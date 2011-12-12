Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook

Dr. Boyce has 40 years of experience in the field of Turbomachinery in both industry and academia. His industrial experience includes 20 years as Chairman and CEO of Boyce Engineering International, and five years as a designer of compressors and turbines for various gas turbine manufacturers. His academic experience includes 15 years as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University and Founder of the Turbomachinery Laboratories and The Turbomachinery Symposium, which is now in its thirtieth year. Dr. Boyce is the author of several books and has authored more than 100 technical papers and reports on Gas Turbines, Compressors Pumps, Fluid Mechanics, and Turbomachinery and has taught over 100 short courses around the world, attended by over 3,000 students representing over 400 companies. He is a much-requested speaker at universities and conferences throughout the world.Dr. Boyce received a B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and the State University of New York, respectively, and a Ph.D. (Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Oklahoma.