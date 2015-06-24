Gene Therapy for Viral Infections
1st Edition
Description
Gene Therapy for Viral Infections provides a comprehensive review of the broader field of nucleic acid and its use in treating viral infections. The text bridges the gap between basic science and important clinical applications of the technology, providing a systematic, integrated review of the advances in nucleic acid-based antiviral drugs and the potential advantages of new technologies over current treatment options.
Coverage begins with the fundamentals, exploring varying topics, including harnessing RNAi to silence viral gene expression, antiviral gene editing, viral gene therapy vectors, and non-viral vectors.
Subsequent sections include detailed coverage of the developing use of gene therapy for the treatment of specific infections, the principles of rational design of antivirals, and the hurdles that currently face the further advancement of gene therapy technology.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of gene therapy for a variety of infections, including HBV, HCV, HIV, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and respiratory and other viral infections
- Bridges the gap between the basic science and the important medical applications of this technology
- Features a broad approach to the topic, including an essential overview and the applications of gene therapy, synthetic RNA, and other antiviral strategies that involve nucleic acid engineering
- Presents perspectives on the future use of nucleic acids as a novel class of antiviral drugs
- Arms the reader with the cutting-edge information needed to stay abreast of this developing field
Readership
students, scientists and practitioners in molecular, cell biology and virology, any scientist who has an interest in gene therapy, nucleic acids and treatment of viral infections
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Essentials of Viruses and their Suitability for Treatment Using Gene Therapy
- 1.1. Gene Therapy
- 1.2. Essentials of Viruses
- 1.3. Viral Pathogenesis of Disease
- 1.4. Immune Responses to Virus Infections
- 1.5. Mutation of Viruses
- 1.6. Control of Viral Infection
- 1.7. Methods of Using Gene Therapy to Treat Viral Infections
- Chapter 2. Harnessing RNAi to Silence Viral Gene Expression
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Biogenesis of miRS in Mammalian Cells
- 2.3. Exploiting RNAi to Silence Viral Gene Expression
- 2.4. Perspectives on Using RNAi Activators to Counter Viral Infections
- Chapter 3. Engineering Sequence-Specific DNA Binding Proteins for Antiviral Gene Editing
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Zinc Finger Proteins
- 3.3. Transcription Activator-Like Effectors
- 3.4. Homing Endonucleases
- 3.5. CRISPR/Cas
- 3.6. Delivery of Customized Sequence-Specific DNA Binding Proteins for Antiviral Therapeutic Application
- 3.7. Use of Site-Specific DNA Targeting for Treatment of Viral Infections
- 3.8. Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Viral Vectors for Delivery of Antiviral Sequences
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors
- 4.3. Adenoviral Vectors
- 4.4. Lentiviral and Retroviral Vectors
- 4.5. Use of Viral Vectors for Developing Treatment Viral Infections
- 4.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Delivery of Antiviral Nucleic Acids with Nonviral Vectors
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Considerations for Optimizing NVV-Mediated Delivery of Therapeutic Nucleic Acids to Virus-Infected Cells
- 5.3. Antiviral Nucleic Acids That May Be Delivered with NVVs
- 5.4. Categories of NVVs
- 5.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Gene Therapy for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Gene Therapy for HBV Infection
- 6.3. Developing RNAi Activators as Treatment of HBV Infection
- 6.4. Alternative RNA-Based Methods of Silencing HBV Replication
- 6.5. Gene Editing for the Inactivation of Viral cccDNA
- 6.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Gene Therapy for Hepatitis C Virus Infection
- 7.1. Discovery of Hepatitis C Virus
- 7.2. Epidemiology and Clinical Significance of HCV Infection
- 7.3. HCV Genome and Viral Replication
- 7.4. Models of HCV Infection
- 7.5. Current and New HCV Treatment
- 7.6. Countering HCV with Nucleic Acids
- 7.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Gene Therapy for HIV-1 Infection
- 8.1. Discovery and Early Major Developments in Research on HIV
- 8.2. Epidemiology of HIV-1 Infection
- 8.3. Proteins Encoded by HIV-1
- 8.4. Replication of HIV-1
- 8.5. Pathogenesis of AIDS
- 8.6. Current and New Treatments of HIV-1 Infection
- 8.7. Models of HIV-1 Replication
- 8.8. Gene Therapy for HIV-1 Infection
- 8.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Gene Therapy for Respiratory Viral Infections
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- 9.3. Influenza Virus
- 9.4. SARS CoV
- 9.5. Gene Therapy for Other Respiratory Viral Infections
- 9.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Gene Therapy for Infection with Hemorrhagic Fever Viruses
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Filoviridae
- 10.3. Dengue Virus
- 10.4. Gene Therapy for Other Hemorrhagic Fever Viruses
- 10.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Gene Transfer for Prophylaxis and Therapy of Viral Infections
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Gene-Based Vaccination for HIV-1 Infection
- 11.3. Gene-Based Immunoprophylaxis and Immunotherapy for HBV Infection
- 11.4. Prevention and Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus Infection Using Immunostimulatory Gene Transfer
- 11.5. Gene Transfer to Protect against Human Papillomavirus Infection
- 11.6. Nucleic Acid-Based Immunoprotection against Infection with Herpes Simplex Viruses
- 11.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Antiviral Gene Therapy: Summary and Perspectives
- 12.1. Viruses: Essentials of Their Replication and Susceptibility to Antiviral Gene Therapy
- 12.2. Prospects for Antiviral Gene Therapy
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 24th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124114524
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124105188
About the Author
Patrick Arbuthnot
Patrick Arbuthnot is currently a personal professor and director of the Antiviral Gene Therapy Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. After completing a medical degree and then a PhD, he carried out post-doctoral research on gene therapy for liver diseases at Necker Hospital in Paris. For more than ten years, his primary research focus has been on advancing gene silencing and gene editing technologies to develop improved treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection. In addition, he has worked on furthering methods of disabling genes of HIV-1, Rift Valley Fever virus and hepatitis C virus. Dr Arbuthnot has been an author of numerous publications and edited scientific books on topics related to antiviral gene therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Witwatersrand, Witwatersrand, South Africa