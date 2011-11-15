General Anatomy for Dental Students - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131228166

General Anatomy for Dental Students

1st Edition

Authors: A S Moni
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228166
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th November 2011
Page Count: 622
Description

Anatomy for Dental Students provides coverage of anatomy as per the requirements of the BDS students. The book has been designed as per the guidelines of Dental Council of India (DCI). It highlights fundamentals of human anatomy and builds understanding of the structures, their relations and functions within the complex human body. Structural, functional and applied aspects of the discussed topics are correlated. Emphasis has been given to Head and Neck section with essentials of human Embryology, Genetics, and anatomy of upper and lower limbs. This book comprises of simple and well-illustrated and comprehensive text which will meet all the requirement of the dentistry students

Key Features

  • Includes more than 632 easy to understand but simple to reproduce line illustrations for proper understanding of the subject

  • Incorporates tables and flowcharts summarizing the complex data in a simple manner

  • Discusses applied anatomy of the topic wherever required

  • Provides chapter end Questions for self-assessment of the topics studied
  • Contains some Clinical Procedures (as per DCI curriculum

Table of Contents

SECTION – I

GENERAL ANATOMY

1. Cell 3

Plasma membrane 3

Cytoplasm 3

Reproduction of cells 5

2. Tissues of the Body 8

Tissues of the body 8

Epithelial tissue 8

Connective tissue 11

3. Bone and Classifi cation of Joints 16

Th e bone 16

Classifi cation of joints of the body 22

4. Muscular Tissue 26

Classifi cation 26

Neuromuscular junction 29

Tendon 30

5. Structure of Blood Vessels and

Lymphatic Tissue 32

Arteries 32

Veins 33

Lymphatic tissue 34

Lymphatic organs 36

Infection 37

Reticuloendothelial system 38

6. Nervous Tissue 39

Neurons 39

Synapse 41

Nerve fi bres 42

Ganglia 43

7. Reproductive Tissue 44

Spermatozoa 44

Ovum 45

8. Skin and Fascia 47

Skin 47

Fasciae 50

9. Th orax and its Contents 51

Bones of thoracic wall 51

Th oracic cage 53

Mediastinum 54

Introduction to respiratory system 56

Introduction to cardiovascular system 61

Blood vessels of thorax 65

Nerves of the thorax 67

10. Abdominal Wall 73

Anterior abdominal wall 73

Muscles of abdominal wall 74

Bones of abdominal wall 75

11. Introduction to Digestive System 78

Mouth 78

Teeth 79

Tongue 80

Pharynx 81

Tonsils 81

Oesophagus 82

Stomach 82

Peritoneum 84

Small intestine 84

Large intestine 86

12. Salivary Glands, Liver, Gallbladder

and Pancreas 90

Salivary glands 90

Saliva 91

Liver 91

Gallbladder 93

Pancreas 93

Portal vein 95

13. Blood Vessels of Abdomen 97

Abdominal aorta 97

Veins of the abdomen 98

Lymphatic drainage of abdomen and pelvis 99

14. Urinary System 102

Kidneys 102

Ureters 104

Urinary bladder 104

Urethra 105

Normal and abnormal constituents of

urine and their signifi cance 105

XII CONTENTS

15. Reproductive System 107

Male reproductive system 107

Male genital organs 107

Female reproductive system 112

External genital organs 112

Internal genital organs 113

Female sex hormones 117

Pregnancy 118

Secondary sex organs 118

16. Autonomic Nerves of Abdomen and Pelvis 120

Autonomic nervous system in the abdomen 120

Pelvic part of autonomic nervous system 122

17. Endocrine System 124

Hormones 124

Pituitary gland (hypophysis cerebri) 124

Th yroid gland 127

Parathyroid glands 128

Suprarenal glands (adrenal glands) 129

18. Nervous System 134

Brain 134

Blood supply to the brain 141

Cerebrospinal fl uid 143

Spinal cord 143

Refl ex action 145

Receptors 146

Pain 146

Peripheral nervous system 146

Autonomic nervous system 151

19. Special Senses 154

Vision 154

Eyeball 154

Lacrimal apparatus 157

Colour vision 158

Functions of smell (olfactory receptors) 158

Ear 159

SECTION – II

HEAD AND NECK

20. Scalp and Face 165

Scalp 165

Face 168

Skin of the face 168

Sensory nerve supply to the face 168

