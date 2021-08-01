COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
General Aviation Aircraft Design - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128184653

General Aviation Aircraft Design

2nd Edition

Applied Methods and Procedures

Author: Snorri Gudmundsson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128184653
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 1200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
251.77
160.00
138.00
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

It is imperative that the mission of a new aircraft is very clearly defined. Is it primarily intended to serve as a cruiser? If so, what airspeed and cruising altitude is it most likely to see during its operation? Is it a cargo transport aircraft? How much weight must it carry? How fast, far, and high shall it fly?

General Aviation Aircraft Design: Applied Methods and Procedures, Second Edition continues to be the engineers’ best source for answers to realistic aircraft design questions. The book provides design guidance for additional general aviation aircraft such as seaplanes, canards, UAV, and supersonic business aircraft. It also provides important tools and examples for aircraft sizing and design for good handling characteristics, and includes new chapters on:

  • Thrust Modeling for Turbojet and Turbofan Engines
  • Longitudinal Stability and Control
  • Lateral Stability and Control
  • Directional Stability and Control
  • Dynamic Stability and Control

Written by an engineer with over 20 years of design experience, professional engineers, aircraft designers, aerodynamicists, structural analysts, performance analysts, researchers, and advanced aerospace engineering students will value this book as the classic go-to for aircraft design.

Key Features

  • Discusses the most frequently used methods in conceptual aircraft design
  • Covers various handling and stability topics such as roll, yaw, pitch competing control authority especially at low speeds, and the effects of uncommanded thrust/pitch reversal on control
  • Features updated material to all the chapters including new sections to chapter 4 (Aircraft Conceptual Layout) and chapter 7 (Selecting the Power Plant), the addition of chapters on stability and control directed squarely at GA aircraft design and sizing, as well as regulations updated to "new" 14 CFR Part 23
  • Uses real-world examples and actual aircraft designs such as the Cirrus SR-22, solved examples, and derivations

Readership

Professional engineers in the aircraft industry, aircraft manufacturers, aircraft maintenance and modification organizations, researchers, universities and students of aerospace engineering

Table of Contents

1. Aircraft Design Process
2. Aircraft Cost Analysis
3. Initial Sizing
4. Aircraft Conceptual Layout
5. Aircraft Structural Layout
6. Aircraft Weight Analysis
7. Selecting the Power Plant
8. The Anatomy of the Airfoil
9. The Anatomy of the Wing
10. The Anatomy of Lift Enhancement
11. The Anatomy of the Tail
12. The Anatomy of the Fuselage
13. The Anatomy of the Landing Gear

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128184653

About the Author

Snorri Gudmundsson

Snorri Gudmundsson, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. From 1995-2009, Dr. Gudmundsson served as Manager of Aerodynamics Engineering at Cirrus Design Corporation. He has performed testing, analysis, and performance analysis review on variety of single and twin engine small aircraft. He is also a Consulting Designated Engineering Representative for the FAA as a Structural and Flight Analyst. Dr. Snorri has a Youtube channel on Aircraft Design: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS0O5jdhFrdYBFC5YJP6axg/

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, FL, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.