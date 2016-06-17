Genes and Evolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124171947, 9780124172012

Genes and Evolution, Volume 119

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Virginie Orgogozo
eBook ISBN: 9780124172012
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124171947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th June 2016
Page Count: 412
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: The “Mendelian Gene” and the “Molecular Gene”: Two Relevant Concepts of Genetic Units
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The “Mendelian Gene” and the “Molecular Gene”
    • 3 Current Literature Often Confuses the “Mendelian Gene” and the “Molecular Gene” Concepts
    • 4 How Many Genes, Alleles, and Loci Within a Genome?
    • 5 “Genes” as Causal Agents of Phenotypes
    • 6 Searching for the Concrete Objects Represented by “Genes”
    • 7 The white Gene
    • 8 The Curly Gene
    • 9 The Molecular Delimitations of the “Mendelian Gene” and the “Molecular Gene” Do Not Always Match
    • 10 Conclusion
  • Chapter Two: The Genetic Basis of Pigmentation Differences Within and Between Drosophila Species
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Development of Drosophila Pigmentation
    • 3 Tissue-Specific Regulation of Pigmentation
    • 4 Abdominal Pigmentation
    • 5 Thorax Pigmentation
    • 6 Wing Pigmentation
    • 7 Pupal Pigmentation
    • 8 Lessons Learned from Drosophila Pigmentation
  • Chapter Three: To Have and to Hold: Selection for Seed and Fruit Retention During Crop Domestication
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Developmental Basis for the Loss of Seed and Fruit Dispersal in Crops
    • 3 Molecular Genetic Basis of Shattering in Seed Crops
    • 4 Molecular Genetic Basis of Fruit Retention in Fruit Crops
    • 5 Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter Four: The Genetics Underlying Natural Variation in the Biotic Interactions of Arabidopsis thaliana: The Challenges of Linking Evolutionary Genetics and Community Ecology
    • 1 The Social Network of the Model Plant Arabidopsis thaliana
    • 2 Genetic and Molecular Bases Underlying Natural Variation in the Response to Biotic Interactions
    • 3 Adaptive Value of Polymorphic Genes Involved in Biotic Interactions
    • 4 Future Avenues: Coevolutionary Genetics
  • Chapter Five: Behavioral Genetic Toolkits: Toward the Evolutionary Origins of Complex Phenotypes
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Extending a Morphological Concept to Behavior
    • 3 The Scope of Behavioral Genetic Toolkit Research
    • 4 Genes and Gene Networks: Links to Behavior and Evolution Across Species
    • 5 Emerging Ideas and Future Directions
    • 6 Conclusions
  • Chapter Six: Identifying Coopted Networks and Causative Mutations in the Origin of Novel Complex Traits
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Difficulty of Research on the Evolution of Novel Traits
    • 3 Examples of Novel Complex Traits and Their Likely Origin via Cooption of Preexistent Networks
    • 4 Misconceptions Around the Cooption of Preexisting CREs Required for the Evolution of Novel Traits
    • 5 The CRE–DDC Model
    • 6 How to Differentiate cis-Element Evolution vs cis-Element Reuse via Gene Network Cooption in the Origin of Novel Traits
    • 7 Novel Approaches to Identify Top Regulators of Networks and Causative Mutations in the Origin of Novel Complex Traits: The Power of Forward Genetic Screens
    • 8 How to Identify Coopted GRNs Using Novel Genomic Tools
    • 9 Summary and Future Prospects
  • Chapter Seven: Looking Beyond the Genes: The Interplay Between Signaling Pathways and Mechanics in the Shaping and Diversification of Epithelial Tissues
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Shaping of Epithelial Tissues During Development
    • 3 The Evolutionary Genetics Perspective on the Diversification of Organs Derived from Epithelial Tissues
    • 4 The Evo-Devo Perspective on the Diversification of Organs Derived from Epithelial Tissues
    • 5 Conclusion
  • Chapter Eight: Phenotypic Evolution With and Beyond Genome Evolution
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Phenotypic Construction of an Individual
    • 3 Phenotypic Variation Among Individuals
    • 4 Origin of Variation, Heredity, and Evolution
  • Chapter Nine: Human Phenotypic Diversity: An Evolutionary Perspective
    • 1 Phenotypes in an Evolutionary Context: About Adaptive Processes
    • 2 Phenotype: Definition
    • 3 Traits Associated with Human Identification or the Externally Visible Characteristics: About Color and Shape
    • 4 The Phenotypics of Adaptation to Newly Exploited Resources: Lactase, Amylase
    • 5 Adaptation to an Environmental Component: Altitude and Hypoxia
    • 6 Phenotypic Variation, Adaptation, and Duplication: Are Copy Number Genes an Easy Solution to Respond to Rapid Changes?
    • 7 Concluding Remarks
  • Index

Description

Genes and Evolution, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, covers genes and evolution, with contributions from an international board of authors. The chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as genes and plant domestication, gene networks, phenotypic loss in vertebrates, reproducible evolutionary changes, and epithelial tissue.

Key Features

  • Covers the area of genes and evolution
  • Contains invaluable contributions from an international board of authors
  • Provides a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as genes and plant domestication, gene networks, phenotypic loss in vertebrates, reproducible evolutionary changes and epithelial tissue

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics.

Reviews

"In conclusion, this book contains many useful reviews of the genetic basis of evolutionary change and some helpful conceptual discussions, but its suitability for a graduate reading course in evolutionary genetics is tempered by the lack of critical methodological, statistical, and population perspectives." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, Vol.92, No. 4

Praise for the Series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --Nature

About the Serial Volume Editors

Virginie Orgogozo Serial Volume Editor

Institut Jacques Monod, Université Paris Diderot Bâtiment Buffon, France

