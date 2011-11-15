General Anatomy for Dental Students

Anatomy for Dental Students provides coverage of anatomy as per the requirements of the BDS students. The book has been designed as per the guidelines of Dental Council of India (DCI). It highlights fundamentals of human anatomy and builds understanding of the structures, their relations and functions within the complex human body. Structural, functional and applied aspects of the discussed topics are correlated. Emphasis has been given to Head and Neck section with essentials of human Embryology, Genetics, and anatomy of upper and lower limbs. This book comprises of simple and well-illustrated and comprehensive text which will meet all the requirement of the dentistry students