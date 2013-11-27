Gastrointestinal Imaging: The Requisites - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323101998, 9780323170116

Gastrointestinal Imaging: The Requisites

4th Edition

Authors: Giles Boland
eBook ISBN: 9780323170116
eBook ISBN: 9780323245418
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323101998
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th November 2013
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Esophagus

2. Stomach

3. Duodenum

4. Small Bowel

5. Colon and Appendix

6. Liver

7. Spleen

8. Gallbladder

9. Pancreas

10. Peritoneum, Retroperitoneum, and Mesentery

Description

Get the essential tools you need to make an accurate diagnosis with Gastrointestinal Imaging, 4th Edition! Edited by Giles W. Boland, MD, this popular volume in The Requisites Series delivers the conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for effective clinical practice in gastrointestinal imaging. Master core knowledge the easy and affordable way with clear, concise text; new, high-quality images, and coverage of the latest modalities.

Key Features

  • Efficiently and affordably prepare for the written board exam and for clinical practice with focused, high-yield, richly illustrated coverage of the most essential concepts in gastrointestinal imaging.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323170116
eBook ISBN:
9780323245418
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323101998

About the Authors

Giles Boland Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Abdominal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.