Gender Variant Children and Transgender Adolescents, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710928

Gender Variant Children and Transgender Adolescents, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 20-4

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Pleak
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710928
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue on sex and gender comes at an opportune time, as the DSM-IV is being revised, and in particular sex and gender issues are being reconsidered.  This issue focuses on research in the area of gender variant children and transgender adolescents, assessment of several scenarios and clear information on practice parameters.  Therapy for gender variant children and transgender adolescents is discussed in detail, as well as parents' perspectives, ethical legal, and non-discrimination issues, and education on these subjects.  International standards of care are also discussed.

About the Authors

Richard Pleak Author

Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NY

