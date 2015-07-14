Gastrointestinal Diseases: A Multidisciplinary Approach (Clinics Collections) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323428262, 9780323428279

Gastrointestinal Diseases: A Multidisciplinary Approach (Clinics Collections), Volume 7C

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Heidelbaugh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323428262
eBook ISBN: 9780323428279
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th July 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinics Collections: Gastrointestinal Diseases draws from Elsevier’s robust Clinics Review Articles database to provide multidisciplinary teams, including general practitioners, gastroenterologists, otolaryngologists, oncologists, pathologists, and surgeons, with practical clinical advice and insights on this highly prevalent condition and its comorbidities.

Clinics Collections: Gastrointestinal Diseases guides readers on how to apply current primary research findings on gastrointestinal diseases to everyday practice to help overcome challenges and complications, keep up with new and improved treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.

• Areas of focus include gastroesophageal reflux disease, Barrett’s esophagus,

upper gastrointestinal bleeding,

dyspepsia, eosinophilic esophagitis, gastroparesis, dysphagia, esophageal tumor, colon polyps/cancer, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, gastroenteritis,

lower gastrointestinal bleeding,

and hemorrhoids.

• Each article begins with keywords and key points for immediate access to the most critical information.

• Articles are presented in an easy-to-digest and concisely worded format.

Elsevier’s Clinics Collections provide concise reviews of today’s most prevalent conditions and significant medical developments. Other Clinics Collections titles available include Type II Diabetes Mellitus, Asthma, Obesity, Pain Management, Lipid Disorders, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323428262
eBook ISBN:
9780323428279

About the Authors

Joel Heidelbaugh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.