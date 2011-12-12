Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook
4th Edition
Description
Written by one of the field’s most well known experts, the Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook has long been the standard for engineers involved in the design, selection, maintenance and operation of gas turbines. With far reaching, comprehensive coverage across a range of topics from design specifications to maintenance troubleshooting, this one-stop resource provides newcomers to the industry with all the essentials to learn and fill knowledge gaps, and established practicing gas turbine engineers with a reliable go-to reference.
This new edition brings the Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook right up to date with new legislation and emerging topics to help the next generation of gas turbine professionals understand the underlying principles of gas turbine operation, the economic considerations and implications of operating these machines, and how they fit in with alternative methods of power generation.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive one-stop source of information on industrial gas turbines, with vital background, maintenance information, legislative details and calculations combined in an essential all-in-one reference
- Written by an industry-leading consultant and trainer and suitable for use as a training companion or a reliable dip-in guide
- Includes hard-won information from industry experts in the form of case histories that offer practical trouble-shooting guidance and solutions
Readership
Mechanical, maintenance and field engineers working with gas turbines in the power, oil and gas and petrochemical industries; Design engineers; R&D engineers; Plant personnel and technicians; Students
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Fourth Edition
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Foreword to the First Edition
- About the Author
- Part I: Design: Theory and Practice
- 1. An Overview of Gas Turbines
- Publisher Summary
- Gas Turbine Cycle in the Combined Cycle or Cogeneration Mode
- Gas Turbine Performance
- Gas Turbine Design Considerations
- Categories of Gas Turbines
- Major Gas Turbine Components
- Turbine Expander Section
- Materials
- Coatings
- Gas Turbine Heat Recovery
- Supplementary Firing of Heat Recovery Systems
- 2. Theoretical and Actual Cycle Analyses
- Publisher Summary
- The Brayton Cycle
- Regeneration Effect
- Increasing the Work Output of the Simple-Cycle Gas Turbine
- Actual Cycle Analysis
- Summation of Cycle Analysis
- A General Overview of Combined-Cycle Plants
- Power Augmentation
- Inlet Cooling Techniques
- Injection of Compressed Air, Steam, or Water for Increasing Power
- Summation of the Power Augmentation Systems
- Bibliography
- 3. Compressor and Turbine Performance Characteristics
- Publisher Summary
- Aerothermodynamics of Turbomachinery
- Aerothermal Equations
- Efficiencies
- Dimensional Analysis
- Compressor Performance Characteristics
- Bibliography
- 4. Performance and Mechanical Standards
- Publisher Summary
- Major Variables for a Gas Turbine Application
- Performance Standards
- ASME PTC 19.1: Test Uncertainty
- ASME PTC 19.3: Part 3: Temperature Measurement Instruments and Apparatus
- ASME PTC 19.5: Flow Measurement, Published 2004
- PTC 19.10: Flue and Exhaust Gas Analyses, Part 10
- ASME PTC 19.11: Steam and Water Sampling, Conditioning, and Analysis in the Power Cycle
- ASME PTC 19.23: Guidance Manual for Model Testing, Published 1980
- ASME PTC 46: Performance Test Code on Overall Plant Performance, Published January 1, 1996
- Performance Test Code on Gas Turbines
- Mechanical Parameters
- Application of the Mechanical Standards to the Gas Turbine
- 5. Rotor Dynamics
- Publisher Summary
- Mathematical Analysis
- Application to Rotating Machines
- Critical Speed Calculations for Rotor Bearing Systems
- Electromechanical Systems and Analogies
- Campbell Diagram
- Bibliography
- Part II: Major Components
- 6. Centrifugal Compressors
- Publisher Summary
- Centrifugal Compressor Components
- Centrifugal Compressor Performance
- Compressor Surge
- Process Centrifugal Compressors
- Bibliography
- 7. Axial-Flow Compressors
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Blade and Cascade Nomenclature
- Elementary Airfoil Theory
- Laminar-Flow Airfoils
- Energy Increase
- Velocity Triangles
- Degree of Reaction
- Radial Equilibrium
- Diffusion Factor
- The Incidence Rule
- The Deviation Rule
- Compressor Operation Characteristics
- Compressor Choke
- Compressor Performance Parameters
- Performance Losses in an Axial-Flow Compressor
- New Developments in Axial-Flow Compressors
- Axial-Flow Compressor Research
- Compressor Blade Material
- Acknowledgments
- Bibliography
- 8. Radial-Inflow Turbines
- Publisher Summary
- Hydraulic Radial-Inflow Turbines
- Radial-Inflow Turbines for Gas Applications
- Thermodynamic and Aerodynamic Theory
- Turbine Design Considerations
- Performance of a Radial-Inflow Turbine
- Losses in a Radial-Inflow Turbine
- Radial-Inflow Turbine Applications
- Bibliography
- 9. Axial-Flow Turbines
- Publisher Summary
- Turbine Geometry
- Thermodynamic and Aerodynamic Theory
- Velocity Diagrams
- Impulse Turbine
- Turbine Blade Cooling Concepts
- Turbine Blade Cooling Design
- Bibliography
- 10. Combustors
- Publisher Summary
- Gas Turbine Combustors
- Typical Combustor Arrangements
- Air-Pollution Problems in a Diffusion Combustor
- Diffusion Combustor Design
- Flame Stabilization
- Combustion and Dilution
- Film Cooling of the Liner
- Fuel Atomization and Ignition
- The Dry Low Emission Combustors
- Silo-Type Combustors
- Operation of DLN/DLE Combustors
- Catalytic Combustion and Combustors