Motor nerve supply to the face 170

Muscles of the facial expression 173

21. Orbit 180

Orbit 180

Eyelids 182

Lacrimal apparatus 183

Conjunctiva 185

22. Muscles and Blood Vessels of the Orbit 187

Muscles of the orbit (extrinsic muscles of the eyeball) 187

Blood vessels of the orbit 189

23. Nerves of the Orbit 192

Optic nerve (II cranial nerve) 192

Oculomotor nerve (III cranial nerve) 195

Ciliary ganglion 198

Trochlear nerve (IV cranial nerve) 198

Abducent nerve (VI cranial nerve) 199

Ophthalmic nerve (V1) 201

24. Eyeball 204

Outer fi brous coat 204

Uveal tract (vascular pigmented coat) 206

Retina (nervous coat) 208

Lens 210

25. Triangles of the Neck 213

Skin of the neck 213

Deep cervical fascia 213

Posterior triangle 215

Brachial plexus 218

Midline of neck 220

Anterior triangle 221

26. Muscles of the Neck 225

Sternocleidomastoid muscle 225

Infrahyoid muscles 227

Suprahyoid muscles 227

Back of the neck 228

27. Vessels of the Neck 233

Arteries of the neck 233

Brachiocephalic artery 233

Common carotid arteries 233

Internal carotid artery 234

External carotid artery 236

Vertebral arteries 240

Subclavian artery 242

Veins of the neck 243

Internal jugular vein 243

External jugular vein 245

Anterior jugular vein 245

Subclavian vein 246

Lymphatic drainage of head and neck 246

28. Nerves of the Neck 250

Glossopharyngeal nerve (IX cranial nerve) 250

Vagus nerve (X nerve) 252

Accessory nerve (XI cranial nerve) 256

Hypoglossal nerve (XII cranial nerve) 257

Ansa cervicalis 259

Cervical plexus 260

CONTENTS XIII

29. Autonomic Nervous System 261

Parasympathetic nervous system (craniosacral outfl ow) 261

Sympathetic nervous system 264

Cervical sympathetic trunk 265

30. Glands of Head and Neck 267

Salivary glands 267

Th yroid gland 275

Parathyroid glands 279

Th ymus gland 280

Hypophysis cerebri (pituitary gland) 281

Pineal gland 285

31. Infratemporal Fossa and

Temporomandibular Joint 287

Infratemporal fossa 287

Muscles of mastication 288

Maxillary artery 291

Mandibular nerve 294

Temporomandibular joint 299

Pterygopalatine fossa 301

32. Cranial Fossae and Meninges 304

Cranial fossae 304

Anterior cranial fossa 304

Middle cranial fossa 305

Posterior cranial fossa 306

Meninges 308

Pachymeninges (dura mater) of the brain 308

Arachnoid mater 310

Pia mater 311

Meninges of the spinal cord 311

Dural venous sinuses 313

Emissary veins 317

Diploic veins 317

Trigeminal ganglion (Gasserian ganglion

or semilunar ganglion) 317

33. Nose and Larynx 319

Nose 319

External nose 319

Medial wall of the nose (septum of the nose) 320

Lateral wall of the nose 321

Olfactory nerves (fi rst cranial nerve) 324

Paranasal air sinuses 324

Larynx 328

Cartilages of the larynx 328

Muscles of the larynx 329

Membranes and ligaments of the larynx 331

Interior of the larynx 331

Trachea (cervical part) 333

34. Mouth, Teeth, Tongue and Pharynx 335

Mouth 335

Teeth 337

Palate 341

Tongue 343

Pharynx 348

Deglutition 354

35. Ear 357

External ear 357

Middle ear cavity 359

Mastoid antrum 364

Pharyngotympanic tube (auditory tube/eustachian tube) 366

Internal ear 367

Statoacoustic nerve (vestibulocochlear or

eighth cranial nerve) 370

36. Bones of the Head 371

Frontal bone 371

Parietal bones 372

Occipital bone 374

Temporal bone 376

Sphenoid bone 380

Ethmoid bone 384

Zygomatic bone 385

Palatine bones 387

Lacrimal bone 388

Nasal bones 388

Vomer bone 389

Inferior nasal concha (turbinate bone) 389

Mandible 389

Maxilla 393

Hyoid bone 396

37. Exterior of the Skull 398

Norma verticalis 399

Norma basalis 399

Norma lateralis 403

Norma occipitalis 404

Norma frontalis 405

Neonatal skull 406

Diff erences between male and female skull 407

Foramina of skull 407

38. Cervical Vertebrae and Vertebral Column 410

Cervical vertebrae 410

Atlas 411

Axis 412

Seventh cervical vertebra 413

Vertebral column 413

Functions of the vertebral column 414

Curvatures of the vertebral column 414

Identifi cation of vertebral levels 415

Intervertebral discs 415

Ligaments of the vertebral column 416

Craniovertebral joints 417

Atlanto-occipital joint 417

Atlantoaxial joints 417

39. Cranial Nerves 419

