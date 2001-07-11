General Theory of C*-Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507518, 9780080528342

General Theory of C*-Algebras, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Corneliu Constantinescu
eBook ISBN: 9780080528342
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th July 2001
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

Introduction.

  1. C-Algebras.
    4.1 The General Theory.
    4.1.1 General Results.
    4.1.2 The Symmetry of C    -algebra.
    4.1.3 Functional calculus in C-algebras.
    4.1.4 The Theorem of Fuglede-Putnam
    4.2 The Order Relation
    4.2.1 Definition and General Properties
    4.2.2 More about the Order Relation
    4.2.3 Examples
    4.2.4 Powers of Positive Elements
    4.2.5 The Modulus
    4.2.6 Ideals and Quotients of C    -algebras.
    4.2.7 The Ordered Set of Orthogonal Projections.
    4.2.8 Approximate Unit.
    4.3 Supplementary Results on C-algebras.
    4.3.1 The Exterior Multiplication.
    4.3.2 Order Complete C    -algebras.
    4.3.3 The Carrier.
    4.3.4 Hereditary C-Subalgebras.
    4.3.5 Simple C    -algebras.
    4.3.6 Supplementary Results Concerning Complexification.
    4.4 W-algebras.
    4.4.1 General Properties.
    4.4.2 F as an E-submodule of E1.
    4.4.3 Polar Representation.
    4.4.4 W    -Homomorphisms.
    Name Index. Subject Index. Symbol Index.

Reviews

"The monograph is tightly and accurately sewn together by the notation, terminology and numerous cross-references and the subject and symbol indices are helpful."
Andrej V. Bulinski (Miskva). Zentralblatt Fur Mathematik.

About the Serial Editors

Corneliu Constantinescu Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Departement Mathematik, ETH Zürich, CH-8092 Zürich, Switzerland

