Generation, Compilation, Evaluation and Dissemination of Data for Science and Technology is a compilation of manuscripts presented at the four proceedings organized by the Committee on Data for Science and Technology (CODATA). It focuses on the functions of CODATA, a data center that operates by generating, compiling and evaluating data.

This book discusses conventional areas of CODATA activity, namely the fields of physics, chemistry and allied subjects, the biological sciences, geology, geophysics, geography, and astronomy. It includes lectures from the first two sessions, giving up-to-date reviews on data centers, particularly the use of computers in a variety of data activities. The book also deals with CODATA's original areas of interest: spectroscopic and thermodynamic data.

Information scientists interested in documentation systems will find this book indispensable.