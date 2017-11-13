General Chemistry for Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128104255, 9780128104446

General Chemistry for Engineers

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Gaffney Nancy Marley
eBook ISBN: 9780128104446
Paperback ISBN: 9780128104255
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2017
Page Count: 638
Description

General Chemistry for Engineers explores the key areas of chemistry needed for engineers. This book develops material from the basics to more advanced areas in a systematic fashion. As the material is presented, case studies relevant to engineering are included that demonstrate the strong link between chemistry and the various areas of engineering.

Key Features

  • Serves as a unique chemistry reference source for professional engineers
  • Provides the chemistry principles required by various engineering disciplines
  • Begins with an 'atoms first' approach, building from the simple to the more complex chemical concepts
  • Includes engineering case studies connecting chemical principles to solving actual engineering problems
  • Links chemistry to contemporary issues related to the interface between chemistry and engineering practices

Readership

Undergraduate chemical, biochemical, biological,and biomedical engineering students as well as aerospace, agricultural, civil, environmental, materials, metallurgical, petroleum, and nuclear engineering students; engineers in related fields who need a chemistry in engineering reference

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. The Periodic Table
3. Chemical Bonding – The Formation of Materials
4. Chemical Equations and Mass Balance
5. Acids and Bases
6. Properties of Gases
7. Chemical Equilibrium
8. Thermodynamics and Energy Balance
9. Kinetics and the Rate of Chemical Reactions
10. Oxidation - Reduction Reactions and Electrochemistry
11. Solids
12. Solution Chemistry
13. The Chemistry of Carbon
14. Nuclear and Radiochemistry
15. Chemical Measurement and Instrumentation
Answers to Study Questions and Problems
Appendix 1. Working with Units
Appendix 2. Using Excel
Appendix 3. Standard Half Cell Potentials

Details

No. of pages:
638
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128104446
Paperback ISBN:
9780128104255

About the Author

Jeffrey Gaffney

Dr. Jeffrey Gaffney is Emeritus Chair and Professor of Chemistry at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR). Before retiring after 10 years at UALR, he was a senior chemist at three U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Labs for 31 years, and was the Lead Scientist for the DOE’s Atmospheric Science Program‘s Megacity Aerosol Experiment – Mexico City (MAX-Mex).Dr. Gaffney has published over 100 peer-reviewed papers, 25 book chapters, and edited two American Chemical Society Symposium volumes in a wide range of the all the basic areas of chemistry, and is internationally known for his work in air and water chemistry and global change research. Dr. Gaffney has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in organic and environmental chemistry and developed a one-semester course for undergraduate engineering students ("General Chemistry for Engineers”).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Little Rock, AR, USA

Nancy Marley

Dr. Nancy Marley is a retired chemist from Argonne National Laboratory after working there for 18 years, and past Research Associate Professor at the Graduate Institute of Technology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Together with Dr. Gaffney she was head mentor of the DOE Global Change Education Program for 15 years. Drs. Marley and Gaffney have been an active research team for over 28 years in the area of atmospheric and environmental chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired, Argonne National Laboratory, and Graduate Institute of Technology, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Little Rock, AK, USA

