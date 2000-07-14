Gas Migration
1st Edition
Events Preceding Earthquakes
Description
This breakthrough new book may help save countless lives and avoid enormous losses. It presents a methodology for using gas migration to predict earthquakes and explosive gas buildup. Using rigorous scientific investigation and documented worldwide case histories, this remarkable book presents compelling evidence showing that changes in gas rates, composition, and migration accompany the tectronic events preceding earthquakes and their associated seismic events, such as volcanoes and tsunamis. Because these gas parameters are detectable and measurable, they provide an early warning of seismic activity.
Gas Migration is the first book to accumulate, analyze and apply the interdisciplinary knowledge on gas migration and detail its connection to tectronic, seismic, and geologic phenomena. It combines geological, geochemical, geophysical, seismological, and petroleum engineering insights to demonstrate how gas migration and its associated phenomena can be used in earthquake and environmental geohazard identification and prediction. Topics include-
· Tectonics and Earthquakes · Gas Migration at Plate Boundaries · Surface Soil-Gas Surveys · Faults and Petroleum Reservoirs · Earthquake Precursors · Whispering Gases · Paths and Mechanics of Gas Migration · Subsidence, Gas Migration, and Seismic Activity · And much more
With this information, environmental specialists, civil engineers, petroleum geologists, seismologists, and urban planners now have a new and powerful conceptual basis and tool for understanding and perhaps even predicting gas explosions and earthquakes.
Table of Contents
TECTONICS AND GAS MIGRATION: Tectonics and Earthquakes; Gas Migration at Plate Boundaries; Surface Soil - Gas Surveys; Southern California-Faults and Petroleum Reservoirs; EVENTS PRECEDING EARTHQUAKES: Earthquake Precursors; Causes of Earthquakes; Magnitude and Intensity of Earthquakes; Forecasting Large Earthquakes; Ancient Fortellers; Messages from the Earth Crust; Fluids Talk; Whispering Gases; Progress in Developing a Forecasting System, Preferential Precursors and Monitoring Network; PRINCIPLES OF GAS MIGRATION: Gas Migration; Typical Composition of Natural Gases; Mechanisms of Gas migration; Paths of Gas Migration; Hazards Resulting from Migrating Gas; Hazards of Gas Storage Fields; INTERRELATIONSHIPS AMONG SUBSIDENCE, GAS MIGRATION, AND SEISMIC ACTIVITY: Subsidence Mechanics; Fracturing Due to Subsidence; Water Aquifer Subsidence; Technology Induced Earthquakes; Gas Migration in Seismically-Active Areas; Joint Forecasting of Subsidence, Gas Migration, and Seismic Activity; Conclusions; References; Author Index; Subject Index; About the Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 14th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507194
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884154303
About the Author
Leonid F. Khilyuk Ph.D.
Leonid F. Khilyuk, Ph.D., is a consultant in mathematical modeling of environmental processes at the University of Southern California, former Chairman of the Department of Computer Sciences and Applied Mathematics in the Kiev Technological University. He has over 100 publications worldwide in Mathematical Modeling of Environmental Processes, Control Theory, Probability and Statistics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA
John O. Robertson Jr.
Affiliations and Expertise
John O. Robertson Jr, Ph.D., P.E., has over 30 years experience in the area of petroleum and environmental engineering. He has co-authored over 9 books and 20 articles in leading scientific journals. He has been awarded three gold medals and many international honors for his work. He has served as president of Earth Engineering, Inc., for the past 20 years.
Bernard Endres
Affiliations and Expertise
Bernard Endres, Ph.D., is an environmental consultant specializing in the fields of oil and gas migration, geological site characterization and evaluation of chemicals and gas constituents relating to source identification within the earth’s geological structure. His scientific publications have included the environmental hazards associated with oil and gas migration.
G.V. Chilingarian
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA
Reviews
This book provides many insights on the subject of gas migration and its possible important applications such as land subsidence and prediction of earthquakes. This book opens a new scientific direction in the earth sciences that allows to diagnose the inner state of our planet and predict possible natural disasters by constructing the "gaseous portraits of the earth." -Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering This book provides a powerful conceptual basis and methodologies for understanding and predicting natural disasters and environmental hazards. -Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering Reading this book will influence the direction of scientific research and funding in the field of gas migration and earthquake prediction, create new ideas and concepts in environmental studies, and motivate many scientists and engineers toward new books on gas migration and related environmental hazards. -Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering