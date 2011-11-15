General Anatomy for Dental Students
1st Edition
Description
Anatomy for Dental Students provides coverage of anatomy as per the requirements of the BDS students. The book has been designed as per the guidelines of Dental Council of India (DCI). It highlights fundamentals of human anatomy and builds understanding of the structures, their relations and functions within the complex human body. Structural, functional and applied aspects of the discussed topics are correlated. Emphasis has been given to Head and Neck section with essentials of human Embryology, Genetics, and anatomy of upper and lower limbs. This book comprises of simple and well-illustrated and comprehensive text which will meet all the requirement of the dentistry students
Key Features
- Includes more than 632 easy to understand but simple to reproduce line illustrations for proper understanding of the subject
- Incorporates tables and flowcharts summarizing the complex data in a simple manner
- Discusses applied anatomy of the topic wherever required
- Provides chapter end Questions for self-assessment of the topics studied
- Contains some Clinical Procedures (as per DCI curriculum
Table of Contents
SECTION – I
GENERAL ANATOMY
1. Cell 3
Plasma membrane 3
Cytoplasm 3
Reproduction of cells 5
2. Tissues of the Body 8
Tissues of the body 8
Epithelial tissue 8
Connective tissue 11
3. Bone and Classifi cation of Joints 16
Th e bone 16
Classifi cation of joints of the body 22
4. Muscular Tissue 26
Classifi cation 26
Neuromuscular junction 29
Tendon 30
5. Structure of Blood Vessels and
Lymphatic Tissue 32
Arteries 32
Veins 33
Lymphatic tissue 34
Lymphatic organs 36
Infection 37
Reticuloendothelial system 38
6. Nervous Tissue 39
Neurons 39
Synapse 41
Nerve fi bres 42
Ganglia 43
7. Reproductive Tissue 44
Spermatozoa 44
Ovum 45
8. Skin and Fascia 47
Skin 47
Fasciae 50
9. Th orax and its Contents 51
Bones of thoracic wall 51
Th oracic cage 53
Mediastinum 54
Introduction to respiratory system 56
Introduction to cardiovascular system 61
Blood vessels of thorax 65
Nerves of the thorax 67
10. Abdominal Wall 73
Anterior abdominal wall 73
Muscles of abdominal wall 74
Bones of abdominal wall 75
11. Introduction to Digestive System 78
Mouth 78
Teeth 79
Tongue 80
Pharynx 81
Tonsils 81
Oesophagus 82
Stomach 82
Peritoneum 84
Small intestine 84
Large intestine 86
12. Salivary Glands, Liver, Gallbladder
and Pancreas 90
Salivary glands 90
Saliva 91
Liver 91
Gallbladder 93
Pancreas 93
Portal vein 95
13. Blood Vessels of Abdomen 97
Abdominal aorta 97
Veins of the abdomen 98
Lymphatic drainage of abdomen and pelvis 99
14. Urinary System 102
Kidneys 102
Ureters 104
Urinary bladder 104
Urethra 105
Normal and abnormal constituents of
urine and their signifi cance 105
15. Reproductive System 107
Male reproductive system 107
Male genital organs 107
Female reproductive system 112
External genital organs 112
Internal genital organs 113
Female sex hormones 117
Pregnancy 118
Secondary sex organs 118
16. Autonomic Nerves of Abdomen and Pelvis 120
Autonomic nervous system in the abdomen 120
Pelvic part of autonomic nervous system 122
17. Endocrine System 124
Hormones 124
Pituitary gland (hypophysis cerebri) 124
Th yroid gland 127
Parathyroid glands 128
Suprarenal glands (adrenal glands) 129
18. Nervous System 134
Brain 134
Blood supply to the brain 141
Cerebrospinal fl uid 143
Spinal cord 143
Refl ex action 145
Receptors 146
Pain 146
Peripheral nervous system 146
Autonomic nervous system 151
19. Special Senses 154
Vision 154
Eyeball 154
Lacrimal apparatus 157
Colour vision 158
Functions of smell (olfactory receptors) 158
Ear 159
SECTION – II
HEAD AND NECK
20. Scalp and Face 165
Scalp 165
Face 168
Skin of the face 168
Sensory nerve supply to the face 168
Motor nerve supply to the face 170
Muscles of the facial expression 173
21. Orbit 180
Orbit 180
Eyelids 182
Lacrimal apparatus 183
Conjunctiva 185
22. Muscles and Blood Vessels of the Orbit 187
Muscles of the orbit (extrinsic muscles of the eyeball) 187
Blood vessels of the orbit 189
23. Nerves of the Orbit 192
Optic nerve (II cranial nerve) 192
Oculomotor nerve (III cranial nerve) 195
Ciliary ganglion 198
Trochlear nerve (IV cranial nerve) 198
Abducent nerve (VI cranial nerve) 199
Ophthalmic nerve (V1) 201
24. Eyeball 204
Outer fi brous coat 204
Uveal tract (vascular pigmented coat) 206
Retina (nervous coat) 208
Lens 210
25. Triangles of the Neck 213
Skin of the neck 213
Deep cervical fascia 213
Posterior triangle 215
Brachial plexus 218
Midline of neck 220
Anterior triangle 221
26. Muscles of the Neck 225
Sternocleidomastoid muscle 225
Infrahyoid muscles 227
Suprahyoid muscles 227
Back of the neck 228
27. Vessels of the Neck 233
Arteries of the neck 233
Brachiocephalic artery 233
Common carotid arteries 233
Internal carotid artery 234
External carotid artery 236
Vertebral arteries 240
Subclavian artery 242
Veins of the neck 243
Internal jugular vein 243
External jugular vein 245
Anterior jugular vein 245
Subclavian vein 246
Lymphatic drainage of head and neck 246
28. Nerves of the Neck 250
Glossopharyngeal nerve (IX cranial nerve) 250
Vagus nerve (X nerve) 252
Accessory nerve (XI cranial nerve) 256
Hypoglossal nerve (XII cranial nerve) 257
Ansa cervicalis 259
Cervical plexus 260
29. Autonomic Nervous System 261
Parasympathetic nervous system (craniosacral outfl ow) 261
Sympathetic nervous system 264
Cervical sympathetic trunk 265
30. Glands of Head and Neck 267
Salivary glands 267
Th yroid gland 275
Parathyroid glands 279
Th ymus gland 280
Hypophysis cerebri (pituitary gland) 281
Pineal gland 285
31. Infratemporal Fossa and
Temporomandibular Joint 287
Infratemporal fossa 287
Muscles of mastication 288
Maxillary artery 291
Mandibular nerve 294
Temporomandibular joint 299
Pterygopalatine fossa 301
32. Cranial Fossae and Meninges 304
Cranial fossae 304
Anterior cranial fossa 304
Middle cranial fossa 305
Posterior cranial fossa 306
Meninges 308
Pachymeninges (dura mater) of the brain 308
Arachnoid mater 310
Pia mater 311
Meninges of the spinal cord 311
Dural venous sinuses 313
Emissary veins 317
Diploic veins 317
Trigeminal ganglion (Gasserian ganglion
or semilunar ganglion) 317
33. Nose and Larynx 319
Nose 319
External nose 319
Medial wall of the nose (septum of the nose) 320
Lateral wall of the nose 321
Olfactory nerves (fi rst cranial nerve) 324
Paranasal air sinuses 324
Larynx 328
Cartilages of the larynx 328
Muscles of the larynx 329
Membranes and ligaments of the larynx 331
Interior of the larynx 331
Trachea (cervical part) 333
34. Mouth, Teeth, Tongue and Pharynx 335
Mouth 335
Teeth 337
Palate 341
Tongue 343
Pharynx 348
Deglutition 354
35. Ear 357
External ear 357
Middle ear cavity 359
Mastoid antrum 364
Pharyngotympanic tube (auditory tube/eustachian tube) 366
Internal ear 367
Statoacoustic nerve (vestibulocochlear or
eighth cranial nerve) 370
36. Bones of the Head 371
Frontal bone 371
Parietal bones 372
Occipital bone 374
Temporal bone 376
Sphenoid bone 380
Ethmoid bone 384
Zygomatic bone 385
Palatine bones 387
Lacrimal bone 388
Nasal bones 388
Vomer bone 389
Inferior nasal concha (turbinate bone) 389
Mandible 389
Maxilla 393
Hyoid bone 396
37. Exterior of the Skull 398
Norma verticalis 399
Norma basalis 399
Norma lateralis 403
Norma occipitalis 404
Norma frontalis 405
Neonatal skull 406
Diff erences between male and female skull 407
Foramina of skull 407
38. Cervical Vertebrae and Vertebral Column 410
Cervical vertebrae 410
Atlas 411
Axis 412
Seventh cervical vertebra 413
Vertebral column 413
Functions of the vertebral column 414
Curvatures of the vertebral column 414
Identifi cation of vertebral levels 415
Intervertebral discs 415
Ligaments of the vertebral column 416
Craniovertebral joints 417
Atlanto-occipital joint 417
Atlantoaxial joints 417
39. Cranial Nerves 419
Olfactory nerves (I cranial nerve) 419
Optic nerve (II cranial nerve) 420
Oculomotor nerve (III cranial nerve) 423
Trochlear nerve (IV cranial nerve) 426
Trigeminal nerve (V cranial nerve) 427
Abducent nerve (VI cranial nerve) 436
Facial nerve (VII cranial nerve) 438
Statoacoustic nerve (vestibulocochlear
or VIII cranial nerve) 442
Glossopharyngeal nerve (IX cranial nerve) 443
Vagus nerve (X nerve) 445
Accessory nerve (XI cranial nerve) 450
Hypoglossal nerve (XII cranial nerve) 451
SECTION – III
BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD
40. Spinal Cord and Medulla Oblongata 457
Spinal cord 457
Internal structure 458
Tracts of the spinal cord 460
Spinal nerves 463
Medulla oblongata 463
External features 464
Internal structure of the medulla oblongata 465
41. Pons and Cerebellum 469
Pons 469
Parts of the pons 470
Internal structure of the pons at the
level of facial colliculus 470
Internal structure of pons at the level of
motor nucleus of trigeminal nerve 471
Cerebellum 473
Parts of cerebellum 473
Peduncles of the cerebellum 475
Nuclei of cerebellum 476
Connections of the cerebellum 476
Structure of the cerebellum 477
42. Midbrain: Th alamus and Metathalamus 479
Midbrain (mesencephalon) 479
Parts of the midbrain 479
Structure of the midbrain 480
Connections of the midbrain 482
Reticular formation in the brainstem 483
Th alamus (diencephalon) 484
Hypothalamus 486
Epithalamus 488
Metathalamus 489
43. Cerebrum: External Features 490
Cerebrum 490
Superolateral surface of cerebrum 491
Medial surface of the cerebrum 496
Inferior surface of cerebrum 496
Interpeduncular fossa 498
44. White Matter of the Cerebrum
and Basal Ganglia 499
Corpus callosum 499
Anterior commissure 500
Posterior commissure 501
Fornix 501
Projection fi bres 501
Internal capsule 501
Basal ganglia (basal nuclei) 504
45. Ventricles of the Brain 507
Lateral ventricles 507
Th ird ventricle 509
Fourth ventricle 510
Cerebrospinal fl uid (CSF) 511
46. Blood Supply to the Brain 513
Blood–brain barrier 513
Formation of circle of Willis 513
Arteries of the brain 515
Venous drainage of the brain 519
SECTION – IV
HUMAN EMBRYOLOGY
47. Basic Embryology for Dental Students 523
Embryology 523
Structure of ovum 524
Fertilization 526
Implantation 527
Foldings of the embryo 530
Placenta 531
Fetal circulation 533
Derivatives of the pharyngeal arches 536
Derivatives of the pharyngeal pouches 538
Development of nervous system 538
Development of face 539
Development of the vertebral column 541
Development of skull 541
Development of eye 542
Development of ear 543
48. Human Genetics 545
Genes 545
Sex-linked inheritance 548
Chromosomal aberrations or abnormalities 549
SECTION – V
EXTREMITIES
49. Upper Limb 555
Bones and joints of upper limb 555
Clavicle (collar bone) 555
Scapula (shoulder blade) 556
Humerus 557
Radius 558
Ulna 559
Bones of the hand 559
Joints of the upper limb 560
Muscles of the upper limb 562
Flexor muscles of the forearm 564
Extensor muscles of the forearm 564
Vessels of the upper limb 565
Arteries of the upper limb 565
Veins of the upper limb 566
Nerves of the upper limb 567
Important branches of brachial plexus 567
50. Lower Limb 569
Bones of the lower limb 569
Hip bone (innominate bone) 569
Pelvis 571
Femur 571
Tibia 572
Fibula 573
Bones of the foot 574
Arches of the foot 575
Joints of the lower limb 575
Hip joint 575
Knee joint 576
Tibiofi bular joints 577
Ankle joint 578
Muscles of the lower limb 579
Gluteal muscles 579
Adductor muscles of the thigh 579
Muscles of front of the thigh 580
Muscles of back of the thigh 580
Muscles of front of leg 581
Muscles of lateral compartment of leg 581
Muscles of posterior compartment of leg 581
Muscles of the foot 582
Diseases of the muscles 583
Vessels of the lower limb 583
Arteries of the lower limb 583
Venous drainage of the lower limb 585
Lymphatic drainage of lower limb 586
Nerves of the lower limb 586
Lumbar plexus 586
Sacral plexus 587
APPENDIX
Clinical Procedures* 591
Arterial pulse 591
Parenteral methods of drug administration 593
Lumbar puncture in the adult 596
Index 599
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 15th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131228166