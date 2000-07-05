General Circulation Model Development, Volume 70

Foreword Preface

Past: A Personal Perspective on the Early Years of General Circulation Modeling at UCLA A Brief History of Atmospheric General Circulation Modeling Clarifying the Dynamics of the General Circulation: Phillips's 1956 Experiment Climate Modeling in the Global Warming Debate A Retrospective Analysis of the Charney et al., 1969 Numerical Experiments with the Mintz-Arakawa General Circulation Model A Retrospective View of Arakawa's Ideas on Cumulus Parameterization On the Origin of Cumulus Parameterization for Numerical Prediction Models

Present: Quasi-Equilibrium Thinking Application of Relaxed Arakawa-Schubert Cumulus Parameterization to the NCEP Climate Model--Some Sensitivity Experiments Solving Problems with GCMs Research and Development for Medium and Extended-range Forecasts: Methods, Results and Prospects Climate Services at the JMA with the Use of General Circulation Model: Dynamical One-Month Prediction Numerical Methods: The Arakawa approach, horizontal grid, global and limited-area modeling The Formulation of Oceanic General Circulation Models

Future: Climate and Variability in a Quasi-Equilibrium Tropical Circulation Model Climate Simulation Studies at CCSR GCMs using Geodesic Grids A Coupled GCM pilgrimage: From climate catastrophe to ENSO simulations Marine Stratocumulus and its Representation in GCMs Cloud Resolving Models Improving Cloud-Radiation Parameterizations Entropy, the Lorenz Energy Cycle and Climate Future Development of General Circulation Models