It is imperative that the mission of a new aircraft is very clearly defined. Is it primarily intended to serve as a cruiser? If so, what airspeed and cruising altitude is it most likely to see during its operation? Is it a cargo transport aircraft? How much weight must it carry? How fast, far, and high shall it fly?

General Aviation Aircraft Design: Applied Methods and Procedures, Second Edition continues to be the engineers’ best source for answers to realistic aircraft design questions. The book provides design guidance for additional general aviation aircraft such as seaplanes, canards, UAV, and supersonic business aircraft. It also provides important tools and examples for aircraft sizing and design for good handling characteristics, and includes new chapters on:

Thrust Modeling for Turbojet and Turbofan Engines

Longitudinal Stability and Control

Lateral Stability and Control

Directional Stability and Control

Dynamic Stability and Control

Written by an engineer with over 20 years of design experience, professional engineers, aircraft designers, aerodynamicists, structural analysts, performance analysts, researchers, and advanced aerospace engineering students will value this book as the classic go-to for aircraft design.