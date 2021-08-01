General Aviation Aircraft Design
2nd Edition
Applied Methods and Procedures
Description
It is imperative that the mission of a new aircraft is very clearly defined. Is it primarily intended to serve as a cruiser? If so, what airspeed and cruising altitude is it most likely to see during its operation? Is it a cargo transport aircraft? How much weight must it carry? How fast, far, and high shall it fly?
General Aviation Aircraft Design: Applied Methods and Procedures, Second Edition continues to be the engineers’ best source for answers to realistic aircraft design questions. The book provides design guidance for additional general aviation aircraft such as seaplanes, canards, UAV, and supersonic business aircraft. It also provides important tools and examples for aircraft sizing and design for good handling characteristics, and includes new chapters on:
- Thrust Modeling for Turbojet and Turbofan Engines
- Longitudinal Stability and Control
- Lateral Stability and Control
- Directional Stability and Control
- Dynamic Stability and Control
Written by an engineer with over 20 years of design experience, professional engineers, aircraft designers, aerodynamicists, structural analysts, performance analysts, researchers, and advanced aerospace engineering students will value this book as the classic go-to for aircraft design.
Key Features
- Discusses the most frequently used methods in conceptual aircraft design
- Covers various handling and stability topics such as roll, yaw, pitch competing control authority especially at low speeds, and the effects of uncommanded thrust/pitch reversal on control
- Features updated material to all the chapters including new sections to chapter 4 (Aircraft Conceptual Layout) and chapter 7 (Selecting the Power Plant), the addition of chapters on stability and control directed squarely at GA aircraft design and sizing, as well as regulations updated to "new" 14 CFR Part 23
- Uses real-world examples and actual aircraft designs such as the Cirrus SR-22, solved examples, and derivations
Readership
Professional engineers in the aircraft industry, aircraft manufacturers, aircraft maintenance and modification organizations, researchers, universities and students of aerospace engineering
Table of Contents
1. Aircraft Design Process
2. Aircraft Cost Analysis
3. Initial Sizing
4. Aircraft Conceptual Layout
5. Aircraft Structural Layout
6. Aircraft Weight Analysis
7. Selecting the Power Plant
8. The Anatomy of the Airfoil
9. The Anatomy of the Wing
10. The Anatomy of Lift Enhancement
11. The Anatomy of the Tail
12. The Anatomy of the Fuselage
13. The Anatomy of the Landing Gear
Details
1200
- 1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128184653
About the Author
Snorri Gudmundsson
Snorri Gudmundsson, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. From 1995-2009, Dr. Gudmundsson served as Manager of Aerodynamics Engineering at Cirrus Design Corporation. He has performed testing, analysis, and performance analysis review on variety of single and twin engine small aircraft. He is also a Consulting Designated Engineering Representative for the FAA as a Structural and Flight Analyst. Dr. Snorri has a Youtube channel on Aircraft Design: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS0O5jdhFrdYBFC5YJP6axg/
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, FL, USA
