 3 Edited Books and edited one thematic issue of "Current Biochemical Engineering". His major areas of research interests are Plant Biotechnology and Bioinformatics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology, Banasthali Vidyapith, India