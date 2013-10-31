Gene therapy
1st Edition
Potential Applications of Nanotechnology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Nanotechnology: an introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Definition of nanotechnology
1.3 Structure of the book
Chapter 2: Methods of nanoparticle preparation
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Preparation of nanoparticles by polymerization of monomers
2.3 Preparation of nanoparticles using preformed polymers
2.4 Methods of controlled release
Chapter 3: Tools and techniques for physico-chemical characterization of nanoparticles
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Physico-chemical characterization
Chapter 4: Characterization of nanoparticles: in vitro and in vivo
4.1 Introduction
4.2 In vitro characterization of nanoparticles
4.3 In vivo characterization
4.4 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Theory and limitations to gene therapy
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mechanism of gene delivery
5.3 Barriers to gene delivery
5.4 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Targeted gene delivery mediated by nanoparticles
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Approaches for targeted gene delivery
6.3 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Polymeric nanoparticles for gene delivery
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Advantages of nanoparticles
7.3 Limitations of nanoparticles
7.4 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Poly-L-lysine nanoparticles
8.1 Introduction
8.2 In vitro and in vivo applications of poly-L-lysine/DNA nanoparticles
8.3 Polylysine-containing peptides for gene delivery
8.4 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Chitosan nanoparticles
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Factors affecting transfection efficiency of chitosan nanoparticles
9.3 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Polyethylenimine nanoparticles
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Derivatives of PEI for in vitro and in vivo gene delivery
10.3 Degradable PEI for gene delivery
10.4 Conclusions
Chapter 11: Atelocollagen
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Atelocollagen-mediated gene delivery
11.3 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Protamine nanoparticles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Protamine nanoparticles for gene delivery
12.3 Liposome/protamine/ DNA complexes
12.4 Protamine conjugation to other ligands
12.5 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Dendrimers
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Dendrimers in gene delivery
13.3 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Cyclodextrins and cyclodextrin-containing polymers
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Cyclodextrin-embedded polymers
14.3 Polymers with cyclodextrins as pendant groups
14.4 Cyclodextrins as adjuvants for enhanced gene delivery
14.5 Cyclodextrin-based polyrotaxanes
14.6 Conclusions
Chapter 15: Poly(D,L-lactide-co-glycolide)-based nanoparticles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 PLGA nanoparticles for gene delivery
15.3 Chitosan-modified PLGA nanoparticles
15.4 Polyethylenimine-modified PLGA nanoparticles
15.5 Other modifications to PLGA nanoparticles
15.6 Conclusions
Chapter 16: Metallic and inorganic nanoparticles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Gold nanoparticles
16.3 Mesoporous silica nanoparticles
16.4 MSN for gene delivery
16.5 Polycation-modified MSN for gene delivery
16.6 Conclusions
Index
Gene therapy is emerging as a new class of therapeutics for the treatment of inherited and acquired diseases. However, poor cellular uptake and instability of DNA in the physiological milieu limits its therapeutic potential, hence a vector which can protect and efficiently transport DNA to the target cells must be developed. Nanotechnology-based non-viral vectors have been proposed as potential candidates. Various polymeric nanoparticles have been shown to be suitable, with high cellular uptake efficiencies and reduced cytotoxicity. These delivery vectors form condensed complexes with DNA which result in shielding against enzymatic degradation and enhanced cellular targeting. Advantages including easy manipulatibility, high stability, low cost and high payload, mean that nanoparticles from various polymers have been exploited. Gene therapy gives a systematic account of the many aspects of nanotechnology mediated gene therapy, from the preparation of nanoparticles to physicochemical characterization, and follows with applications in in vitro and in vivo models. This book emphasizes the various aspects of nanotechnology-based gene therapy, with initial chapters detailing the tools and techniques available for preparation and in vitro and in vivo characterization of nanoparticles. Later chapters provide exhaustive details on polymeric systems employed for gene therapy.
- Provides an overview of nanotechnology applications in gene therapy, from preparation of nanoparticles to in vitro and in vivo studies
- Details the tools and techniques available for preparation, characterization and in vitro and in vivo study of nanoparticles
- Details the limitations of nanoparticle-mediated gene therapy and proposes ways in which they may be overcome
Academics and students in the fields of gene therapy and the cure for genetic disorders
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818645
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568404
Surendra Nimesh Author
UGC Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Rajasthan, India