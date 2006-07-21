Gene Therapy: Prospective Technology assessment in its societal context
This book presents work that has been conducted as part of the research project "Discourse on ethical questions of biomedicine" of the interdisciplinary Working Group Bioethics and Science Communication at the Max-Delbrueck-Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC)in Berlin-Buch, Germany. This book offers ground-breaking ideas on how the daily interworking of cutting-edge biomedical research assess the broader social context and its communication to stakeholders and the public. Editors cover three aspects: Scientific, Ethical and Legal, and Perception and Communication. This work establishes an international and interdisciplinary network of excellent researchers at the beginning of their careers, who brilliantly integrate their work into the different perspectives on gene therapy from the natural and social sciences, as well as the humanities and law.
- Discusses biological and cellular barriers limiting the clinical application of nonviral gene delivery systems
- Addresses such questions as: Does patent granting hinder the development of Gene Therapy products?
- Offers insight in the future of public perception of gene therapy in Europe
- Provides details on how to communicate risks in gene therapy
Practicing scientists, graduate students, academic clinicians who want to understand more about the ethical issues of gene therapy.
Table of contents PREFACE CHAPTER 1. Editorial Building Interdisciplinarity in Research on Gene Therapy Section I Scientific Aspects CHAPTER 2. Identification of genes causing autosomal recessive retinitis pigmentosa CHAPTER 3. Recombinant Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors for CNS Gene Therapy CHAPTER 4. Controlling Adenoviral Gene Transfer in Heart By Catheter Based Coronary Perfusion CHAPTER 5. Biological and cellular barriers limiting the clinical application of nonviral gene delivery systems CHAPTER 6. Design, Preparation and Characterization of Polymer-Based Nanocarriers for Non-Viral Gene Delivery CHAPTER 7. Neurogenetic Imaging CHAPTER 8. Implications of Fetal Gene Therapy for the Medical Profession Section II Ethical and Legal Aspects CHAPTER 9. Ethical Issues in Gene Therapy Research, An American Perspective CHAPTER 10. Do germline interventions justify the restriction of reproductive autonomy? CHAPTER 11. Ghost of Christmas Past Eugenics and other moral dilemmas surrounding genetic interventions: a discussion in the context of virtue ethics CHAPTER 12. Biomedical Research and Ethical Regulations in China. Some Observations about gene Therapy, Human Research, and Struggles of Interest CHAPTER 13. Does patent granting hinder the development of Gene Therapy products? CHAPTER 14. On The Political Side of Gene Therapy. What Can Be Drawn from the French Situation? Section III Perception and Communication CHAPTER 15. How to Communicate Risks in Gene Therapy? CHAPTER 16. European analysis of the various procedure existing to interrupt a clinical research protocol thanks to a French example of gene therapy CHAPTER 17. The future of public perception of gene therapy in Europe, an educated guess
