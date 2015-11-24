Genetic and Genomic Resources for Grain Cereals Improvement
1st Edition
Description
Genetic and Genomic Resources For Cereals Improvement is the first book to bring together the latest available genetic resources and genomics to facilitate the identification of specific germplasm, trait mapping, and allele mining that are needed to more effectively develop biotic and abiotic-stress-resistant grains.
As grain cereals, including rice, wheat, maize, barley, sorghum, and millets constitute the bulk of global diets, both of vegetarian and non-vegetarian, there is a greater need for further genetic improvement, breeding, and plant genetic resources to secure the future food supply.
This book is an invaluable resource for researchers, crop biologists, and students working with crop development and the changes in environmental climate that have had significant impact on crop production. It includes the latest information on tactics that ensure that environmentally robust genes and crops resilient to climate change are identified and preserved.
Key Features
- Provides a single-volume resource on the global research work on grain cereals genetics and genomics
- Presents information for effectively managing and utilizing the genetic resources of this core food supply source
- Includes coverage of rice, wheat, maize, barley, sorghum, and pearl, finger and foxtail millets
Readership
Cereal crop breeders, PGR researchers and crop biologists, advanced students
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Preface
- Introduction
- 1: Rice
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Origin, distribution, and diversity
- 1.3. Germplasm exploration and collection
- 1.4. Germplasm introduction
- 1.5. Germplasm conservation
- 1.6. Germplasm evaluation and utilization
- 1.7. Limitations in germplasm use
- 1.8. Germplasm enhancement through wide crosses
- 1.9. Rejuvenation of cultivated germplasm
- 1.10. Sharing of germplasm
- 1.11. Registration of germplasm (Table 1.9)
- 1.12. Integration of genomic and genetic resources in crop improvement
- 1.13. Conclusions
- 2: Wheat
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Evolution and origin of Triticum
- 2.3. Wheat genetic resources and gene pools
- 2.4. Genetic diversity and erosion from the traditional areas
- 2.5. Conservation of genetic resources
- 2.6. Processing to conservation
- 2.7. Role of genetic resources in wheat breeding
- 2.8. Strategies to enhance utilization of genetic resources
- 2.9. Utilization of gene introgression techniques
- 2.10. Utilization of genomics
- 2.11. Future direction and prospects
- 3: Barley
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Origin
- 3.3. Domestication syndrome
- 3.4. Distribution
- 3.5. Erosion of genetic diversity from the traditional areas
- 3.6. Germplasm evaluation and maintenance
- 3.7. Conservation of genetic resources
- 3.8. Limitation in germplasm use
- 3.9. Genomic resources
- 3.10. Future perspectives
- 4: Oat
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Origin, distribution, and diversity
- 4.3. Erosion of genetic diversity from the traditional areas
- 4.4. Status of germplasm resources conservation
- 4.5. Germplasm evaluation and maintenance
- 4.6. Use of germplasm in crop improvement
- 4.7. Limitations in germplasm use
- 4.8. Germplasm enhancement through wide crosses
- 4.9. Integration of genomic and genetic resources in crop improvement
- 4.10. Conclusions
- 5: Sorghum
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Origin, distribution, and diversity
- 5.3. Erosion of genetic diversity from the traditional areas
- 5.4. Status of germplasm resource conservation
- 5.5. Germplasm evaluation and maintenance
- 5.6. Use of germplasm in crop improvement
- 5.7. Limitations in germplasm use
- 5.8. Germplasm enhancement through wide crosses
- 5.9. Integration of genomic and genetic resources in crop improvement
- 5.10. Conclusions
- 6: Pearl millet
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Origin, distribution, and diversity
- 6.3. Erosion of genetic diversity and gene flow
- 6.4. Germplasm resources conservation
- 6.5. Germplasm characterization and evaluation
- 6.6. Germplasm regeneration and documentation
- 6.7. Gap analyses of germplasm
- 6.8. Limitations in germplasm use
- 6.9. Germplasm uses in pearl millet improvement
- 6.10. Genomic resources in management and utilization of germplasm
- 6.11. Conclusions
- 7: Finger and foxtail millets
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Origin, distribution, diversity, and taxonomy
- 7.3. Erosion of genetic diversity from the traditional areas
- 7.4. Status of germplasm resource conservation
- 7.5. Germplasm evaluation and maintenance
- 7.6. Use of germplasm in crop improvement
- 7.7. Limitations in germplasm use
- 7.8. Germplasm enhancement through wide crosses
- 7.9. Integration of genomic and genetic resources in crop improvement
- 7.10. Utilization of genetic and genomic resources
- 7.11. Conclusions
- 8: Proso, barnyard, little, and kodo millets
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Origin, distribution, taxonomy, and diversity
- 8.3. Erosion of genetic diversity from the traditional areas
- 8.4. Status of germplasm resource conservation
- 8.5. Germplasm evaluation and maintenance
- 8.6. Use of germplasm in crop improvement
- 8.7. Limitations in germplasm use
- 8.8. Germplasm enhancement through wide crosses
- 8.9. Integration of genomic and genetic resources in crop improvement
- 8.10. Conclusions
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020371
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128020005
About the Author
Mohar Singh
Senior Scientist (Plant Breeding) at the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station in Shimla, India. He has received his doctoral degree in Plant Breeding from the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur, India. He has been working on the genetic and genomic resources of pulses, for the last several years and identiﬁed various useful gene sources for different traits of interest in wild lentil and chickpea species, some of which have since been introgressed into the cultivated background for diversiﬁcation of cultivated gene pool.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, India
Hari Upadhyaya
Professor (Plant Genetic Resources), International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, Patancheru, Hyderabad, India
Affiliations and Expertise
International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, India