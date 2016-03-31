Gastrointestinal Issues in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Gastrointestinal Critical Care. Articles include: Non variceal Upper Gastrointestinal bleeds; Lower Gastrointestinal bleeds; Mesenteric Ischemia; Peritonitis; The open abdomen and intra abdominal infections; Gut motility issues in critical illness; Gut as the motor of multiple organ dysfunction; Intra abdominal hypertension and abdominal compartment syndrome; Abdominal circulatory interactions in critical illness; Severe acute pancreatitis and necrotizing pancreatitis; and Nutrition in the critically ill.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 31st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323417488
About the Authors
Rahul Nanchal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine and Neurology, Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Director, Critical Care Fellowship Program, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Ram Subramanian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Medical Director Liver Transplantation, Division of Hepatology and Critical Care Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia