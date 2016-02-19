Gases and Vacua
1st Edition
Handbook of Vacuum Physics
Description
Handbook of Vacuum Physics, Volume 1: Gases and Vacua provides information on the many aspects of vacuum technology, from material on the quantum theoretical aspects of the complex semi-conductors used for thermionic and photo-electric emission to data on the performance of commercially available pumps, gauges, and high-vacuum materials. The handbook satisfies the need of workers using vacuum apparatuses or works on the diverse applications of high-vacuum technology in research and industry. The book is a compilation of long articles prepared by experts in vacuum technology. Sufficient theoretical materials are provided to ensure that the underlying principles and formulas are well understood. On the practical side, the provision of accurate tables of physical constants; properties of materials; laboratory techniques; and properties of commercial pumps, gauges, and leak detectors are emphasized. The text will be a valuable reference material to physicists, chemists, engineers, students, and workers in industries using vacuum technology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Vacuum Technology as Applied to Continuously Pumped Systems
1. Definitions of Symbols
2. Nomenclature
3. The Flow of Gas Between Chamber and Pump
4. Sources of Gas Within the Chamber
5. Relation Between Pressure, Speed and Outgassing Rate
6. The Ultimate Pressure
7. The Time of Evacuation and Speed of Exhaust
8. Design of the Pumping Stages
References
2. Properties of High Vacuum Pumps and Design of Vacuum Pumping Systems
1. Introduction
2. General Properties of Pumps
3. Mechanical Backing and Roughing Pumps
4. Root's Pumps
5. Multi-Stage Steam Ejectors
6. Oil and Mercury Vapor Pumps
7. Molecular Drag Pumps
8. Ionic Pumps
9. Sorption and Cryogenic Pumps
10. Calculations and Design for Vacuum Pumping Systems
Conclusion and Acknowledgments
Names and Locations of Manufacturers
References
3. Leak Detection and Detectors
1. Virtual Leaks
2. Vacuum Standards
3. The Lusec
4. Principles of Leak Detection
5. Leak Detectors
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138022