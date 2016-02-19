Generation, Compilation, Evaluation and Dissemination of Data for Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080198507, 9781483140520

Generation, Compilation, Evaluation and Dissemination of Data for Science and Technology

1st Edition

The Proceedings of the Fourth International CODATA Conference

Editors: Bertrand Dreyfus
eBook ISBN: 9781483140520
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 200
Description

Generation, Compilation, Evaluation and Dissemination of Data for Science and Technology is a compilation of manuscripts presented at the four proceedings organized by the Committee on Data for Science and Technology (CODATA). It focuses on the functions of CODATA, a data center that operates by generating, compiling and evaluating data.
This book discusses conventional areas of CODATA activity, namely the fields of physics, chemistry and allied subjects, the biological sciences, geology, geophysics, geography, and astronomy. It includes lectures from the first two sessions, giving up-to-date reviews on data centers, particularly the use of computers in a variety of data activities. The book also deals with CODATA's original areas of interest: spectroscopic and thermodynamic data.
Information scientists interested in documentation systems will find this book indispensable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Program

List of Participants

Conference Papers

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Bertrand Dreyfus

