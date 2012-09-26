Gas and Oil Reliability Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123919144, 9780123919151

Gas and Oil Reliability Engineering

1st Edition

Modeling and Analysis

Authors: Eduardo Calixto
eBook ISBN: 9780123919151
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123919144
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 26th September 2012
Page Count: 544
Description

The advent of reliability engineering tools coupled with the cost of oil and gas operations has changed the paradigm of maintenance technology. A simple strategy of efficient replacement of failed equipment/component has been transformed into a more complex but proactive approach for keeping equipment running at peak efficiency concept of "total process" reliability engineering and maintenance. Applied Oil and Gas Reliability Engineering: Modeling and Analysis is the first book to apply reliability value improvement practices and process enterprises lifecycle analysis to the Oil and gas Industry. With this book in hand, engineers also gain a powerful guide to the most commonly used software modeling tools which aid in the planning and execution of an effective maintenance program.

Easy to understand, the book identifies equipment and procedural problems inherent to oil and gas operations then applied a systematic approach for solving them. In this book, the author combines qualitative and quantitative methods with powerful software modeling tools to assist engineers in formulating a custom maintenance policy which will ensure process efficiency, reduce projects cost, reduce redundancies and optimum equipment replacement time.

Key Features

  • Mathematic methods for analyzing failure historical data

  • Instruction for utilizing modeling systems such as MAROS, TARO, and BLOCKSIM and interpret results

  • Step by Step approach for formulating an cost effective maintenance program

  • Identifies equipment and procedural problems inherent to oil and gas operations

  • Easily understood methods and software tools that will save time and money

  • Provides a tutorial for using the most used software programs such as: MAROS, TARO, and BLOCKSIM

  • Step by step instruction to create a custom maintenance policy

  • Reduce project cost, reduce redundancies and optimize equipment life

Readership

Petroleum Production Engineers, Oil Rig Supervisors, Process Safety Engineers, and Chemical Engineers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Life Cycle Analysis

1.1 Quantitative Failure data Analysis

1.2 Probability Density Functions

1.3 How to define PDF parameters and choose which PDF fits better with the failure data

1.4 How Reliable is the Reliability: The Confidence bound will tell you

References

Chapter 2. Accelerated Test and Reliability Growth Analysis Models

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Quantitative Accelerated Tests

2.3 Qualitative Accelerated Tests (HALT and HASS)

2.4 Reliability growth Analysis

References

Chapter 3. Reliability and Maintenance

3.1 Introduction to Failure Mode Effects Analysis

3.2 Reliability Centered on Maintenance

3.3 Risk-Based Inspection

3.4 ReBI

3.5 RGBI Analysis

3.6 ORT Analysis

References

Chapter 4. Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability Analysis

4.1 Introduction to RAM Analysis

4.2 Modeling and Simulation

4.3 Sensitivity Analysis: Redundancy Policies, Maintenance Plans, Stock Policies, and Logistics

4.4 Improvement Allocation Based on Availability

4.5 Case Studies

References

Chapter 5. Human Reliability Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Technique for Human error Rate Prediction

5.3 Operator Action Tree

5.4 Accident Sequence Evaluation program

5.5 Human Error Assessment Reduction Technique

5.6 Social Technical analysis of human reliability

5.7 Standardized Plant Analysis Risk—Human Reliability

5.8 Bayesian Networks

5.9 Case Study

References

Chapter 6. Reliability and Safety Processes

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fault Tree Analysis

6.3 Event Tree Analysis

6.4 Layers of Protection Analysis

6.5 Safety Integrity Level Analysis

6.6 Bow Tie Analysis

6.7 Case Study 1: Applying Lopa Analysis to Decide whether Risk is Acceptable When Layers of Protection are Not Available

6.8 Case study 2: Using RAMS analysis methodology to measure safety process effects on system availability

References

Chapter 7. Reliability Management

7.1 Reliability Management Over the Enterprise Life Cycle

7.2 Reliability Management Success Factors

7.3 Successful Reliability Engineering Implementation Case Study

7.4 Successful Organization in Reliability Engineer Implementation

7.5 Reliability Engineer Teaching and Research: Successful Universities and Research Center Cases

7.6 Final Thoughts

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780123919151
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123919144

About the Author

Eduardo Calixto

Eduardo Calixo is currently a RAMS expert, performing different reliability engineering and safety engineering analysis for Philotech GmbH in Germany. Eduardo has over 15 years of experience working in reliability engineering and safety for the oil and gas, railways, and mining industries. Previously, he has worked with many companies internationally as a reliability engineer such as Petrobras, Genesis Oil and Gas, and Reliasoft along with collaborating on projects with multiple major oil operators such as Chevron, Shell, and Kuwait Oil Company. Eduardo received his Bachelor in Industrial Engineering and his M.Sc. in Safety Management, both from Fedearl Fulminense University in Brazil and his D.Sc. in Energy and Environmental Engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janiero.

Affiliations and Expertise

RAMS Expert, Philotech GmbH, Germany

