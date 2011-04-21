Gene Expression to Neurobiology and Behaviour, Volume 189

The developing brain: from developmental biology to behavioural disorders and their remediation -Atkinson, Braddick & Innocenti

Brain development and the nature vs nurture debate - Stiles

The dynamics of ontogeny: A neuroconstructivist perspective on genes, brains, cognition and behaviour - Dekker & Karmiloff-Smith

Molecular bases of cortico-cerebral regionalization - Mallamaci

Development and evolution: two determinants of cortical connectivity - Innocenti

Postnatal brain development: structural imaging of dynamic neurodevelopmental processes - Jerningan, Barré, Stiles & Skak Madsen

VERP and brain imaging for identifying levels of visual dorsal and ventral stream function in typical and preterm infants - Braddick, Atkinson, Wattam-Bell

Neurodevelopment of the visual system in typically developing children - Klaver, Marcar, Martin

Perinatal brain damage in children: Neuroplasticity, early intervention and molecular mechanisms of recovery - Cioni, D’Acunto & Guzzetta

The impact of perinatal stress on the functional maturation of prefronto-cortical synaptic circuits: implications for the pathophysiology of ADHD? - Bock, Poeggel & Braun

The processing of social stimuli in early infancy: From faces to biological motion perception - Simion, Di Giorgio, Leo and Bardi

Social and attention factors during infancy and the later emergence of autism characteristics - Elsabbagh, Holmboe, Gliga, Mercure, Hudry, Charman, Baron-Cohen, Bolton, Johnson & the BASIS Team

How Special is Social Looking in ASD: A Review - Falck-Ytter & von Hofsten

Developmental disorders of speech and language: from genes to brain structure and function - Watkins

Precursors to language in preterm infants: speech perception abilities in the first year of life - Bosch

From genes to brain development to phenotypic behaviour: ‘dorsal stream vulnerability’ in relation to spatial cognition, attention and planning of actions in Williams syndrome (WS) and other developmental disorders - Atkinson & Braddick

Neurocognitive development of attention across genetic syndromes: Inspecting a disorder’s dynamics through the lens of another - Scerif & Steele

Connectivity and the corpus callosum in autism spectrum conditions: insights from comparison of autism and callosal agenesis - Booth, Wallace & Happé

Biological and social influences on cognitive control processes dependent on prefrontal cortex - Diamond

It's all in the head: Gene dosage and Williams Syndrome - Tassabehji