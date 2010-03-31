Gastroenterologic Issues in the Obese Patient, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 39-1

Given the prevalence of obesity, any physician providing clinical care will be involved in the care of obese patients. Gastroenterologists will play an active role in the evaluation and treatment of these patients. Thereby, it is essential to fully understand the scope of the problem and the opportunities for intervention. The expert authors assembled for this issue offer expanded insight which can enhance care plans provided to this patient population. Since Dr. Johnson’s first issue published, there are several updates in this area, and the articles in this volume address those. These updates are seen in the areas of medical therapy, surgical options, and endoscopic treatments for obese patients.