Gastroparesis: Current Opinions and New Endoscopic Therapies, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654654, 9780323654661

Gastroparesis: Current Opinions and New Endoscopic Therapies, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Qiang Cai
eBook ISBN: 9780323654661
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654654
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
  1. Epidemiology and Pathophysiology of Gastroparesis
    2. Diabetic Gastroparesis and Non-Diabetic Gastroparesis
    3. Clinical Manifestations and Natural History of Patients with Gastroparesis
    4. Evaluation of Patients with Suspected Gastroparesis
    5. Symptomatic Management of Gastroparesis
    6. Gastric Electrical Stimulator for treatment of Gastroparesis
    7. Surgical Treatment for Gastroparesis
    8. Botulinum Toxin Injection for Treatment of Gastroparesis
    9. Stent Placement for Treatment for Gastroparesis
    10. Technical Aspects of Per Oral Endoscopic Pyloromyotomy
    11. Gastric Emptying Scintigraphy for Evaluation of Patients with Gastroparesis before Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy
    12. Outcomes of Per Oral Endoscopic Pyrolomyotomy in France
    13. Outcomes of Per Oral Endoscopic Pyloromyotomy in the United States

In consultation with Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Cai has assembled a list of articles devoted to gastroparesis with the most current and clinically relevant content. Dr. Cai invited top experts from well-known institutions to contribute reviews on the following topics: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology of Gastroparesis; Diabetic Gastroparesis and Non-Diabetic Gastroparesis; Clinical Manifestations and Natural History of Patients with Gastroparesis; Evaluation of Patients with Suspected Gastroparesis; Symptomatic Management of Gastroparesis; Gastric Electrical Stimulator for Treatment of Gastroparesis; Surgical Treatment for Gastroparesis; Botulinum Toxin Injection for Treatment of Gastroparesis; Stent Placement for Treatment for Gastroparesis; Technical Aspects of Per Oral Endoscopic Pyloromyotomy; Gastric Emptying Scintigraphy for Evaluation of Patients with Gastroparesis before Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy; Outcomes of Per Oral Endoscopic Pyrolomyotomy in France; Outcomes of Per Oral Endoscopic Pyloromyotomy in China; and Outcomes of Per Oral Endoscopic Pyloromyotomy in the United States. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to inform clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.

Qiang Cai Author

Professor of Medicine, Director, Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

