FEBS Federation of European Biochemical Societies: 12th Meeting, Dresden, 1978
Gene Function, contains the proceedings of the 12th Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies held in Dresden, Germany in 1978. The meeting provided a forum for discussing progress in the understanding of gene function and covered topics ranging from the functional organization of chromatin to principles of interactions and recognition models. The role of DNA sequence in the recognition of restriction endonucleases and modification enzymes is also examined, along with gene expression, RNA processing and modification, and isolation and synthesis of genes.
Comprised of 49 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of what can be learned from the genetic analysis of the lac repressor, followed by a discussion on the topography of the interaction the lac repressor, RNA polymerase, and histones with DNA. The reader is then introduced to complementarity and recognition code between regulatory proteins and DNA; chromatin replication in vitro; and the cytoplasmic "petite" mutation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Subsequent chapters explore arc-like and helical arrangements of nucleosome cores; changes in gene expression during cellular differentiation; polyadenylation and processing of pre-messenger RNA; and the molecular biology of bacteriophages T3 and T7.
This book will be of interest to geneticists, biochemists, and molecular biologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Functional Organisation of Chromatin
What can b e Learned from t h e Genetic Analysis of LAC Repressor?
Topography of Interaction of LAC Repressor, RNA Polymerase and Histones with DNA
Complementarity and Recognition Code Between Regulatory Proteins and DNA
Enzyme-DNA and Repressor-Operator Recognitions. Regulatory Elements in the Immunity Regions of Phages λ and 434
Chromatin Replication in Vitro
Transcription of the Globin Gene in Isolated Mouse Foetal Liver Chromatin
Principles of Interactions and Recognition Models
The Recognition of Nucleic Acid Structures and Base Sequences by Proteins. Role of Stacking and Hydrogen Bonding Inter-Actions
Localized Positive Charges can Bend Double Helical Nucleic Acid
Recognition of the DNA Double-Helix by Model Oligopeptides and Implications for Protein Interactions
On the Interactions of Genome-Regulatory Proteins with DNA
Nature of Protein-DNA Interactions Revealed by Model Polypeptide Complexes
Role of DNA Sequence in the Recognition of Restriction Endonucleases and Modification Enzymes
The Cytoplasmic "Petite" Mutation in Saccharowces Cerevisiae
Complete Nucleotide Sequence of SV40 DNA
Restriction Endonucleases as Tools in Physical Mapping and Restructuring of Bacterial DNA
On the Cleavage of Virus DNA by Restriction Endonuclease Eco RI
S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine-Dependent Deoxyribonucleases of Eukaryotic Origin
Functional Organization of Chromatin
The Structure of Chromatin Core Particles and the Higher Order Structure of Chromatin
X-ray and Electron Microscope Studies on the Nucleosom Structure
Arc-Like and Helical Arrangements o f Nucleosom Cores
Properties of Soluble Unsheared Chromatin
Use of Restriction Nucleases in the Analysis of Chromatin Structure
Gene Expression
Changes in Gene Expression During Cellular Differentiation
The Spliced Messenger RNAs of Adenovirus-2
Synthesis and Expression of Chironomus Thummi Balbiani Ring RNA
Gene Expression in Lampbrush Chromosomes
Processing and Modification of RNA
A Novel Type of Gene Organization in Eurkaryotic Chromosomes
Enzymes and Mechanisms in RNA Processing
5'-Terminal Caps in Eukaryotic mRNAS
Polyadenylation and Processing of Pre-mRNA
Control of Ribosomal RNA Processing in Eukaryotes
Molecular Biology of Bacteriophages T3 and T7
T7 DNA Replication - a Brief Introduction
Virus T7: A Probe of Cellular Control Mechanisms
Molecular Biology of Bacteriophages T3 and T7: Role of Early Phage Genes for Virus-Host Interactions
Ribosomes
The Escherichia Coli Ribosome
Principles of Structural Organization of Ribosomes
An Allosteric Ribosome Domain
Structural and Functional Organization of the Eukaryotic Ribosome - Studies on Proteins of Rat Liver Ribosoms
Organization and Transcription of Genes Coding for Ribosomal Components in Eukaryotes
Control of Protein Synthesis
The Regulation of Protein Synthesis by Interferon
Role of Polyadenylate Segment in Stability of Eukaryotic Messenger RNAs
Recognition Between Codon and Anticodon. The Limits of our Knowledge
Isolation and Synthesis of Genes
Synthesis and Cloning of Lactos Operator DNA of E. coli
Procedures for the Isolation and Characterization of Specific Genes from Animal Cells
Structure of a Cloned tDNA Repeat Unit from Xenopus Laevis
The Structure of Cloned Rabbit and Mouse β-Globin Genes
Construction of Hybrid Vectors and Transfer of Genes
Plasmid Vectors: General Principles of their Construction
Mammalian Viruses as Vectors for the Introduction of Foreign Genes into Mammalian Cells
Transfer of Genes into Plants Via the Ti-Plasmid of A. Tumefaciens
Benefits and Potential Hazards of Genetic Engineering - Report of a Round Table Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
