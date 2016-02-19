Handbook of Vacuum Physics, Volume 1: Gases and Vacua provides information on the many aspects of vacuum technology, from material on the quantum theoretical aspects of the complex semi-conductors used for thermionic and photo-electric emission to data on the performance of commercially available pumps, gauges, and high-vacuum materials. The handbook satisfies the need of workers using vacuum apparatuses or works on the diverse applications of high-vacuum technology in research and industry. The book is a compilation of long articles prepared by experts in vacuum technology. Sufficient theoretical materials are provided to ensure that the underlying principles and formulas are well understood. On the practical side, the provision of accurate tables of physical constants; properties of materials; laboratory techniques; and properties of commercial pumps, gauges, and leak detectors are emphasized. The text will be a valuable reference material to physicists, chemists, engineers, students, and workers in industries using vacuum technology.