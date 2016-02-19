Generating Electricity from the Sun - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080409368, 9780080912585

Generating Electricity from the Sun, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: F.C. Treble
eBook ISBN: 9780080912585
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080409368
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd August 1991
Table of Contents

Introduction, F C Treble. Photovoltaic and solar radiation, A A M Sayigh. The crystalline silicon solar cell, F C Treble. Crystalline silicon photovoltaic modules, F C Treble. Flat-plate arrays, F C Treble. Performance measurement, F C Treble. Photovoltaic systems, F C Treble. Polycrystalline solar cells, R Hill. Long term prospects of photovoltaics, C Chambouleyron. Battery storage for photovoltaic applications, A O Nilsson. Nickel cadmium pocket plate batteries in photovoltaic applications, A O Nilsson. Photovoltaic concentration, A Luque. Recent developments in single and polycrystalline silicon cells, W Schmidt. Pilot and demonstration projects, F C Treble.

Description

The direct conversion of daylight into electricity by photovoltaic solar cells is one of the most promising of the renewable energy options. The importance of the technology is reflected in the growth in the field. What was largely technology for space programmes in 1976 produced 28.6 MW of terrestrial modules in 1987. The popularity of the technology can partly be explained by its versatility. Arrays of any size and voltage can be constructed from standard modules, with the conversion efficiency being practically independent from output. Photovoltaics are also well suited to on-site generation of power in remote areas. This book is intended primarily to give students, engineers and scientists entering the photovoltaics field an overview of all aspects of the subject, with pointers to further reading. However, by using simple language and avoiding jargon, an effort has been made to make the work useful and interesting to the general public.

Readership

For anyone interested in solar power.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080912585
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080409368

About the Editors

F.C. Treble Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Engineer, Farnborough, UK

