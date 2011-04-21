Gene Expression to Neurobiology and Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444538840, 9780444538857

Gene Expression to Neurobiology and Behaviour, Volume 189

1st Edition

Human Brain Development and Developmental Disorders

Serial Volume Editors: Oliver Braddick Janette Atkinson Giorgio M. Innocenti
eBook ISBN: 9780444538857
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444538840
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st April 2011
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

The developing brain: from developmental biology to behavioural disorders and their remediation -Atkinson, Braddick & Innocenti
Brain development and the nature vs nurture debate - Stiles
The dynamics of ontogeny: A neuroconstructivist perspective on genes, brains, cognition and behaviour - Dekker & Karmiloff-Smith
Molecular bases of cortico-cerebral regionalization - Mallamaci
Development and evolution: two determinants of cortical connectivity - Innocenti
Postnatal brain development: structural imaging of dynamic neurodevelopmental processes - Jerningan, Barré, Stiles & Skak Madsen
VERP and brain imaging for identifying levels of visual dorsal and ventral stream function in typical and preterm infants - Braddick, Atkinson, Wattam-Bell
Neurodevelopment of the visual system in typically developing children - Klaver, Marcar, Martin
Perinatal brain damage in children: Neuroplasticity, early intervention and molecular mechanisms of recovery - Cioni, D’Acunto & Guzzetta
The impact of perinatal stress on the functional maturation of prefronto-cortical synaptic circuits: implications for the pathophysiology of ADHD? - Bock, Poeggel & Braun
The processing of social stimuli in early infancy: From faces to biological motion perception - Simion, Di Giorgio, Leo and Bardi
Social and attention factors during infancy and the later emergence of autism characteristics - Elsabbagh, Holmboe, Gliga, Mercure, Hudry, Charman, Baron-Cohen, Bolton, Johnson & the BASIS Team
How Special is Social Looking in ASD: A Review - Falck-Ytter & von Hofsten
Developmental disorders of speech and language: from genes to brain structure and function - Watkins
Precursors to language in preterm infants: speech perception abilities in the first year of life - Bosch
From genes to brain development to phenotypic behaviour: ‘dorsal stream vulnerability’ in relation to spatial cognition, attention and planning of actions in Williams syndrome (WS) and other developmental disorders - Atkinson & Braddick
Neurocognitive development of attention across genetic syndromes: Inspecting a disorder’s dynamics through the lens of another - Scerif & Steele
Connectivity and the corpus callosum in autism spectrum conditions: insights from comparison of autism and callosal agenesis - Booth, Wallace & Happé
Biological and social influences on cognitive control processes dependent on prefrontal cortex - Diamond
It's all in the head: Gene dosage and Williams Syndrome - Tassabehji

Description

How does the genome, interacting with the multi-faceted environment, translate into the development by which the human brain achieves its astonishing, adaptive array of cognitive and behavioral capacities? Why and how does this process sometimes lead to neurodevelopmental disorders with a major, lifelong personal and social impact?

This volume of Progress in Brain Research links findings on the structural development of the human brain, the expression of genes in behavioral and cognitive phenotypes, environmental effects on brain development, and developmental processes in perception, action, attention, cognitive control, social cognition, and language, in an attempt to answer these questions.

Key Features

  • Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

    Advanced students, researchers and professionals in developmental neurobiology, developmental and cognitive psychology, neurogenetics, neuropsychiatry and pediatric neurology

    Details

    No. of pages:
    376
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier Science 2011
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier Science
    eBook ISBN:
    9780444538857
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780444538840

    About the Serial Volume Editors

    Oliver Braddick Serial Volume Editor

    Janette Atkinson Serial Volume Editor

    Giorgio M. Innocenti Serial Volume Editor

