Gene Expression to Neurobiology and Behaviour, Volume 189
1st Edition
Human Brain Development and Developmental Disorders
Table of Contents
The developing brain: from developmental biology to behavioural disorders and their remediation -Atkinson, Braddick & Innocenti
Brain development and the nature vs nurture debate - Stiles
The dynamics of ontogeny: A neuroconstructivist perspective on genes, brains, cognition and behaviour - Dekker & Karmiloff-Smith
Molecular bases of cortico-cerebral regionalization - Mallamaci
Development and evolution: two determinants of cortical connectivity - Innocenti
Postnatal brain development: structural imaging of dynamic neurodevelopmental processes - Jerningan, Barré, Stiles & Skak Madsen
VERP and brain imaging for identifying levels of visual dorsal and ventral stream function in typical and preterm infants - Braddick, Atkinson, Wattam-Bell
Neurodevelopment of the visual system in typically developing children - Klaver, Marcar, Martin
Perinatal brain damage in children: Neuroplasticity, early intervention and molecular mechanisms of recovery - Cioni, D’Acunto & Guzzetta
The impact of perinatal stress on the functional maturation of prefronto-cortical synaptic circuits: implications for the pathophysiology of ADHD? - Bock, Poeggel & Braun
The processing of social stimuli in early infancy: From faces to biological motion perception - Simion, Di Giorgio, Leo and Bardi
Social and attention factors during infancy and the later emergence of autism characteristics - Elsabbagh, Holmboe, Gliga, Mercure, Hudry, Charman, Baron-Cohen, Bolton, Johnson & the BASIS Team
How Special is Social Looking in ASD: A Review - Falck-Ytter & von Hofsten
Developmental disorders of speech and language: from genes to brain structure and function - Watkins
Precursors to language in preterm infants: speech perception abilities in the first year of life - Bosch
From genes to brain development to phenotypic behaviour: ‘dorsal stream vulnerability’ in relation to spatial cognition, attention and planning of actions in Williams syndrome (WS) and other developmental disorders - Atkinson & Braddick
Neurocognitive development of attention across genetic syndromes: Inspecting a disorder’s dynamics through the lens of another - Scerif & Steele
Connectivity and the corpus callosum in autism spectrum conditions: insights from comparison of autism and callosal agenesis - Booth, Wallace & Happé
Biological and social influences on cognitive control processes dependent on prefrontal cortex - Diamond
It's all in the head: Gene dosage and Williams Syndrome - Tassabehji
Description
How does the genome, interacting with the multi-faceted environment, translate into the development by which the human brain achieves its astonishing, adaptive array of cognitive and behavioral capacities? Why and how does this process sometimes lead to neurodevelopmental disorders with a major, lifelong personal and social impact?
This volume of Progress in Brain Research links findings on the structural development of the human brain, the expression of genes in behavioral and cognitive phenotypes, environmental effects on brain development, and developmental processes in perception, action, attention, cognitive control, social cognition, and language, in an attempt to answer these questions.
Key Features
Readership
Advanced students, researchers and professionals in developmental neurobiology, developmental and cognitive psychology, neurogenetics, neuropsychiatry and pediatric neurology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2011
- Published:
- 21st April 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538857
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538840