Olfactory nerves (I cranial nerve) 419

Optic nerve (II cranial nerve) 420

Oculomotor nerve (III cranial nerve) 423

Trochlear nerve (IV cranial nerve) 426

Trigeminal nerve (V cranial nerve) 427

Abducent nerve (VI cranial nerve) 436

XIV CONTENTS

Facial nerve (VII cranial nerve) 438

Statoacoustic nerve (vestibulocochlear

or VIII cranial nerve) 442

Glossopharyngeal nerve (IX cranial nerve) 443

Vagus nerve (X nerve) 445

Accessory nerve (XI cranial nerve) 450

Hypoglossal nerve (XII cranial nerve) 451

SECTION – III

BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD

40. Spinal Cord and Medulla Oblongata 457

Spinal cord 457

Internal structure 458

Tracts of the spinal cord 460

Spinal nerves 463

Medulla oblongata 463

External features 464

Internal structure of the medulla oblongata 465

41. Pons and Cerebellum 469

Pons 469

Parts of the pons 470

Internal structure of the pons at the

level of facial colliculus 470

Internal structure of pons at the level of

motor nucleus of trigeminal nerve 471

Cerebellum 473

Parts of cerebellum 473

Peduncles of the cerebellum 475

Nuclei of cerebellum 476

Connections of the cerebellum 476

Structure of the cerebellum 477

42. Midbrain: Th alamus and Metathalamus 479

Midbrain (mesencephalon) 479

Parts of the midbrain 479

Structure of the midbrain 480

Connections of the midbrain 482

Reticular formation in the brainstem 483

Th alamus (diencephalon) 484

Hypothalamus 486

Epithalamus 488

Metathalamus 489

43. Cerebrum: External Features 490

Cerebrum 490

Superolateral surface of cerebrum 491

Medial surface of the cerebrum 496

Inferior surface of cerebrum 496

Interpeduncular fossa 498

44. White Matter of the Cerebrum

and Basal Ganglia 499

Corpus callosum 499

Anterior commissure 500

Posterior commissure 501

Fornix 501

Projection fi bres 501

Internal capsule 501

Basal ganglia (basal nuclei) 504

45. Ventricles of the Brain 507

Lateral ventricles 507

Th ird ventricle 509

Fourth ventricle 510

Cerebrospinal fl uid (CSF) 511

46. Blood Supply to the Brain 513

Blood–brain barrier 513

Formation of circle of Willis 513

Arteries of the brain 515

Venous drainage of the brain 519

SECTION – IV

HUMAN EMBRYOLOGY

47. Basic Embryology for Dental Students 523

Embryology 523

Structure of ovum 524

Fertilization 526

Implantation 527

Foldings of the embryo 530

Placenta 531

Fetal circulation 533

Derivatives of the pharyngeal arches 536

Derivatives of the pharyngeal pouches 538

Development of nervous system 538

Development of face 539

Development of the vertebral column 541

Development of skull 541

Development of eye 542

Development of ear 543

48. Human Genetics 545

Genes 545

Sex-linked inheritance 548

Chromosomal aberrations or abnormalities 549

SECTION – V

EXTREMITIES

49. Upper Limb 555

Bones and joints of upper limb 555

Clavicle (collar bone) 555

Scapula (shoulder blade) 556

Humerus 557

Radius 558

Ulna 559

Bones of the hand 559

Joints of the upper limb 560

Muscles of the upper limb 562

Flexor muscles of the forearm 564

Extensor muscles of the forearm 564

Vessels of the upper limb 565

Arteries of the upper limb 565

CONTENTS XV

Veins of the upper limb 566

Nerves of the upper limb 567

Important branches of brachial plexus 567

50. Lower Limb 569

Bones of the lower limb 569

Hip bone (innominate bone) 569

Pelvis 571

Femur 571

Tibia 572

Fibula 573

Bones of the foot 574

Arches of the foot 575

Joints of the lower limb 575

Hip joint 575

Knee joint 576

Tibiofi bular joints 577

Ankle joint 578

Muscles of the lower limb 579

Gluteal muscles 579

Adductor muscles of the thigh 579

Muscles of front of the thigh 580

Muscles of back of the thigh 580

Muscles of front of leg 581

Muscles of lateral compartment of leg 581

Muscles of posterior compartment of leg 581

Muscles of the foot 582

Diseases of the muscles 583

Vessels of the lower limb 583

Arteries of the lower limb 583

Venous drainage of the lower limb 585

Lymphatic drainage of lower limb 586

Nerves of the lower limb 586

Lumbar plexus 586

Sacral plexus 587

APPENDIX

Clinical Procedures* 591

Arterial pulse 591

Parenteral methods of drug administration 593

Lumbar puncture in the adult 596

Index 599

About the Author

A S Moni

