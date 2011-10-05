Gender Variant Children and Transgender Adolescents, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 20-4
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Pleak
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710928
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue on sex and gender comes at an opportune time, as the DSM-IV is being revised, and in particular sex and gender issues are being reconsidered. This issue focuses on research in the area of gender variant children and transgender adolescents, assessment of several scenarios and clear information on practice parameters. Therapy for gender variant children and transgender adolescents is discussed in detail, as well as parents' perspectives, ethical legal, and non-discrimination issues, and education on these subjects. International standards of care are also discussed.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 5th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710928
About the Authors
Richard Pleak Author
Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.