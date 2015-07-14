Gastrointestinal Diseases: A Multidisciplinary Approach (Clinics Collections), Volume 7C

Clinics Collections: Gastrointestinal Diseases draws from Elsevier’s robust Clinics Review Articles database to provide multidisciplinary teams, including general practitioners, gastroenterologists, otolaryngologists, oncologists, pathologists, and surgeons, with practical clinical advice and insights on this highly prevalent condition and its comorbidities.

Clinics Collections: Gastrointestinal Diseases guides readers on how to apply current primary research findings on gastrointestinal diseases to everyday practice to help overcome challenges and complications, keep up with new and improved treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.

• Areas of focus include gastroesophageal reflux disease, Barrett’s esophagus,

upper gastrointestinal bleeding,

dyspepsia, eosinophilic esophagitis, gastroparesis, dysphagia, esophageal tumor, colon polyps/cancer, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, gastroenteritis,

lower gastrointestinal bleeding,

and hemorrhoids.

• Each article begins with keywords and key points for immediate access to the most critical information.

• Articles are presented in an easy-to-digest and concisely worded format.

Elsevier’s Clinics Collections provide concise reviews of today’s most prevalent conditions and significant medical developments. Other Clinics Collections titles available include Type II Diabetes Mellitus, Asthma, Obesity, Pain Management, Lipid Disorders, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.