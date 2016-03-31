Gastrointestinal Issues in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-2

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Gastrointestinal Critical Care. Articles include: Non variceal Upper Gastrointestinal bleeds; Lower Gastrointestinal bleeds; Mesenteric Ischemia; Peritonitis; The open abdomen and intra abdominal infections; Gut motility issues in critical illness; Gut as the motor of multiple organ dysfunction; Intra abdominal hypertension and abdominal compartment syndrome; Abdominal circulatory interactions in critical illness; Severe acute pancreatitis and necrotizing pancreatitis; and Nutrition in the critically ill.