- Catalytic Combustor Design
- Transition Pieces
- Part III: Materials, Fuel Technology, and Fuel Systems
- 11. Materials
- Publisher Summary
- General Metallurgical Behaviors in Gas Turbines
- Gas Turbine Materials
- Compressor Blades
- Forgings and Non-destructive Testing
- Coatings
- Bibliography
- 12. Fuels
- Publisher Summary
- Fuel Specifications
- Fuel Properties
- Liquid Fuel Handling and Treatment
- Heavy Fuels
- Fuel Gas Handling and Treatment
- Equipment for Removal of Particulates and Liquids from Fuel Gas Systems
- Fuel Heating
- Cleaning of Turbine Components
- Fuel Economics
- Operating Experience
- Heat Tracing of Piping Systems
- Types of Heat-Tracing Systems
- Storage of Liquids
- Bibliography
- Part IV: Auxiliary Components and Accessories
- 13. Bearings and Seals
- Publisher Summary
- Bearings
- Bearing Design Principles
- Tilting-Pad Journal Bearings
- Bearing Materials
- Bearing and Shaft Instabilities
- Thrust Bearings
- Factors Affecting Thrust-Bearing Design
- Thrust-Bearing Power Loss
- Seals
- Non-contacting Seals
- Mechanical (Face) Seals
- Mechanical Seal Selection and Application
- Seal Systems
- Associated Oil System
- Dry Gas Seals
- Bibliography
- 14. Gears
- Publisher Summary
- Gear Types
- Factors Affecting Gear Design
- Manufacturing Processes
- Gear Rating
- Gear Noise
- Installation and Initial Operation
- Gear Failures
- Acknowledgement
- Bibliography
- Part V: Installation, Operation, and Maintenance
- 15. Lubrication
- Publisher Summary
- Basic Oil System
- Lubrication Management Program
- Lubricant Selection
- Oil Contamination
- Filter Selection
- Cleaning and Flushing
- Oil Sampling and Testing
- Test Profiles
- Gearboxes
- Clean Oil Systems
- Coupling Lubrication
- Bibliography
- 16. Spectrum Analysis
- Publisher Summary
- Vibration Measurement
- Taping Data
- Interpretation of Vibration Spectra
- Subsynchronous Vibration Analysis Using RTA
- Synchronous and Harmonic Spectra
- Bibliography
- 17. Balancing
- Publisher Summary
- Rotor Imbalance
- Balancing Procedures
- Application of Balancing Techniques
- User’s Guide for Multiplane Balancing
- Bibliography
- 18. Couplings and Alignment
- Publisher Summary
- Gear Couplings
- Metal Diaphragm Couplings
- Metal Disc Couplings
- Turbomachinery Uprates
- Curvic Couplings
- Shaft Alignment
- Bibliography
- 19. Control Systems and Instrumentation
- Publisher Summary
- Control Systems
- Condition Monitoring Systems
- Monitoring Software
- Implementation of a Condition Monitoring System
- Life Cycle Costs
- Temperature Measurement
- Pressure Measurement
- Vibration Measurement
- Auxiliary System Monitoring
- The Gas Turbine
- Failure Diagnostics
- Mechanical Problem Diagnostics
- Summary
- Bibliography
- 20. Gas Turbine Performance Test
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Performance Codes
- Flow Straighteners
- Gas Turbine Test
- Gas Turbine
- Performance Curves
- Performance Computations
- Gas Turbine Performance Calculations
- Correction Factors for Gas Turbines
- Vibration Measurement
- Emission Measurements
- Plant Losses
- Bibliography
- 21. Maintenance Techniques
- Publisher Summary
- Philosophy of Maintenance
- Training of Personnel
- Tools and Shop Equipment
- Gas Turbine Start-up
- Redesign for Higher Machinery Reliability
- Long-Term Service Agreements
- Borescope Inspection
- Rejuvenation of Used Turbine Blades
- Rotor Dynamic System Characteristics
- Bearing Maintenance
- Coupling Maintenance
- Repair and Rehabilitation of Turbomachinery Foundations
- Bibliography
- 22. Case Histories
- Publisher Summary
- Axial-Flow Compressors
- Combustion Systems
- Axial-Flow Turbines
- Appendix. Equivalent Units
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 12th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123838438
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123838421
About the Author
Meherwan Boyce
Dr. Boyce has 40 years of experience in the field of Turbomachinery in both industry and academia. His industrial experience includes 20 years as Chairman and CEO of Boyce Engineering International, and five years as a designer of compressors and turbines for various gas turbine manufacturers. His academic experience includes 15 years as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University and Founder of the Turbomachinery Laboratories and The Turbomachinery Symposium, which is now in its thirtieth year. Dr. Boyce is the author of several books and has authored more than 100 technical papers and reports on Gas Turbines, Compressors Pumps, Fluid Mechanics, and Turbomachinery and has taught over 100 short courses around the world, attended by over 3,000 students representing over 400 companies. He is a much-requested speaker at universities and conferences throughout the world.Dr. Boyce received a B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and the State University of New York, respectively, and a Ph.D. (Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Oklahoma.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and managing partner of The Boyce Consultancy Group, Texas, USA
Reviews
"Consultant mechanical engineer Boyce integrates developments in areas such as lubrication and controls for gas turbines during the four years since the previous edition of his textbook and reference. Applications have also expanded rapidly in such fields as petrochemicals, power generation, and offshore industries. The book could be used for graduate or undergraduate turbomachinery courses or in company training programs in the fields mentioned. It covers the theory and practice of design; major components; materials, fuel technology, and fuel systems; auxiliary components and accessories; and installation, operation, and maintenance." --Reference and Research News, October 2012