Gene Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231754, 9781483188515

Gene Function

1st Edition

FEBS Federation of European Biochemical Societies: 12th Meeting, Dresden, 1978

Editors: S. Rosenthal H. Bielka Ch. Coutelle
eBook ISBN: 9781483188515
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 564
Description

Gene Function, contains the proceedings of the 12th Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies held in Dresden, Germany in 1978. The meeting provided a forum for discussing progress in the understanding of gene function and covered topics ranging from the functional organization of chromatin to principles of interactions and recognition models. The role of DNA sequence in the recognition of restriction endonucleases and modification enzymes is also examined, along with gene expression, RNA processing and modification, and isolation and synthesis of genes.

Comprised of 49 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of what can be learned from the genetic analysis of the lac repressor, followed by a discussion on the topography of the interaction the lac repressor, RNA polymerase, and histones with DNA. The reader is then introduced to complementarity and recognition code between regulatory proteins and DNA; chromatin replication in vitro; and the cytoplasmic "petite" mutation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Subsequent chapters explore arc-like and helical arrangements of nucleosome cores; changes in gene expression during cellular differentiation; polyadenylation and processing of pre-messenger RNA; and the molecular biology of bacteriophages T3 and T7.

This book will be of interest to geneticists, biochemists, and molecular biologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Functional Organisation of Chromatin

What can b e Learned from t h e Genetic Analysis of LAC Repressor?

Topography of Interaction of LAC Repressor, RNA Polymerase and Histones with DNA

Complementarity and Recognition Code Between Regulatory Proteins and DNA

Enzyme-DNA and Repressor-Operator Recognitions. Regulatory Elements in the Immunity Regions of Phages λ and 434

Chromatin Replication in Vitro

Transcription of the Globin Gene in Isolated Mouse Foetal Liver Chromatin

Principles of Interactions and Recognition Models

The Recognition of Nucleic Acid Structures and Base Sequences by Proteins. Role of Stacking and Hydrogen Bonding Inter-Actions

Localized Positive Charges can Bend Double Helical Nucleic Acid

Recognition of the DNA Double-Helix by Model Oligopeptides and Implications for Protein Interactions

On the Interactions of Genome-Regulatory Proteins with DNA

Nature of Protein-DNA Interactions Revealed by Model Polypeptide Complexes

Role of DNA Sequence in the Recognition of Restriction Endonucleases and Modification Enzymes

The Cytoplasmic "Petite" Mutation in Saccharowces Cerevisiae

Complete Nucleotide Sequence of SV40 DNA

Restriction Endonucleases as Tools in Physical Mapping and Restructuring of Bacterial DNA

On the Cleavage of Virus DNA by Restriction Endonuclease Eco RI

S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine-Dependent Deoxyribonucleases of Eukaryotic Origin

Functional Organization of Chromatin

The Structure of Chromatin Core Particles and the Higher Order Structure of Chromatin

X-ray and Electron Microscope Studies on the Nucleosom Structure

Arc-Like and Helical Arrangements o f Nucleosom Cores

Properties of Soluble Unsheared Chromatin

Use of Restriction Nucleases in the Analysis of Chromatin Structure

Gene Expression

Changes in Gene Expression During Cellular Differentiation

The Spliced Messenger RNAs of Adenovirus-2

Synthesis and Expression of Chironomus Thummi Balbiani Ring RNA

Gene Expression in Lampbrush Chromosomes

Processing and Modification of RNA

A Novel Type of Gene Organization in Eurkaryotic Chromosomes

Enzymes and Mechanisms in RNA Processing

5'-Terminal Caps in Eukaryotic mRNAS

Polyadenylation and Processing of Pre-mRNA

Control of Ribosomal RNA Processing in Eukaryotes

Molecular Biology of Bacteriophages T3 and T7

T7 DNA Replication - a Brief Introduction

Virus T7: A Probe of Cellular Control Mechanisms

Molecular Biology of Bacteriophages T3 and T7: Role of Early Phage Genes for Virus-Host Interactions

Ribosomes

The Escherichia Coli Ribosome

Principles of Structural Organization of Ribosomes

An Allosteric Ribosome Domain

Structural and Functional Organization of the Eukaryotic Ribosome - Studies on Proteins of Rat Liver Ribosoms

Organization and Transcription of Genes Coding for Ribosomal Components in Eukaryotes

Control of Protein Synthesis

The Regulation of Protein Synthesis by Interferon

Role of Polyadenylate Segment in Stability of Eukaryotic Messenger RNAs

Recognition Between Codon and Anticodon. The Limits of our Knowledge

Isolation and Synthesis of Genes

Synthesis and Cloning of Lactos Operator DNA of E. coli

Procedures for the Isolation and Characterization of Specific Genes from Animal Cells

Structure of a Cloned tDNA Repeat Unit from Xenopus Laevis

The Structure of Cloned Rabbit and Mouse β-Globin Genes

Construction of Hybrid Vectors and Transfer of Genes

Plasmid Vectors: General Principles of their Construction

Mammalian Viruses as Vectors for the Introduction of Foreign Genes into Mammalian Cells

Transfer of Genes into Plants Via the Ti-Plasmid of A. Tumefaciens

Benefits and Potential Hazards of Genetic Engineering - Report of a Round Table Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

S. Rosenthal

H. Bielka

Ch. Coutelle

