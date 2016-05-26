Gas and Oil Reliability Engineering: Modeling and Analysis, Second Edition, provides the latest tactics and processes that can be used in oil and gas markets to improve reliability knowledge and reduce costs to stay competitive, especially while oil prices are low.

Updated with relevant analysis and case studies covering equipment for both onshore and offshore operations, this reference provides the engineer and manager with more information on lifetime data analysis (LDA), safety integrity levels (SILs), and asset management.

New chapters on safety, more coverage on the latest software, and techniques such as ReBi (Reliability-Based Inspection), ReGBI (Reliability Growth-Based Inspection), RCM (Reliability Centered Maintenance), and LDA (Lifetime Data Analysis), and asset integrity management, make the book a critical resource that will arm engineers and managers with the basic reliability principles and standard concepts that are necessary to explain their use for reliability assurance for the oil and gas industry.