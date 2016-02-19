Gases and Vacua - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112978, 9781483180854

Gases and Vacua

1st Edition

Handbook of Vacuum Physics

Editors: A. H. Beck
eBook ISBN: 9781483180854
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Vacuum Physics, Volume 1: Gases and Vacua presents three major topics, which are the fourth to sixth parts of this volume. These topics are the remarks on units of physical quantities; kinetic theory of gases and gaseous flow; and theory of vacuum diffusion pumps. The first topic aims to present concisely the significance of units of physical quantities, catering the need and interest of those who take measurements and make calculations in different fields of vacuum sciences. The technique and applications of this particular topic are also provided. The second main topic focuses specifically on ideal gas equations, the mean free path, the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution law, and other mathematical equations relevant in the study of kinetic theory of gases and gaseous flow. The last major topic in this text examines the production of vapor, gas dynamics, and high- and fine-vacuum diffusion pumps. This part also provides symbols usually used in vacuum physics. This book will be beneficial to physicists and students of physics interested in the study of vacuum.

Table of Contents


4. Remarks on Units of Physical Quantities

1. Object

2. Quantities and Units

3. Equations Used in Science and Technology

4. Quantities

5. Units

References

5. Kinetic Theory of Gases and Gaseous Flow

1. General Introduction

2. Motion in Gases at Low Densities

3. Heat Transfer in Gases at Low Pressures

4. Thermal Creep and Radiometer Forces

5. Appendix. Table of Integrals

References

6. Theory of Vacuum Diffusion Pumps

1. Symbols

2. The Production of Vapor

3. Gas Dynamics

4. Fine-Vacuum Diffusion Pumps with Circular Nozzle Cross Sections

5. Molecular Flow and the Transition to the Continuum Flow of Gas Dynamics

6. High-Vacuum Diffusion Pumps

References

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180854

About the Editor

A. H. Beck

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.