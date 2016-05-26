Gas and Oil Reliability Engineering
2nd Edition
Modeling and Analysis
Description
Gas and Oil Reliability Engineering: Modeling and Analysis, Second Edition, provides the latest tactics and processes that can be used in oil and gas markets to improve reliability knowledge and reduce costs to stay competitive, especially while oil prices are low.
Updated with relevant analysis and case studies covering equipment for both onshore and offshore operations, this reference provides the engineer and manager with more information on lifetime data analysis (LDA), safety integrity levels (SILs), and asset management.
New chapters on safety, more coverage on the latest software, and techniques such as ReBi (Reliability-Based Inspection), ReGBI (Reliability Growth-Based Inspection), RCM (Reliability Centered Maintenance), and LDA (Lifetime Data Analysis), and asset integrity management, make the book a critical resource that will arm engineers and managers with the basic reliability principles and standard concepts that are necessary to explain their use for reliability assurance for the oil and gas industry.
Key Features
- Provides the latest tactics and processes that can be used in oil and gas markets to improve reliability knowledge and reduce costs
- Presents practical knowledge with over 20 new internationally-based case studies covering BOPs, offshore platforms, pipelines, valves, and subsea equipment from various locations, such as Australia, the Middle East, and Asia
- Contains expanded explanations of reliability skills with a new chapter on asset integrity management, relevant software, and techniques training, such as THERP, ASEP, RBI, FMEA, and RAMS
Readership
Reliability engineers; Technical safety engineers; Process safety engineers; Loss prevention engineers and managers; Petroleum engineers; Offshore engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Lifetime Data Analysis
- 1.1. Quantitative Failure Data Analysis
- 1.2. Probability Density Functions
- 1.3. Goodness of Fit Methods: How to Define PDF Parameters and Choose PDF that Fits Better in Failures Data
- 1.4. How Reliable is Reliability: Confidence Bound Will Tell You About !!!
- 1.5. Lifetime Data Analysis Cases
Chapter 2. Accelerated Life Test, Reliability Growth Analysis, and Probabilistic Degradation Analysis
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Quantitative Accelerated Test
- 2.3. Qualitative Accelerated Test (HALT and HASS)
- 2.4. Reliability Growth Analysis
- 2.5. Probabilistic Degradation Analysis (PDA)
Chapter 3. Reliability and Maintenance
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Maintenance Strategy
- 3.3. RCM Analysis
- 3.4. RBI Analysis
- 3.5. ReBI Analysis (Reliability Based Inspection)
- 3.6. ReGBI Analysis (Reliability Growth Based Inspection)
- 3.7. Optimum Replacement Time Analysis
- 3.8. FRACAS Analysis
Chapter 4. Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM Analysis)
- 4.1. RAM Analysis Introduction
- 4.2. Modeling and Simulation
- 4.3. Sensitivity Analysis: Redundancy Policies, Maintenance Policies, Stock Policies, and Logistics
- 4.4. Improvement Allocation Based on Availability
- 4.5. Performance Optimization
- 4.6. Case Studies
Chapter 5. Human Reliability Analysis
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Technique for Human Error Rate Prediction (THERP)
- 5.3. Operator Action Tree (OAT)
- 5.4. Accident Sequence Evaluation Program (ASEP)
- 5.5. Human Error Assessment Reduction Technique (HEART)
- 5.6. Sociotechnical Analysis of Human Reliability (STAH-R)
- 5.7. Standardized Plant Analysis Risk-Human Reliability (SPAR-H)
- 5.8. Success Likelihood Index Methodology Implemented Through Multi-Attribute Utility Decomposition (SLIM-MAUD)
- 5.9. Systematic Human Error Reduction and Prediction Approach (SHERPA)
- 5.10. Bayesian Network
- 5.11. Case Study
- 5.12. Human Error Impact on Platform Operational Availability
- 5.13. ESDV (Emergency Shutdown Valve): Operational Human Error Analysis
Chapter 6. Reliability and Safety Processes
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Risk Analysis Methods
- 6.3. Preliminary Hazard Analysis (PHA)
- 6.4. Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP)
- 6.5. Fault Tree Analysis (FTA)
- 6.6. Event Tree Analysis (ETA)
- 6.7. Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA)
- 6.8. Safety Integrity Level Analysis (SIL Analysis)
- 6.9. Bow Tie Analysis
- 6.10. Risk Analysis Case Studies
Chapter 7. Reliability Management
- 7.1. Reliability Management Over the Enterprise Life Cycle
- 7.2. Reliability Management Success Factors
- 7.3. The 10 Reliability Pitfalls for the Oil and Gas Industry
- 7.4. Reliability Engineering: Implementation of Barriers to Successful Achievement
- 7.5. Reliability Management: Successful Cases
- 7.6. Reliability Engineer Teaching and Research: Successful Universities and Research Center Cases
- 7.7. Reliability Management Final Thoughts
Chapter 8. Asset Management
- 8.1. Asset Management
- 8.2. Asset Integrity Management
- 8.3. Integrated Logistic Support
- 8.4. Asset Management Program Evaluation
- 8.5. Asset Management Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 26th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111734
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128054277
About the Author
Eduardo Calixto
Eduardo Calixo is currently a RAMS expert, performing different reliability engineering and safety engineering analysis for Philotech GmbH in Germany. Eduardo has over 15 years of experience working in reliability engineering and safety for the oil and gas, railways, and mining industries. Previously, he has worked with many companies internationally as a reliability engineer such as Petrobras, Genesis Oil and Gas, and Reliasoft along with collaborating on projects with multiple major oil operators such as Chevron, Shell, and Kuwait Oil Company. Eduardo received his Bachelor in Industrial Engineering and his M.Sc. in Safety Management, both from Fedearl Fulminense University in Brazil and his D.Sc. in Energy and Environmental Engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janiero.
Affiliations and Expertise
RAMS Expert, Philotech GmbH, Germany