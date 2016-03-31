Gastrointestinal Issues in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417488, 9780323417495

Gastrointestinal Issues in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Rahul Nanchal Ram Subramanian
eBook ISBN: 9780323417495
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417488
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st March 2016
Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Gastrointestinal Critical Care. Articles include: Non variceal Upper Gastrointestinal bleeds; Lower Gastrointestinal bleeds; Mesenteric Ischemia; Peritonitis; The open abdomen and intra abdominal infections; Gut motility issues in critical illness; Gut as the motor of multiple organ dysfunction; Intra abdominal hypertension and abdominal compartment syndrome; Abdominal circulatory interactions in critical illness; Severe acute pancreatitis and necrotizing pancreatitis; and Nutrition in the critically ill.

About the Authors

Rahul Nanchal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine and Neurology, Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Director, Critical Care Fellowship Program, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ram Subramanian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Medical Director Liver Transplantation, Division of Hepatology and Critical Care Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia

