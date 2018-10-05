Gastrointestinal Physiology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323595636, 9780323595667

Gastrointestinal Physiology

9th Edition

Mosby Physiology Series

Authors: Leonard Johnson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323595636
eBook ISBN: 9780323595667
eBook ISBN: 9780323595643
eBook ISBN: 9780323595650
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th October 2018
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

 

 

Chapter　1 Regulation: Peptides of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Objectives

General Characteristics

Discovery

Chemistry

Distribution and Release

Actions and Interactions

Candidate Hormones

Neurocrines

Paracrines

Clinical Applications

Clinical Tests

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　2 Regulation: Nerves and Smooth Muscle

Objectives

Anatomy of the Autonomic Nervous System

Neurohumoral Regulation of Gastrointestinal Function

Anatomy of the Smooth Muscle Cell

Smooth Muscle Contraction

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　3 Swallowing

Objectives

Chewing

Pharyngeal Phase

Esophageal Peristalsis

Receptive Relaxation of the Stomach

Clinical Applications

Clinical Tests

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　4 Gastric Emptying

Objectives

Anatomic Considerations

Contractions of the Orad Region of the Stomach

Contractions of the Caudad Region of the Stomach

Contractions of the GastroduodenalJunction

Contractions of the Proximal Duodenum

Regulation of Gastric Emptying

Clinical Applications

Clinical Tests

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　5 Motility of the Small Intestine

Objectives

Anatomic Considerations

Types of Contractions

Patterns of Contractions

Vomiting

Clinical Applications

Clinical Tests

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　6 Motility of the Large Intestine

Objectives

Anatomic Considerations

Contractions of the Cecum and Ascending Colon

Contractions of the Descending and Sigmoid Colon

Motility of the Rectum and Anal Canal

Control of Motility

Clinical Significance

Clinical Tests

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　7 Salivary Secretion

Objectives

Functions of Saliva

Anatomy and Innervation of the Salivary Glands

Composition of Saliva

Regulation of Salivary Secretion

Clinical Correlation

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　8 Gastric Secretion

Objectives

Functional Anatomy

Secretion of Acid

Origin of the Electrical Potential Difference

Electrolytes of Gastric Juice

Stimulants of Acid Secretion

Stimulation of Acid Secretion

Inhibition of Acid Secretion

Pepsin

Mucus

Intrinsic Factor

Growth of the Mucosa

Clinical Applications

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　9 Pancreatic Secretion

Objectives

Functional Anatomy

Mechanisms of Fluid and Electrolyte Secretion

Mechanisms of Enzyme Secretion

Regulation of Secretion

Cellular Basis for Potentiation

Response to a Meal

Clinical Applications

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　10 Bile Secretion and Gallbladder Function

Objectives

Overview of the Biliary System

Constituents of Bile

Bile Secretion

Gallbladder Function

Expulsion of Bile

Clinical Applications

Clinical Tests

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　11 Digestion and Absorption OF　NUTRIENTS

Objectives

Structural-Functional Associations

Digestion

Absorption

Adaptation of Digestive and Absorptive Processes

Carbohydrate Assimilation

Protein Assimilation

Lipid Assimilation

Vitamins

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　12 Fluid and Electrolyte Absorption

Objectives

Bidirectional Fluid FluX

Ionic Content of Luminal Fluid

Transport Routes and Processes

Mechanism for Water Absorption and Secretion

Intestinal Secretion

Clinical Applications

Calcium Absorption

Iron Absorption

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Chapter　13 Regulation of Food Intake

Objectives

Appetite Control

The Nervous System

The Endocrine System

The Gastrointestinal System

Clinical Applications

Summary

Key Words and Concepts

Appendix A Answer to Self-Study Problems

Appendix B Comprehensive Multiple-Choice Review Examination

Index

Description

Gain a foundational understanding of gastrointestinal physiology and how the GI system functions in health and disease. Gastrointestinal Physiology, a volume in the Mosby Physiology Series, explains the fundamentals of this complex subject in a clear and concise manner, while helping you bridge the gap between normal function and disease with pathophysiology content throughout the book.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323595636
eBook ISBN:
9780323595667
eBook ISBN:
9780323595643
eBook ISBN:
9780323595650

About the Authors

Leonard Johnson Author

Leonard R. Johnson received a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Michigan and then trained with Dr. Morton I. Grossman at UCLA. He spent 17 years as a Professor of Physiology at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston before moving to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as the Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiology. He is the author or coauthor of over 250 papers on gastrointestinal physiology and holds an NIH MERIT Award. Currently he is the Vice Chancellor for Research at Tennessee.

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman, Department of Physiology, The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN; Vice Chancellor for Research and Thomas A. Gerwin Professor of Physiology, University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.