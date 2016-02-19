Gene Function

Table of Contents



Preface

Functional Organisation of Chromatin

What can b e Learned from t h e Genetic Analysis of LAC Repressor?

Topography of Interaction of LAC Repressor, RNA Polymerase and Histones with DNA

Complementarity and Recognition Code Between Regulatory Proteins and DNA

Enzyme-DNA and Repressor-Operator Recognitions. Regulatory Elements in the Immunity Regions of Phages λ and 434

Chromatin Replication in Vitro

Transcription of the Globin Gene in Isolated Mouse Foetal Liver Chromatin

Principles of Interactions and Recognition Models

The Recognition of Nucleic Acid Structures and Base Sequences by Proteins. Role of Stacking and Hydrogen Bonding Inter-Actions

Localized Positive Charges can Bend Double Helical Nucleic Acid

Recognition of the DNA Double-Helix by Model Oligopeptides and Implications for Protein Interactions

On the Interactions of Genome-Regulatory Proteins with DNA

Nature of Protein-DNA Interactions Revealed by Model Polypeptide Complexes

Role of DNA Sequence in the Recognition of Restriction Endonucleases and Modification Enzymes

The Cytoplasmic "Petite" Mutation in Saccharowces Cerevisiae

Complete Nucleotide Sequence of SV40 DNA

Restriction Endonucleases as Tools in Physical Mapping and Restructuring of Bacterial DNA

On the Cleavage of Virus DNA by Restriction Endonuclease Eco RI

S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine-Dependent Deoxyribonucleases of Eukaryotic Origin

Functional Organization of Chromatin

The Structure of Chromatin Core Particles and the Higher Order Structure of Chromatin

X-ray and Electron Microscope Studies on the Nucleosom Structure

Arc-Like and Helical Arrangements o f Nucleosom Cores

Properties of Soluble Unsheared Chromatin

Use of Restriction Nucleases in the Analysis of Chromatin Structure

Gene Expression

Changes in Gene Expression During Cellular Differentiation

The Spliced Messenger RNAs of Adenovirus-2

Synthesis and Expression of Chironomus Thummi Balbiani Ring RNA

Gene Expression in Lampbrush Chromosomes

Processing and Modification of RNA

A Novel Type of Gene Organization in Eurkaryotic Chromosomes

Enzymes and Mechanisms in RNA Processing

5'-Terminal Caps in Eukaryotic mRNAS

Polyadenylation and Processing of Pre-mRNA

Control of Ribosomal RNA Processing in Eukaryotes

Molecular Biology of Bacteriophages T3 and T7

T7 DNA Replication - a Brief Introduction

Virus T7: A Probe of Cellular Control Mechanisms

Molecular Biology of Bacteriophages T3 and T7: Role of Early Phage Genes for Virus-Host Interactions

Ribosomes

The Escherichia Coli Ribosome

Principles of Structural Organization of Ribosomes

An Allosteric Ribosome Domain

Structural and Functional Organization of the Eukaryotic Ribosome - Studies on Proteins of Rat Liver Ribosoms

Organization and Transcription of Genes Coding for Ribosomal Components in Eukaryotes

Control of Protein Synthesis

The Regulation of Protein Synthesis by Interferon

Role of Polyadenylate Segment in Stability of Eukaryotic Messenger RNAs

Recognition Between Codon and Anticodon. The Limits of our Knowledge

Isolation and Synthesis of Genes

Synthesis and Cloning of Lactos Operator DNA of E. coli

Procedures for the Isolation and Characterization of Specific Genes from Animal Cells

Structure of a Cloned tDNA Repeat Unit from Xenopus Laevis

The Structure of Cloned Rabbit and Mouse β-Globin Genes

Construction of Hybrid Vectors and Transfer of Genes

Plasmid Vectors: General Principles of their Construction

Mammalian Viruses as Vectors for the Introduction of Foreign Genes into Mammalian Cells

Transfer of Genes into Plants Via the Ti-Plasmid of A. Tumefaciens

Benefits and Potential Hazards of Genetic Engineering - Report of a Round Table Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index