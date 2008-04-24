Generating Power at High Efficiency - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845694333, 9781845694548

Generating Power at High Efficiency

1st Edition

Combined Cycle Technology for Sustainable Energy Production

Authors: E Jeffs
eBook ISBN: 9781845694548
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845694333
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th April 2008
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
236.36
200.91
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Brief history of development; Some early schemes; Gas turbine developments; Steam generator concepts; The single shaft block; Repowering steam turbines; Combined heat and power; Gas turbines and coal; What does the future hold?

Description

Combined cycle technology is used to generate power at one of the highest levels of efficiency of conventional power plants. It does this through primary generation from a gas turbine coupled with secondary generation from a steam turbine powered by primary exhaust heat. Generating power at high efficiency thoroughly charts the development and implementation of this technology in power plants and looks to the future of the technology, noting the advantages of the most important technical features – including gas turbines, steam generator, combined heat and power and integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) – with their latest applications.

Key Features

  • Reviews key developments in combined cycle technology
  • Uses examples drawn from plants around the world
  • Looks at how combined cycle technology can evolve to meet future energy needs

Readership

Environmental/renewable energy/building engineers and consultants and professionals in the field of renewable energy

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845694548
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845694333

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

E Jeffs Author

Eric Jeffs has written widely on a range of issues affecting the power industry, and from 1991 to 2005 was European Editor of Turbomachinery International.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.